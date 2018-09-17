There are plenty of beauty sales to dive into this week. Your lips and lids, along with your wallet, will be super stoked with all of the quality products offered on a deal. Now is the time to build your Fall 2018 makeup wardrobe — refresh, revamp, and restock. This week's beauty sales run the gamut from makeup to skincare, so get ready to start shopping.

It's also worth noting that one of the biggest and best sales of the season has entered the home stretch. It's the final week of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale. The massive promotion wraps on Saturday, Sept. 22. But there are still plenty of daily markdowns and loads of attractive discounts on prestige products. Some killer items are up to 50 percent off — so you do not want to snooze on those offerings. When there is a deep discount involved, it's so much easier to wave goodbye to your money.

Kylie Cosmetics is now offering color story-driven Lip Kit Bundles, which amounts to "buy two and get a third for free." That's never a bad thing if you are ISO mega matte lips.

Also, one of MAC's blockbuster celeb collabs is now on sale with prices slashed. Since it's a limited edition range, you are so going to want to stock up on the quick.

Here are the best beauty sales for the week of Sept. 17.

1. BECCA Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector

Becca Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector $19 On Monday, Sept. 17 only, this mattifying primer is marked down from $38 to $19 at Ulta. It will leave you with smooth, even, pore-free, and matte skin. The sale applies to purchase made in stores and online. Buy Now

2. Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray $16 On Saturday, Sept. 22, this makeup setting spray will be marked down to just $16 from its usual $32 price tag. Your makeup will stay put for 16 hours — that means no creasing, no melting, or migrating. Plus, you can mist your face with it for a mid-day refresh. You can also spritz makeup brushes with this setting spray before dipping into powder product pans to intensify product hue. An added bonus? A bottle lasts for months. Buy Now

3. MAC Aaliyah Lipstick

MAC x Aaliyah More Than A Woman Lipstick $11.10 The fan-demanded MAC x Aaliyah collection, featuring branded packaging dedicated to the late, great singer who passed away in a plane crash in 2001, is on a deep discount. This cool, dep red lippie in the Amplified texture will look good on just about anyone and is just $11. Buy Now

4. MAC x Aaliyah Age Ain't Nothing Eyeshadow Palette

5. Kylie Lip Kit Bundles

Kylie Cosmetics Pink Set Lip Kit Bundle $58 Kylie has bundled her Lip Kits. There are Red, Pink, LA, and Fall color stories. Each bundle features three Lip Kits — so that's three matte liquid lipsticks and three creamy lip liners. Each Lip Kit shakes out to less than $20. Or it's like buy two, get one free. You can't beat that price. Plus, you can mix and matte, er, match shades in the bundle for custom lip looks. Buy Now

6. BH Cosmetics Studio Pro Ultimate Neutrals Eyeshadow Palette

7. Free NARS Climax Mascara

$0 Ulta is offering a free deluxe size sample of NARS' new, light-as-air, and whipped Climax mascara with any eyeshadow palette purchase. Every eye look is completed by mascara. So why not try this dark, rich formula? It's one per customer and while supplies last for online purchases only. Buy Now

You gotta spend to save with these beauty sales. So whip out the credit card to shop 'n' save.