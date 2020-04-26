Maybe you’ve just lost your favorite pair of designer shades — for the third time in a row. Or maybe you’re the type of person who loves to keep backup sunglasses in your purse or car. Whatever your reason for seeking out affordable sunnies, you’ve likely already realized there are a ton of options to choose from. However, not all budget-friendly sunglasses are created equal — so when looking for the best cheap sunglasses on Amazon, it's important to keep a few factors in mind.

First, and most importantly, you’ll want to think about sun protection. Choosing shades that have UV 400 protection — which means they block 100 percent of both UVA and UVB rays — is key to protecting your eyes from both short- and long-term damage.

The next thing to consider is polarization. Many people prefer polarized lenses because they reduce glare and display clearer, truer color, rather than tinting everything the same color as your shades. And while it’s true that polarized sunglasses are generally pricier, there are plenty of budget-friendly options that don’t compromise on quality. That said, not everyone prefers polarized sunglasses because they can make it harder to see certain types of tech screens (or simply because some people find them uncomfortable). Luckily, non-polarized lenses can still protect your eyes from UV rays, which is why you’ll find a selection of both types of sunglasses in this guide.

Whatever type of sunglasses you’re drawn to, you’re in luck. This list features seven of the most highly rated pairs of sunglasses on Amazon, in a range of unique styles to suit anyone’s taste. Best of all, each of these picks rings in at just $18 or less — although you’d never guess it based on how they look or feel.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Fan-Favorite Sunnies That Are Perfect For Everyday Wear SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses $16 | Amazon See On Amazon These classic vintage-inspired sunnies, which look remarkably similar to Ray-Ban's Erika Classics, have earned an almost cult-like following of devoted fans. Garnering over 9,000 customer reviews (and counting!), they have an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars. Their lenses have UV400 sun protection, and they're available in styles with or without polarized lenses (just be careful about selecting the type you prefer when ordering). The sunglasses also come with a microfiber cleaning cloth and a drawstring carrying pouch. Reviewers love pretty much everything about them, but they're especially fond of their lightweight, comfortable feel and sturdy, well-made frames. "These sunglasses feel so high end, I can’t believe I paid so little," one reviewer marveled. "They fit very comfortably and are lightweight. The lens is even clearer than I expected."

2. Military-Style Aviators With Polarized Lenses J+S Premium Military Style Classic Aviator Sunglasses $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Amazon reviewers have given these classic military-style aviators nearly 5,000 perfect five-star reviews thus far, noting in particular their sturdy frames, comfortable fit, and remarkably clear, scratch-resistant lenses. Like all the picks in this roundup, these timeless, versatile shade have UV400 sun protection, and they also have polarized lenses. The glasses also come with a microfiber cleaning cloth and hard carrying case, which has a built-in clip to attach to your purse or backpack. Choose from over 15 different frame/lens combinations.

3. A Glamorous Pair Of Sunnies With Oversized Frames zeroUV Retro Oversized Square Sunglasses $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Add a touch of glamour to your everyday look with these expensive-looking oversized sunnies. Reviewers say they're sturdy, well-made, and of course, very stylish. While they do come in several different color combinations, it's worth noting that they're available in both polarized and non-polarized styles, so definitely pay attention to the fine print as you're picking your favorite pair. "They feel waaaaaaay more expensive than they are," one reviewer reported. "I’m so impressed. These look exactly like a pair of $300+ ones I’ve had my eyes on." "Nicest quality pair of cheap sunglasses I have ever bought," wrote another.

4. These Round, Wire-Rimmed, Polarized Shades WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses $17 | Amazon See On Amazon The small, round, wire frames give these best-selling sunnies a hint of '70s-inspired retro appeal. Featuring polarized lenses and (of course) UV400 sun protection, they're a sturdy, high-quality pick that feels stylish in a way that's timeless, not overly trendy. Plus, the USA-based brand that makes them, WearMePro, gives a part of its profits to help provide free eyeglasses to children in need, so you can feel especially great about your purchase. "These were perfect for the price and they came with a cute hard shell and soft case!! You definitely get more than what you pay for," one reviewer reported.

5. A Pair Of Polarized Sunglasses With Semi-Rimless Frames Joopin Semi-Rimless Polarized Sunglasses $13 | Amazon See On Amazon "WOW. Literally, just wow," is how one reviewer summed up their feelings about these semi-rimless shades. "The clarity that these glasses give is unreal," they later added. "It's like HD — everything is just that much clearer." Others shoppers seem to agree; over 4,000 perfect five-star reviews describe the timeless sunnies as sturdy and well-made, with many swearing they're virtually indistinguishable from Ray-Bans, except they're a bit lighter (and, obviously, don't have the logo). They feature UV400 sun protection and polarized lenses, and are available in several colors and styles, including a few with mirrored lenses.

6. A Cool Pair Of Shades With Non-Polarized Lenses SOJOS Mirrored Metal Frame Fashion Sunglasses $13 | Amazon See On Amazon With their cat-eye shape and oversized lenses, these trendy sunglasses make a bold fashion statement, yet they're still versatile enough for everyday wear. While they're not polarized, they still have UV400 sun protection to block 100% of UV rays. Amazon shoppers can't seem to get enough, giving them over 4,000 perfect five-star reviews and an exceptional average rating of 4.6 stars. Multiple reviewers noted that the bonus items and premium packaging really helped set these glasses apart. "They look very high end and the packaging is phenomenal! Lens cleaner, dust cover to protect from scratches," one person noted. "Very well done, so they would also make a really impressive gift."