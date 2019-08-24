If you have wide feet, it can be tough to pick out sandals that fit properly. Standard footwear is often too narrow and your feet end up either getting squished or hanging over the sides. To help you find something that fits, I've done the research and put together a list of the best sandals for wide feet.

Some of my picks feature special "wide" sizes (which is marked with a "W" next to the numerical size and typically offers an extra 3/8 inch of width), while others are simply touted by the brand as being designed for wider feet or have numerous reviews from fans who say they fit their wide feet comfortably. In addition to sizing, I also looked for a few key features that all good sandals have:

Comfortable footbeds: If you can't wear them for more than 5 minutes without your feet hurting, it doesn't matter how well they fit. I made sure these all have cushioned footbeds made from soft materials like EVA foam.

If you can't wear them for more than 5 minutes without your feet hurting, it doesn't matter how well they fit. I made sure these all have cushioned footbeds made from soft materials like EVA foam. Chafe-free straps: Similarly, if your straps are digging into your skin, you'll be miserable. Many of my picks below have features to make the straps softer, like microfiber liners, along with testimonials from reviewers.

Similarly, if your straps are digging into your skin, you'll be miserable. Many of my picks below have features to make the straps softer, like microfiber liners, along with testimonials from reviewers. Easy-to-wear designs: I made sure none of my picks have overly complicated buckles or straps. They're all easy to slip on and off, and simple to adjust.

I also tried to look for cool, breathable designs whenever possible. With all of this in mind, take a look at the best sandals for wide feet, below.

1. The Best Overall Rockport Women's Ridge Sling Sandals $50 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: These versatile women's slings make excellent walking sandals for wide feet if you're looking for shoes that are cute but also comfortable enough to trek around town in. Every size starting at a 6.5 has a special wide version, and reviewers say they fit well and don't pinch. They also have moderate arch support, with bio-mechanically designed soles and soft microfiber linings. What fans say: "These sandals are awesome! I have a very, very difficult time finding comfortable shoes for the amount of walking I do during travel. I have very high arches and my feet have widened after years of wearing flip flops. The skin on my feet is super sensitive also and I am extremely prone to blisters. These shoes held up so well [...] The sandals provided so much needed cushion for my feet and kept them from aching. I was walking anywhere from 10-15 miles a day in them [...] These were worth every penny." Available Sizes: 6 to 11

2. The Runner-Up Aukusor Women's Wide Summer Flat Sandals $30 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Specifically designed for wide feet, all of the sizes of these high-quality women's sandals are 12 percent wider than normal shoes, according to the brand. They're built with exceptionally comfortable dual-layer memory foam that reviewers say feels amazing and prevents your feet from getting sore. The faux-leather straps don't rub or chafe, and the ankle piece makes them easy to slip on and off. They're durable, well-made, and available in four colors. What fans say: ""Love them! So comfortable. I have very wide feet so hard to find sandals that are this comfortable and cute!" Available Sizes: 6 to 12.5

3. The Best Leather Sandals ECCO Women's Flash T-Strap Sandals $55 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Made with genuine leather, these T-strap sandals for wide feet are lightweight, stylish, and ultra-comfortable. The footbed is constructed from soft and well-cushioned EVA foam that's covered with a thin microfiber layer to reduce sweat and keep you cool. The nubuck leather is strong and chafe-free, while the tough, grippy soles are injected with polyurethane for durability. Best of all, customers say they're easy to adjust and fit varying foot shapes. What fans say: "Nice comfy footbed...adjustable is good for my wide feet. Also like that there’s not a lot of shoe for when it’s really hot" Available Sizes: 4 to 12.5

4. The Best High-Tops Blowfish Women's Balla Wedge Sandals $29 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Made with a unique top-wrap design, these cute sandals for wide feet offer a great combination of durability and style. They're made with a breathable, lightweight canvas material that covers the tops of your feet. The sides and toes are open with synthetic leather straps near the ankles. Reviewers say they're well-ventilated and don't feel make your feet feel hot and sweaty. On top of that, they have a lightly cushioned footbed, wedge heel, and come in two dozen colors. The only drawback is that several customers say they don't provide much support. What fans say: "Comfortable and true to its size. I have wide [feet] and it fits perfectly. Looks super cute too." Available Sizes: 6 to 11

5. The Best With Arch Support SOARFREE Plantar Fasciitis Sandals With Arch Support $31 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: If you're someone who needs extra arch support, these orthotic flip-flops make a great choice. These support sandals for wide feet are specifically designed for people with plantar fasciitis and other foot-related issues, so they provide plenty of extra cushioning. The medium-density EVA foam lifts pressure from your heel, relieving metatarsal pain, while the foam-lined straps feel soft and prevent chafing. They have strong, anti-slip rubbers soles and come in your choice of black or brown colors. What fans say: "I have wide feet and high arches so often flat sandals are uncomfortable. These address both issues. The bed of the sandal is wide and somewhat hugs your feet like Birkenstock’s. The arch support is great as well. My feet feel supported and each part of my arch touches the bed of the sandal." Available sizes: 7 to 11