If your goal is to create texture, smooth edges, or maximize hold, the best pomades for women's hair can assist in creating and maintaining your preferred look. Throughout the years, pomade has had a long-standing reputation as a product that works best on shorter hair. While that may be somewhat true when it comes to certain products, you might be surprised to know that pomade provides a lot great benefits for many different hair lengths and types.

Whether you have long, short, curly, or straight hair, there's a pomade to help fulfill your need for more manageable styling. With that said, it's important to know that there’s no one-size-fits-all formula, so it's best to your homework on the best options for your hair type. Someone with longer hair will likely prefer a product with less hold to prevent that crunchy, stiff feeling — while someone with fine, thin hair may want to reach for something with thickening benefits to give them a fuller look. Others looking to tame edges, flyways, and frizz should opt for something moisturizing to keep unruly hairs under control throughout the day. As always, scan ingredients lists to ensure that they're compatible with your skin and hair type.

With this information, it's time to find out which pomades will ultimately work best for you. No matter your hair type or length, this list has something for just about everyone.

1. The Best Pomade For Long Hair Redken Water Wax, 1.7 Ounces $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Redken's Water Wax offers styling benefits for all lengths, but is especially effective on long hair — whether it's straight, curly, or wavy. As a medium-control pomade, it does a great job of defining texture, reducing static, and disguising split ends. Thanks to its water-based formula, it won't dull your hair or create an unwanted hard finish; instead, it adds shine without leaving behind a residue. Reviewers say: "This product works great to piece your hair and stays all day without feeling like you have any product in your hair. There is no heaviness to weigh your hair down especially in the humid weather of South Texas. It is one of the best products I have ever used and will continue to use."

2. The Best Pomade For Short Hair SexyHair Style Control Maniac Styling Wax, 1.8 Ounces $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a shorter haircut, SexyHair's Control Maniac styling wax may be just the product you need. Not only will it provide you with maximum definition, but it also creates strong, long-lasting texture and hold for shorter styles. Its wax-based formula offers a high-shine finish, and it's easy to work between strands using your fingers. Reviewers say: "I have very short hair. It is perfect for all the styles I do. Keeps hairs in place and smoothed down."

3. The Best Option For Curly Hair Aveda Brilliant Humectant Pomade, 2.6 Ounces $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Curls often need extra moisture to remain bouncy and frizz-free, and some pomades are unfortunately much too drying. Thanks to ingredients like botanical seed extracts and bladderwrack, Aveda's Brilliant humectant pomade will help to keep your curls soft and manageable throughout the day. It does an amazing job at preventing unruly flyaways and helps keep strands moisturized while offering ultimate hold. Reviewers say: "I absolutely love this product. I have very thick hair that has some natural curl that turns to frizz when it rains, or humidity is high, and this products works wonders in preventing the frizz."

4. An Affordable Pomade For Frizzy Hair Carol's Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey Shine Pomade, 8 Ounces $9 | Amazon See On Amazon No matter the length or texture of your hair, if you struggle with frizz, Carol's Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey shine pomade pulls double-duty as a styling product and moisturizer. Packed full of nourishing ingredients like nettle and sage leaf, this pomade helps to soften and strengthen hair while at the same time smoothing and controlling frizz. As an added bonus, it is free of parabens, petroleum, and artificial colors, which helps keep hair healthier long-term. (At $9 for 8 fluid ounces, it's also by far the most affordable option.) Reviewers say: "It fights the frizz and keeps my hair moisturized for days on end."

5. The Best Pomade For Fine, Thin Hair Living Proof Style Lab Molding Clay, 1.7 Ounces $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Living Proof Style Lab's molding clay is the ideal product for those with fine, thin hair. The patented thickening molecules help to boost the volume of strands while simultaneously shaping and keeping them in place. It works on either dry or damp hair for maximum pliability, and can be used to create both textured and smooth looks. The buildable formula allows you to use as much or as little as you'd like, and it is also paraben-, silicone-, phthalate-, and cruelty-free. Reviewers say: "This is by far one of the best products I have used. I have fine short hair and most products weigh my hair down but this works great. Don't need a lot and it's pliable."