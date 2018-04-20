The 6 Best Fabric Shavers

Your clothes put up with a lot of abuse from daily wear. In fact, it's your favorite items that often suffer the most from fuzz build-up and pilling. Luckily, the best fabric shavers work wonders on your well-loved clothes and can have you looking your best in no time at all.

When choosing the most effective fabric shaver for your garments, keep in mind that they generally come in two options: manual or electric. If you're unsure of which type you'll need, think about what kind of treatment your clothes require, and how delicate your items are.

Manual shavers tend to be more gentle on fabrics and come in blade-less varieties that are extra gentle on delicate fabrics. Additionally, because they don't need batteries to operate, a manual shaver won't run out of juice no matter how often you use it. Electric fabric shavers, on the other hand, are typically faster and more efficient. They come in a wide range of speeds and blade sizes you can choose from, and if you have a little cushion in your budget, you can also pick a sweater shaver with additional features such as an extra long cord or a high-quality blade material.

No matter which fabric shaver you choose, affordable or professional-quality, electric or manual, your clothes will really benefit from more regular attention and care. Here are of the best fabric shavers to freshen up your wardrobe.

1. The Overall Best: AlwaysLux EasyLint Professional Sweater Shaver AlwaysLux, EasyLint Professional Sweater Shaver $79.99 $29.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have the flexibility in your budget to invest in a top-notch electric fabric shaver, the EasyLint offers multiple features that will yield the most effective and high-quality results on your fabrics. Made with an extra large 2.5-inch shaving head and a powerful 5-watt motor, this electric shaver uses stainless steel precision blades to quickly remove fuzz, lint, and pilling from almost any fabric. This option is also one of the only sweater shavers on the market that offers replacement blades so that you can continue to use this item for years to come. And with additional features including an extra large lint collector, a long 69-inch cord, a cleaning brush, an AC adapter, a spare blade, and a soft grip handle, it’s designed to be a convenient and long-lasting shaver that’s well-worth the investment. What fans say: "This lint shaver is in a class of its own! It arrived in a convenient carrying case and you have the option to use the included a/c adaptor or batteries (great if you are traveling). The lint shaver comes with a myriad of brushes and attachments. It appears to be quite durable and made with very solid construction.As soon as I got it - I put it right to use. I started on my favorite sweater and was impressed with the power of the motor, precision and ease of use. It did exactly what it said it would do. In under 5 minutes all of the pills were removed leaving my cashmere sweater looking like new."

2. The Runner Up: Beautural Portable Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover 1byone, Beautural Portable Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover $14.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This electric fabric shaver is an effective way to revive your garments without having to spend a lot of money. It has plenty of useful features, including three different shave heights, two speeds, and three shaving head hole sizes so that you can customize the treatment based on the needs of each fabric. The large blade surface covers a lot of fabric at once so that you can remove fluff, lint, and pilling in a short amount of time. And because you can adjust the height of the blades, this shaver is safer on your clothes than other electric options on the market. When you’re looking for something that’s simple, affordable and effective, this fabric shaver a great option. What fans say: "I was skeptical about ordering this, but I'm more than pleased with it's performance. I've had it for about a week and have used it on almost everything! It helps restore life to my clothes. I've used it on sweaters, hoodies, jeans, yoga pants, etc. So far, it hasn't ruined anything. Obviously, you have to use the correct amount of pressure to avoid small cuts. I also used this on my daughter's stuffed animal, my throw pillows and my couch without any issues."

3. The Fan-Favorite: Conair Fabric Defuzzer Conair Fabric Defuzzer $18.99 $11.64 | Amazon See On Amazon With the backing of nearly 8,000 Amazon fans, this sweater shaver from Conair is first rate. It's battery-operated, so you won't have carry around cords or search for an outlet. At just $12, this fabric shaver is surprisingly inexpensive, especially considering how well it works. As an aside, I've tried other fabric shavers in the past and this is by far my favorite. You can adjust it to one of three settings based on the fabric you're shaving. And, the lint catcher at the back is simple to clean. What fans say: "Okay, I don’t normally rave about things like this.I bought this on a whim in last attempts to save my favorite duvet cover. The pills had gotten to the point where it was seriously uncomfortable to sleep with them getting all up in my leg space. I thought I was going to have to get a new duvet cover entirely. Along came this lil baby. Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh."

4. The Best For Delicate Fabric: Gleener Ultimate Fuzz Remover Fabric Shaver Gleener, Ultimate Fuzz Remover Fabric Shaver $19.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This manual fabric shaver contains zero blades or motors, and is therefore perfect for removing fabric pills more safely and gently than an electric shaver would. With an ergonomic handle and three interchangeable edges that can gently exfoliate pills, this shaver will remove fuzz, lint, and bobbles from fabrics of all types, including cashmere, wool, cotton, and fleece, without risking damage to garments. It also includes a built-in lint brush, so you can easily remove pet hair and lint from clothing and upholstery. What fans say: "Like it so much have bought it for gifts. It removes fuzz balls from delicate fabrics like fine silk knits. Does the same for thick rough knits. Works equally well on woven wool, sweaters, bags, cotton, acrylics, rayon etc. It does precisely what it says it does. Watch the videos and read about it and feel secure that it works. I have tossed out all over fuzz removers. Have used this for several years and just bought this new one as a gift."

5. The Best For Traveling: Aerb Fabric Rechargeable Shaver Aerb Fabric Shaver Rechargeabl $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This affordable fabric shaver has a tiny handle, making it that much easier to store and bring with you if you're traveling. A small port at the base of the handle allows you to plug a USB cord in to charge this defuzzer. One thing to note: Because this is a smaller shaver, you might have to empty it more frequently than other shavers on this list. What fans say: "Wow! This little thing works great. It came with 2 different shaving attachments and a charging cord. I wear cardigan sweaters year round. They will develop pills underneath my arm and on my side. The fabric shaver did a terrific job of removing them with very little effort. It has 2 speeds but I only needed the low speed. Great device fore the money."

6. The Best With A Fold-Out Handle: RIWA Lint Remover for Clothes RIWA Lint Remover for Clothes $19.99 $14.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This lint remover and fabric shaver has an ergonomic handle that folds out of the base. This sweater shaver operates on a lithium battery that allows it to run for up to 60 minutes, and can be recharged easily with a USB cord. It's designed with three blades to quickly remove any pills on your fabric, and even has a safety lock feature that automatically turns the shaver off if any of the protective foil is compromised. What fans say: "This shaver has a very large surface and best of all, it is re-chargeable via USB. What's not to love??? I purchased it to de-pill the 25" pillows on my sofa and it performed the task very well. The pillows are 6 years old and this is the first time I used a shaver on them... it took [approximately] 20 minutes per pillow without needing any additional effort; aka elbow grease. I re-charged the unit between working on each pillow just to be sure however it didn't even appear it was losing power."

You May Also Want: A Sweater Stone Great At Removing Lint & Pilling Dritz Clothing Care SWST Sweater Stone $16.99 $3.50 | Amazon See On Amazon To supplement your fabric shaver, a sweater stone like this one from Dritz Care can help remove pilling from even the most delicate fabrics. How it works: Shaped like a pumice stone, this tool gently buffs away any pills with a bit of light pressure. One thing to note: With heavier fabrics you may need to put a little more muscle into it when de-pilling your fabrics. What fans say: "This product is exactly what I was looking for to preserve my sweaters. I have used this on a range of wool blend materials, as well as 100% wool and 100% cashmere sweaters. I was initially trepidatious about using this on delicate cashmere, but after I got over my initial fear I realized this works very well and will not rip or tear my sweaters."