As if finding the right shoes, in the right size, for the right price isn't hard enough, when you're looking for a tall boot, finding the right calf size can make shopping even harder. Luckily, the best wide-calf boots. come in a variety of styles — from riding boots to rain boots. Whatever your wardrobe looks like, there’s a pair below to complement your favorite outfits, without constricting your calves.

First, Take Your Measurements

The most important feature to look out for when shopping for wide-calf boots is a boot that measures at least 15.5 inches in circumference, since this generally qualifies a boot as 'wide calf'. To make sure you’re getting the right fit, measure your calves (both of them since they can vary in size slightly) with a tape measure.

You should also consider your height, since most wide-calf boots are made for people of average height (at least 5 feet, 5 inches). If you’re petite, you may want to add one to two inches to your calf width measurement, since the widest part of your calf will be lower inside the boot than it would be the average person.

Extra Features

Elastic goring is a great feature for anyone wearing tall boots, but it's particularly nice for those with larger calf sizes, since the stretchy fabric makes the boot easier to slip on and off. For those who are also shopping with wide feet in mind, consider boots with roomy toe boxes.

If you want the most stable boots, look for anti-slip rubber outsoles with some sort of rivets for traction. A low heel can provide traction as well.

1. The Best Wide Calf Riding Boots Dream Pairs Women’s Knee-High Riding Boots $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Calf Circumference: 16.5 inches These perfect everyday knee-high riding boots feature a leatherette upper with a grippy rubber TPR outsole, and the gold buckles and zippers add a fashionable flare. The slight 1.25-inch heel adds a subtle lift, and a light faux fur lining adds comfort and warmth. This option comes in different styles, with some going over the knee and others hitting under the knee. Several customers commented on how comfy and roomy the toe box is, if you're also shopping with wide feet in mind. Additionally, this pick has a solid 4.3-star customer rating on Amazon and more than 1,100 reviews. A helpful review: “So far I’m loving my new boots! I have wide calves and thicker ankles, so I ordered the wide in my size, 11, and they fit perfect over my jeans. [...] The inside is warm too.” Available sizes: 5.5 - 12

2. The Best Over-The-Knee Boots Room of Fashion Women’s Wide Calf Over the Knee Riding Boots $50 | Amazon See on Amazon Calf Circumference: 14 - 18.75 inches These cute, stretchy over the knee boots are made with 100% vegan faux suede — and they boast an impressive 4.3-star customer rating on Amazon. They feature an anti-slip outsole for stability in all kinds of weather. This pair also has wide width feet for a comfortable fit, and although the calf circumference varies by size, they’re all designed for wide calves. Other comfy features include a partial inner side zipper and a tie in the back. A helpful review: “I love these boots! I have the hardest time finding cute over-the-knee and knee-high boots that fit over my calves. When I took them out of the box I was a little skeptical on how they would fit but they slid on like a glove! I plan on ordering these in other colors! They’re super soft and are comfortable. I ordered a size larger than I normally wear and probably could have gotten away with my regular size but this way I can comfortably wear thicker socks with them. Was definitely pleasantly surprised by these boots!” Available sizes: 6 - 11 with wide sizes available

3. The Best High Heel Boots Brinley Co Women’s Jimmi Engineer Boots $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Calf Circumference: 17 inches These incredibly wearable high heel boots feature a 1.5-inch chunky block heel with a silver buckle detail on the ankle, making them both fashionable and stable. They're made with 100% man-made materials, including a synthetic insole and an outsole that's made of rubber and faux leather. What's more, these everyday boots boast a 4.1-star customer rating on Amazon with more than 300 reviews. A helpful review: “I always have serious trouble finding wide calf boots for the winter. I have skinny ankles and a size 17.5 calf. I always hunt for my shoes on Amazon, b/c the major retailers just seem to get it wrong. [...] I wore them all day to my conference here in DC and haven't had any problems. Very nice for wear to work or paired with skinny jeans. It's always a struggle with boots when you have wide calves, but these have become my staple.” Available sizes: 6 - 10 with wide sizes

4. The Best Wide Calf Rain Boots Jileon Wide Calf Rain Boots For Women $55 | Amazon See on Amazon Calf Circumference: up to 18 inches Jileon Wide Calf Rain Boots are 100% waterproof and made with durable all-weather rubber. They're not only great for wide calfs, but are also spacious in the foot and ankle for total comfort. The deep rivets on the sole offer stability in slippery conditions. Plus, these cute boots have a 4.3-star customer rating on Amazon. A helpful review: “Exactly what I was looking for. Wide calf fit perfectly, inside is soft, and they are comfortable. Most importantly.... they keep my feet dry in the rain!” Available sizes: 6 XX-Wide - 11 XX-Wide

5. The Best Slouchy Boots Comfortview The Heather Wide Calf Boot $47 | Amazon See on Amazon Calf Circumference: 17 - 19 inches To rock the slouchy boot trend, you need these stylish faux leather boots from ComfortView. With a 4.2-star rating, they have a full inside zipper and side goring for an easy on and off. The side bow and criss crossed faux leather in the front add style, while the flexible, skid-resistant outsole has rivets for stability in slippery conditions. The low, one-inch heel adds a little elevation. A helpful review: “Love these boots! Great for someone with a wide calf.” Available sizes: 8 - 12 with wide sizes available

