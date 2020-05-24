If the windows at home leave you feeling exposed, you'll be glad to know that the best window films for privacy are easy to install using static cling or adhesive. These films offer protection from prying eyes, and many protect from glare and UV light as well. Some are decorative, while others are simply functional. Choosing the right film for you will come down to your specific needs and preferences.

Window films adhere to windows using either adhesive or static cling. Static cling is much more forgiving during installation, and it leaves behind no residue when removed. However, it tends to be sensitive to extreme temperatures, so if you're installing a film on a bathroom window, for example, it may be best to opt for an adhesive film. In general, adhesive films are more durable and less likely to peel off, but they're also very difficult to reposition or remove once they're on.

With window films, privacy comes in many different styles. Blackout window films will give you complete two-way privacy (both in and out) and block out most light. Mirrored, frosted, and tinted window films can also provide you with privacy, but they’ll still let in some natural light. Sometimes these films offer one-way privacy, during the day, no one will be able to see in, but you’ll be able to see out. That said, these films don’t shield you from view at night. Decorative films are aesthetically appealing, boasting different patterns, colors, and designs while giving some privacy.

Window films are meant to be cut to fit your windows, but your best bet is to choose one that is relatively close to your window size, so you won’t have to do a lot of trimming.

These six window films will make your home feel much more private — so that you can kick back and relax in peace.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Frosted Window Film Coavas Frosted Privacy Window Film $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Application type: Static cling Sizes: 17.7 x 78.8 inches, 17.7 x 118.1 inches, and 35.5 x 78.7 inches Amazon reviewers are beyond impressed at how well this low-cost window film from Coavas has transformed their windows. The white frosted film lets in a soft light, and yet, will give you the privacy you need. The window film applies via static cling — no adhesive or glues, required. Once installed, the film blocks 96% of UV rays, helps reduce glare, and even offers heat insulation in the warm months and heat preservation in the cool ones. The window film is made of a premium vinyl material that can be cut to most any size or shape. This pick also comes in a pure frosted color, which offers a little less privacy. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This frosted non adhesive privacy film installed very easily, and it looks great! We have 2 long windows framing our front door, and we wanted to add the film so that our dogs don’t bark by everyone walking down the street. Applying the film literally took 20 minutes. I highly recommend this product!"

2. A One-Way Window Film That Blocks Up To 99% Of UV Rays Gila Privacy Mirror Adhesive $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Application type: Adhesive Sizes: 36 inches x 15 feet (in single, two, three, and four packs), and 36 inches x 100 feet This window film from Gila installs using adhesive, so it will firmly attach to your windows for the long haul — just be sure that you place it exactly as desired, since it will be nearly impossible to reposition. The one-way window film has a mirrored exterior appearance, providing superior daytime privacy, while still maintaining your view of the outdoors. The window film is energy efficient, glare-reducing (up to 82%), and even blocks up to 99% of harmful UV rays. If you have a lot of windows or extra-large ones, this pick comes in a 100-foot option, too. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Drastically reduces glare and heat in our sun-room, a life saver in the winter when the trees lose their foliage! Easy to apply, but take your time and do the job correctly and you'll be very happy with the results. This film also gives great privacy protection during the daytime hours."

3. A Stained Glass-Inspired Window Film Coavas Privacy Window Film Stained Glass $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Application type: Static cling Sizes: 17.5 x 78.7 inches, 17.7 x 118 inches, 23.6 x 78.7 inches, and 35.6 x 78.7 inches This stained-glass inspired window film from Coavas is truly a work of art. The floral “magnolia” print will dress up any window and provide you with complete two-way privacy, since no one can see out or in. However, this pick still allows light to shine through. Amazon reviewers give this window film a standout 4.6-star rating on the site, among 1,600 and growing reviews. Reviewers are shocked at how easy it is to install this static cling window film, especially considering that the end result looks so grand. The window film blocks 96% of UV rays and helps with glare, too. If you'd like to remove the window film, it's actually quite easy to do; simply peel it off the window, and you're good to go. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love this product because it gave me privacy in a beautiful way! Students and colleagues will look into my office door window when I’m trying to prep for my class, so I put this up to prevent them from looking in and “expecting” me to open the door. So easy to install. I measured what was needed and cut with regular scissors. Then I peeled off the backing and adhered to my window. I needed to readjust and lifting up was easy; it didn’t tear. Once I smoothed it out, it cling just fine from the readjustment. Beautiful stained glass look and it has hung with no problem on my door for months!! Big fan and highly recommend!"

4. A Blackout Window Film For Total Privacy VELIMAX Static Cling Total Blackout Window Film $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Application type: Static cling Sizes: 17.7 x 78.7 inches, 17.7 x 157.4 inches, 23.6 x 78.7 inches, 23.6 x 236.2 inches, 29.5 x 78.7 inches, 35.4 x 78.7 inches, and 35.4 x 236.2 inches Total darkness and privacy can be achieved with this blackout window film from VELIMAX. The vinyl window film offers two-way privacy, so that you can’t see out and passers-by can’t see in. At least 99% of daylight is blocked by the film, which is extra-ideal for those who sleep during the day or those who need total darkness to sleep at night. This window film also blocks out UV light, and controls excess heat and glare. The static cling window film is easy to install, and when it comes time to remove it, no residue or glue will be left behind. This pick comes in a wide range of sizes, and can easily be trimmed for a perfect fit. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "It is AMAZING!!! I live in Las Vegas and my garage faces the afternoon sun. I wanted privacy as well as heat reflection. It was easy to cut, easy to remove the film backing before install, and super easy to adhere."

5. A One-Way Mirrored Window Film WPCTEV One Way Mirror Window Film $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Application type: Static cling Sizes: 17.7 inches x 6.5 feet, 17.7 inches x 16.4 feet, 23.6 inches x 6.5 feet, 23.6 inches x 13.1 feet, 23.6 inches x 32.8 feet, 29.5 inches x 6.5 feet, 29.5 inches x 13.1 feet, 35.4 inches x 6.5 feet, 35.4 inches x 13.1 feet, 35.4 inches x 16.4 feet, 35.4 inches x 20 feet, and 35.4 inches x 32.8 feet If you’re looking for a one-way window film, this one from WPCTEV is superior. The window film provides total privacy during the day; when standing outside, all you see is the beautiful mirrored effect on the window. From the inside, though, you’ll still be able to totally enjoy the outdoor view. The window film blocks out 90% of infrared rays and 85% of UV rays. The window film can retain heat in the cool months and keep it out in the hot ones, reducing heating and cooling costs. The window film even reduces glare. Installation is a total breeze; the static cling window film easily adheres to windows and can be cut for the perfect fit. And it won’t leave behind any residue once removed. Choose from four colors: black silver, blue silver, brown silver, and silver. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This film was exactly what I had hoped for. Our home sits pretty close to the street, so we wanted some privacy at the front of the house, this film allows us to keep the shades and blinds open while providing some shade from the sun."