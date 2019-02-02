Cold commutes, overnight road trips, lunch-break naps — there are so many situations in which the best heated blankets for your car come in handy. Since they're portable and way less expensive than heated seats, you can upgrade just about any ride with cozy, body-encompassing warmth; but do yourself a favor and do some research first. Not all heated throw blankets are created equal, and not all of them are made for your car.

Whenever you're dealing with technology, the possibility of error is amplified — both on your end and on the part of the manufacturer. First thing's first: Check to make sure that your car has a 12-volt accessory socket (also known as a "cigarette lighter"), as most portable heated blankets utilize these types of ports. If not, you can find options that use USBs or no power sources at all, though those are significantly harder to find.

Next, it's really important to read through the reviews and see what past buyers have to say. All electronics are prone to burn-outs, frayed wires, and even dangerous short-circuiting, but heated blankets are known for their mishaps. The best way to avoid the aforementioned? Check to see that real customers are happy with the durability and safety features.

To make the shopping experience a little easier, I've picked out six of the best-rated heated blankets made specifically for your car — so whether you're an avid traveler, an early-morning commuter, or someone who's always cold, you can stay warm and cozy on the go.

1 The Overall Best Heated Blanket For Your Car Trillium Worldwide Car Cozy Travel Blanket $40 Amazon Thanks to its soft material and automatic shut-off feature, this well-rated pick keeps you both warm and safe. See On Amazon Pros: With well over a thousand reviews, the Trillium Worldwide Car Cozy blanket is definitely popular — but what makes it the best pick? For one, it's made from super soft polyester fleece, and for another, it has a timer that automatically turns off after 45 minutes for your safety. Still, reviewers' favorite feature is that it plugs directly into your car's 12-volt DC port in order to provide "nice, cozy warmth" while you're on the road. Reviewers also say it's a good investment, since it heats better and lasts longer than other blankets on the market: "So far it has lasted through two winters in Minnesota," one says. Cons: Some find the 45-minute timer to be an inconvenience, since you have to restart the heat. Dimensions: 58 by 42 inches Available Colors: Red plaid, navy blue, camouflage

2 The Most Budget-Friendly Heated Blanket — And It's A Number-One Best-Seller Stalwart Electric Car Blanket $27 Amazon Even though it's the best-selling option in automotive electric blankets, this pick is just $27. See On Amazon Pros: If you're looking for a bargain, the Stalwart electric car blanket is it — and it also happens to be the number-one best-seller in automotive electric blankets. It plugs into any cigarette lighter (whether it's in your car, truck, or RV) and stays warm until you unplug it. Thanks to its 96-inch cord, even those in the back seat can stay cozy, and the thin-but-warm material folds up into a compact square for easy storage. According to reviewers, it "heats [up] fast and stays hot without getting too hot for comfort." Cons: This one doesn't have a safety mechanism in place, so be sure to unplug it when it's not in use. Dimensions: 59 by 43 inches Available Colors: Red plaid, green plaid, black and white checkered, navy blue

3. Another Affordable Choice With Intelligent Temperature Controls Sojoy iHealthComfort Heated Travel Blanket $32 Amazon Thanks to its multiple temperature options and its intelligent heating sensor, this blanket allows you to personalize your warmth. See On Amazon Pros: Because most options use only 12 volts, they don't get — or stay — very warm. That said, Sojoy created the iHealthComfort blanket with multiple temperature choices, as well as an intelligent sensor for consistent warmth. It also has three possible timer options and a convenient control right on the car-adapter cord, all despite the reasonable price. "Love this blanket," one reviewer says, while another raves that it makes a huge difference when you have a "long drive to work in the early morning hours." Cons: None yet (buyers have given this one a 4.7-star rating), but there isn't too much customer feedback as of right now. Dimensions: 55 by 40 inches Available Colors: Navy blue, black and white plaid, red and black plaid, brown and cream plaid

4 A Weatherproof Pick With Heat-Reflective Lining For Emergencies Mambe Extreme Weather Blanket $99 Amazon Since it doesn't utilize a power source, this heat-reflective blanket is great for camping, sporting events, emergencies, and napping with the car off. See On Amazon Pros: Blankets with DC-port plugs are a wonderful idea when your car is running — but what about when it's not? The Mambe extreme weather blanket has a 4.6-star rating because it keeps you warm without the need for a power source. Instead, it utilizes a heat-reflective lining to trap your body heat under the surface, which is a life-saver for emergencies, camping, sporting events, or napping in the car while it's off. Even more impressive, this blanket is 100 percent waterproof and resistant to wind, rain, and other elements. "Warm to the max and zero wind will break through," one reviewer raves. "This blanket has made all outdoor sporting events a true pleasure." Cons: This pick doesn't utilize a power source and is a lot more expensive than most other blankets. That said, you're paying for quality and longevity, so most reviewers say it's well worth the investment. Dimensions: 58 by 84 inches Available Colors: Black, burgundy, charcoal, brown, forest green, navy blue, red, royal blue, plum, spice orange

5 A Set of Two Blankets For The Best Value VaygWay Heated Car Blankets (Pack of 2) $50 Amazon Get two heated blankets for the price of one with this set from VaygWay. See On Amazon Pros: Whether you've got two cars, two kids, or two people on your gift list who hate being cold, the VaygWay heated blanket comes in a double pack for just $50. They plug into your car's DC power outlet and are made from soft fleece that resists pilling, felting, and flames. "I often take my grandchildren to school," says one reviewer. "In the mornings it can be chilly. Children are not supposed to wear their coats while in a car seat, so I put these little blankets on the kids to keep them warm on the journey. One blanket is plenty wide enough to cover them both in their seats. I sometimes use the second one myself." Cons: There aren't any heat dials, so you can't personalize the temperature. Dimensions: 56 by 40 inches Available Colors: Black