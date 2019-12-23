For road trips or even your daily commute, add the best car seat cushions to your self-care routine. Quality cushions can make driving more comfortable and enjoyable by helping relieve back, leg, hip, and sciatica pain along, while offering a few other helpful features like heating and odor control. Just be sure to measure your car seat’s dimensions before buying so you don't buy a cushion that doesn’t fit properly.

Before you begin your search, consider where you need support the most. All the car seat cushions below should help relieve aches and pains from driving, but some are designed with specific concerns in mind: one relieves tailbone pressure, another offers lumbar support, and one lends 3 inches of height for petite drivers whose sight-lines might benefit from a boost.

You'll also want to think about the material of your cushion. You have your choice of memory foam, gel memory foam (for a cooling effect), plush polyester with built-in heating elements, or a cotton-derived material called ice silk filled with bamboo charcoal (to combat odors and bacteria growth).

Lastly, all of my picks have nonslip bottoms and most come with soft, removable, machine-washable covers, so you don't need to stress about permanent stains from driving mishaps.

Take a look at the best car seat cushions, I’ve selected a variety to make your drive more pleasant.

1. A Memory Foam Cushion With A 4.5-Star Rating On Amazon And Over 9,400 Reviews Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Car Seat Cushion $30 | Amazon See on Amazon The Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Car Seat Cushion has a 4.5-star rating after over 9,000 reviews. The manufacturer claims this memory foam cushion helps to relieve back, hip, leg, and tailbone pain as well as sciatica pain and posture, and plenty of reviewers have vouched for this. It comes with a removable and machine-washable cover and nonslip bottom. Plus, its U-shaped ergonomic design with heat-responsive technology conforms perfectly to your body's shape. It measures 17.5 by 13.5 by 2.8 inches, which is about average among the cushions in this list.

2. A Wedge Car Seat Cushion For Added Comfort And Height Desk Jockey Seat Cushion Wedge $40 | Amazon See on Amazon The Desk Jockey Seat Cushion Wedge is a memory foam cushion that provides a lot of comfort and comes with a soft, machine-washable cover that has a nonslip grip. It measures 14 by 13 by 3 inches, which is on the smaller end of the cushions in this list, but the key, here, is that this cushion gives you an extra 3 inches of height, making it especially great for more petite drivers who want to improve their sight lines. This wedge also features a special cut out to relieve any unnecessary pressure on your tailbone. Plus, it comes with a storage case for when your cushion is not in use, and it works great in office chairs as well.

3. This Gel Memory Foam Cushion That Keeps You Cool And Comfy ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion $30 | Amazon See on Amazon The ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion is a top-seller on Amazon, with a 4.3-star rating after over 7,200 reviews. It's made with high-density gel memory foam that cools you on hotter days and conforms to your body. It comes with a machine-washable, removable velour cover with a nonslip bottom. Plus, the manufacturer claims, and reviewers agree, that this cushion works to relieve back and sciatica pain and improve posture while improving overall comfort. This pick boasts an ergonomic design that’s meant to ease pressure and provide support, and it also features a cut-out to relieve pressure on your tailbone. It measures 17.6 by 13.8 by 2.8 inches, which is about average for the cushions in this list. Designed with a convenient handle, this pillow can easily be taken wherever you need it, making it even more versatile; it's great for office chairs, recliners, bleachers, theater seats, and so much more.

4. This Heated Option That Helps Relieve Aches And Pains While Keeping You Warm COMFIER Heated Car Seat Cushion $40 | Amazon See on Amazon The COMFIER Heated Car Seat Cushion provides light cushioning and warmth for the thighs, hips, and back. It heats up in just one to three minutes, making it ideal for cold days and for soothing body aches and pains. Its temperature range is 114 to 131 degrees Fahrenheit. This cushion also features an auto shut-off timer that can be programmed for 15, 30, or 60 minutes to avoid overheating. This cushion is made with faux suede and plush polyester, plus a rubber, nonslip bottom and elastic straps so you can secure it to your car seat or even a desk chair. The only downside is that the cover doesn't seem to be removable or washable; so it's probably safest to spot clean this option. It measures 17 by 4.1 by 11 inches — an average size for car seat cushions.

5. A Memory Foam Cushion That Secures To Your Seat And Offers Great Lumbar Support Dreamer Car Lumbar Support Cushion $30 | Amazon See on Amazon To relieve tension across your back, increase lumbar support, and potentially even relieve sciatica pain, the Dreamer Car Lumbar Support Cushion is the way to go. This cushion measures 20.9 by 5.9 by 16.5 inches, which makes it the largest cushion in this roundup. It's filled with soft, supportive memory foam and its cotton cover is removable and washable, according to Amazon customers. This pick attaches to your car's seat with adjustable buckled straps, however, the manufacturer does not recommend it for compact cars.