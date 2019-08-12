It's often difficult to find beauty products that stay put all day — but this is especially true when it comes to eye makeup. The best long-lasting eyeshadows in particular are few and far between, and that's because the eyelid is naturally resistant to makeup. For one, it's constantly creasing when you blink, and for another, it's surrounded by oil glands that aim to keep your eyes hydrated. These qualities often mean that most shadows crease, fade, and smudge, but thanks to smart formula ingredients, some are much more resilient than others.

For starters, choose a product that is designed for 24-hour wear or is labeled water-resistant — even if you're not planning on wearing your makeup that long or getting it wet. The resilient ingredients in these shadows will ensure that your color stays in place, even if you're prone to sweating or have naturally oily eyelids.

You'll also find that texture is another key factor when it comes to long-lasting shadows. While there's certainly nothing wrong with powder-based shadows, using one that is cream- or gel-based could help it to glide on smoother, making it much easier to apply. It may also provide a smoother appearance long-term, since many find that powder eyeshadows absorb excess oils and start to crease.

As with all eyeshadow purchases, you'll also want to pay attention to pigment. The term "pigment" refers to the products' actual hue and how deep or rich it may be. Shadows that are more pigmented transfer more color upon application. Because of their color payoff, they typically stick to the eyelids longer than others and remain vivid even hours later.

Lastly, when preparing your lids for the day, you should never underestimate the importance of a good eyelid primer. Priming your eyelids before applying shadow creates a barrier against the natural oils and helps the color to adhere for a more fade-resistant look. These long-lasting shadows should help to preserve your makeup all day, and you won't even have to bat an eye.

1. The Best Long-Lasting Palette AFU High Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette $10 | Amazon See On Amazon The pigment-rich eye shadows in this AFU palette are not only easily blendable thanks to the oil-based formula, but also waterproof, which makes the kit a one-stop shop for amazing eye color. Fans of this palette can't get over its ability to deliver so many deep and long-lasting hues without the issue of creasing or smudging. Since it's available in two color options — earth tones and pinks — and comes with 16 hues per case, it's great for a huge range of looks and tones. Reviewers say: "The shadows have lasted the entire workday for me and I have not had any issues with the shadows creasing in my eyelid throughout the day."

2. The Best Waterproof Eyeshadow Beauty For Real STX Eyeshadow Stick $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Beauty For Real's cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick offers rich color that stays on strong and remains resistant in spite of humidity, sweat, and tears. Infused with natural oils and chamomile, this product is highly moisturizing and totally cruelty-free, making it great for someone with sensitivities. It also comes with a built-in sharpener for easy maintenance and travels easily thanks to its compact size. This one is available in four different colors and will even stay on when submerged under water. Reviewers say: "I love these - going for a swim? No problem these won’t run. Having a cry fest with your friends? No problem shadow color will still be there! Steamy night and walk of shame? No problem this color lasts all night!"

3. The Best Cream-Gel Shadow Maybelline New York Color Tattoo Shadow $6 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 1,000 reviews and available in 20 different colors, Maybelline Color Tattoo shadow provides ultra-pigmented color that won’t smudge, crease, or budge until you're ready to take it off. In addition to its amazing staying power, the intense formula is also waterproof and easily glides on for a super-silky finish that's both buildable and comfortable. Many colors have a subtle shimmer that works well as a base under other shadows, or can be worn entirely on its own. Reviewers say: "This tattoo eyeshadow looks so natural and glides on smoothly. Lasted all day through high humidity!"

4. A Great Powder-Cream Formula L'Oreal Paris Infallible Eye Shadow $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Since dry powders tend to crease more, a hybrid powder that's already infused with moisture will help to increase the longevity of your eye makeup. L'Oreal Paris Infallible eyeshadow delivers intense color with long-lasting hold that'll stay put throughout its entire wear. The product is waterproof and resistant to both creasing and fading, while its creamy formula makes it moisturizing and super easy to apply. Get it in your choice of 22 colors. Reviewers say: "These eye shadows are amazing. They do not build up in the crease of your eye. Looks great all day!"

5. The Longest-Lasting Sparkling Shadow Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for something bold, shimmery, and iridescent, this Stila liquid eyeshadow will allow you to sparkle and shine from morning until night. The no-fallout shadow contains particles of pearls to create a high-shimmer finish that can be worn alone or on top of another shadow for a more dramatic effect. It's available in two styles (original or vivid & vibrant), and it comes in 16 different colors. Last but not least, the compact, applicator-included tube means it's great for travel. Reviewers say: "I absolutely love Stila’s Shimmer & Glow formula! It’s so easy to apply. It dries down quickly. It doesn’t crease. It lasts all day."