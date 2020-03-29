Whether for Thanksgiving or dinner any day of the week, the best turkey roasting pans are an essential tool for cooking a perfectly roasted bird. Unlike other pans you may have in your kitchen, turkey roasting pans are deep enough to fit an entire turkey inside and strong enough to withstand the weight of a large bird and all of its drippings.

When shopping for one, you'll want to make sure you select the right pan for your needs. To help you choose, consider the following:

The size of the pan: Many roasting pans are designed to hold up to 25 pounds of food. To make them easier to maneuver in and out of the oven, you'll also find some that have oversized handles giving you a better grip.

Many roasting pans are designed to hold up to 25 pounds of food. To make them easier to maneuver in and out of the oven, you'll also find some that have oversized handles giving you a better grip. The material of the cookware: Nonstick pans require less oil for cooking and are generally easier to clean because residue, as the name implies, should not stick to it. However, due to the delicate nature of that coating, nonstick pans are usually hand-wash only. Stainless steel cookware, on the other hand, is dishwasher safe but tends to be pricier.

Nonstick pans require less oil for cooking and are generally easier to clean because residue, as the name implies, should not stick to it. However, due to the delicate nature of that coating, nonstick pans are usually hand-wash only. Stainless steel cookware, on the other hand, is dishwasher safe but tends to be pricier. Your preferred cooking method: Braising a turkey in a roaster can help produce a more tender and juicy bird, so if that's your preferred method consider using a pan with a lid. And if you like more of crisp brown skin, opt for roasting sans lid.

If you don't have an oven that's big enough fora traditional pan or prefer to not hold yours up for hours on end to cook a turkey, you can also find an electric roasting pan.

Lastly, don't dismiss disposable roasting pans. If you only roast turkeys once a year or don't have a ton of kitchen storage space, a disposable pan may make the most sense. Plus, they are the most budget-friendly option.

See below for the best turkey roasting pans you can buy — I've rounded up picks from Amazon for every poultry cooking need, including some with removable racks for even circulation, one made out of super strong hard-anodized aluminum, and two that have self-basting lids.

1. The Overall Best Circulon Nonstick Roasting Pan With Rack (17 Inches) $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: up to 24 pounds For the price, you likely won't find a better quality turkey roasting pan than this 17-inch one by Circulon. It has more than 540 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon, with several fans mentioning that it also works work well for many other dishes, including ribs and briskets. It has a PFOA-free nonstick coating that's oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The chrome-coated, removable rack dips down into a U-shape, so the pan will catch the drippings but not touch the meat directly. Plus, this allows for better circulation and more even cooking all around. This pan also boasts wide and upright handles for easy lifting and shifting around in the oven. Besides traditional gray metal, this pan is also available in a modern chocolate brown shade (pictured), which would dress up any dining room table. Though some reviewers report they have put the pan in the dishwasher, the manufacturer recommends hand-washing in order to preserve the nonstick coating. Helpful review: “This is the best roaster I've had. It's easy to clean, and the rack is actually big enough to hold two chickens or a large 20+ pound turkey. I roast a chicken about once a week and a turkey several times a year, so I use a roaster pretty often, and the cleanup this roaster is much easier than my previous one, which was an enameled iron (not non-stick).”

2. The Best Dishwasher-Safe Pan Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless Roaster With Rack (16 Inches) $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: not specified (Reviewers noted it can hold as large as a 26 pound turkey) For a quality roasting pan that can safely go in the dishwasher, look no further than this Cuisinart model. Both the pan and the rack are constructed out of stainless steel, a material that's known in the cookware world for its durability and flavor preservation (meaning it won't add metallic flavors into your your meat). Much like the pick above, the rack is removable and designed in a U-shape to allow for juices to drip easily and for air to circulate underneath. This pan is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and comes with a limited lifetime warranty. Helpful review: "I needed a roasting pan and my husband researched and found this one. I love that the handles come up and away from the sides making it easy to grab and lift the pan even when loaded with my roast, the rack fits perfectly inside the pan and easily held the roast while making it easy to get to the juices for basting. The rounded corners also make this pan easy to clean when all done. Overall a fabulous find and one I plan on using over and over again."

3. A Roasting Pan With A Lid That's Great For Braising Granite Ware Covered Oval Roaster (19 Inches) $31 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: up to 16 pounds with lid; up to 20 pounds without lid This Granite Ware 19-inch covered oval roasting pan is not only made of a stylish (and naturally nonstick) porcelain enamel coating, it's also highly functional. The addition of a lid enables you to braise the turkey — a method that involves adding a small of amount of liquid in the pan with your food and then covering it. This keeps naturally dry meat (like turkey) moist and tender throughout the cooking process. This model even has special dimples built into the domed lid so that as juices and steam collect inside, they'll drop down onto your turkey, self-basting it. You'll also be happy to know that this pick is dishwasher-safe, oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Helpful review: "I cooked a 14-pound turkey with four bags of stuffing and it was perfect. I wasn't able to fit anything else or any more but it worked for me and I love this product. A different review mentioned along the lines of lining with foil because it is not a non-stick surface. I wouldn't want a non-stick surface for cooking a turkey because you don't get the crispy stuffing edges. I used a cooking spay and clean up was a breeze; no scrubbing, no foil needed, just a coating of cooking spray and clean up issue solved."

4. The Most Splurge-Worthy Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Roasting Pan (16 Inches) $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: up to 25 pounds While it's a splurge, this Calphalon Classic 16-inch roasting pan has a lot going for it that may make it worth the investment. At only 4.4 pounds, it's the lightest weight (non-disposable) pick on this list. Its hard-anodized aluminum construction is stronger and more durable than stainless steel and will hold up to wear and tear longer. Plus, its nonstick coating will repel food residue, making it easier to clean, and the surface is non-reactive, so it won't impart any metallic flavor into your dish. This pan is oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and features a removable nonstick rack that comes to a v-shape, which just like the u-shaped racks above, will help makes air circulate evenly. If there's one downside, it's that it's not dishwasher safe. You'll want to hand-wash it in order to maintain its stick-resistant coating. Helpful review: "This hands down the best pan for turkey-roasting! It's small enough to fit in either of my wall ovens, and it also can manage a [20]-pound turkey. We made two turkeys this Thanksgiving for separate events and this pan was a lifesaver!"

5. The Best Electric Roaster Oster Roaster Oven With Self-Basting Lid (22-Quart) $74 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: up to 26 pounds If you don't have an oven or don't want to tie up yours with a large pan, an electric roaster and oven in one, like this Oster one, is the perfect solution. It can hold a turkey up to 26 pounds and, similar to the covered roaster pick above, has a self-basting lid that recirculates moisture back to the turkey as it cooks. In addition, the enamel-coated steel pan and rack inside are removable to allow you to hand wash them more easily. Plus, there's an adjustable temperature dial that goes up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and a handy "keep warm" function. Helpful review: "Best turkey I have ever cooked! It roasted a 23-pound turkey in 3 hours and the skin was perfectly brown and crisp. I have very happy with this purchase. One tip: if any part of the the turkey touches the sides, place foil between it and the roaster to prevent burning."