The 6 Best Socks For Cold Feet

Plagued by cold feet? (No, I am not talking about that nervous feeling we all get sometimes.) Luckily, the best socks for cold feet can help keep your toes nice and toasty, whether your feet are chilly because of cold weather or a medical condition.

When it comes to picking out the best socks for cold feet, one of the most important things to remember is that really thick socks aren’t necessarily super warm. The factor that is most likely to determine a sock’s warmth is the material that they’re made from. Insulating materials like acrylic and warm yet moisture-wicking materials like merino wool are ideal. Regular wool is not quite as soft or breathable as merino wool, but it’s still a good option and tends to be more friendly on the budget. Oh, and 100% cotton really isn’t the best pick for cold feet; when cotton gets wet (read: if you venture outside at all), then it loses all insulating properties.

Beyond the material, choosing the best pair of socks comes down to a matter of personal preference. I included both low- and high-end picks on this list, as well as picks that come in a range of colors and patterns. I even found a pair that gets extra warm when you stick it in the microwave.

To help warm up your feet, here are six highly rated sock picks on Amazon that reviewers swear by.

1. A Cult-Favorite Pair Of Socks With A Lifetime Warranty Darn Tough Vermont Merino Wool Crew Cushioned Socks (1-Pack) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This pair of socks from Darn Tough has a near-perfect rating on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. Reviewers say this pick keeps their toes warm in even the coldest weather. According to one reviewer, “Darn Tough are hands down the best socks I have ever owned. Everything else pales in comparison. They don't wear through, they don't retain smells, they're soft and supportive, they last longer than all my other socks,." At $21 for a single pair of socks, this pick is undoubtedly pricey — but the fact that it's backed by a lifetime warranty makes the high-quality socks well worth the upfront cost. The crew-length socks are made of a blend of merino wool, nylon, and spandex, and come in a range of fun colors. Choose from sizes small, medium, or large, and get ready to experience the best pair of socks you have ever owned.

2. The Best Merino Wool Socks On A Budget People Socks Merino Wool Socks (4-Pack) $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This pack of four crew-length merino wool socks from People Socks is an absolute steal at just $35. But just because this pick has a good price, doesn’t mean the quality is sacrificed. With more than 4,100 reviews on Amazon and a stellar 4.5-star rating overall, reviewers have tons of positive things to say about these oh-so comfortable socks. “These socks are nothing less than amazing. I recommend them to anyone who enjoys dry feet and to keep them warm during the cold months. I’ve bought all the high end expensive brands at [ridiculous] prices per pair and was not pleased with them as I am with these. My feet are dry and warm and don’t smell because they do breath!! You can’t beat the value of these socks,” one wrote. The socks are made in the U.S. and are described as a “medium-heavy thickness.” Choose from two different sizes, small-medium or large, and from a bunch of neutral colors.

3. A Pair of Socks That Are Designed To Trap In Warmth Hot Feet Heavy Thermal Socks (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Made mostly of acrylic, this two-pack of socks from Hot Feet feature an extra-heavy inside that traps heat (by literally creating a vacuum of air, according to the manufacturer) so your feet will always be the perfect amount of toasty. And no, it’s no gimmick; Amazon reviewers say that they actually notice a difference when they wear this pick. “These socks are THICK and warmer than ANY I have ever owned.. it's about like wearing two pairs but not as bulky. [...] I loved them so much I ordered a couple more sets,” one reviewer wrote. These socks will work for most feet (from women's sizes 4 to 11), and you can choose from a variety of different color and pattern combinations.

4. A Pair Of Low-Cut Merino Wool Running Socks Pure Athlete Merino Wool Socks (1-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want the comfort of merino wool, but prefer a low-cut sock, this pick from Pure Athlete is the perfect option. You can wear these socks year-round (yes, even in the scorching heat), thanks to the superb breathability of the material. Heck, they're even great to wear during a workout. A cushioned heel and toe prevents blisters, and no seam at the front means there's nothing to irritate the front of your foot. This pick comes in sizes small, medium, large, and extra-large, and you can choose from a bunch of colors in one, three, six, and even 12 packs. Oh, and Amazon reviewers? They say this pick has surpassed expectations and give it a 4.3-star rating overall. “I rarely leave a review, but if you get cold feet and are looking for 'no show' socks these are for you. early morning workouts prompted me to look for warmer socks. These are warm and comfortable. I'm getting another pair,” one reviewer wrote.

5. A Pair of Microwavable Socks Snookiz Heated Bed Socks (1-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Microwavable socks? Yeah, they totally exist and are the best way to warm up your feet in a snap. Place the sock inserts into the microwave for 30 seconds, stick them back in the socks, and enjoy up to 30 whole minutes of warmth. It really doesn't get much better than that. The anti-slip pads on the bottom of the socks provide traction, allowing you to comfortably walk around the house worry-free. Pick from two different colors, blue or red, and from three sizes: 6/7, 8/9, and 9.5/10. Amazon reviewers say that this pick keeps even the coldest of feet warm. “These have been the best gift to myself this winter season. It has been so cold outside, sometimes even snowing and the Snookiz is providing me sheer pleasure and cosy comfort. I just walk around the house in them, go out my house chores, makes house work so much more enjoyable,” one reviewer wrote.