You already know about the importance of sleep. Without enough of it, you might be increasing your risk of Alzheimer's and heart issues. With sleep, science reports that you're less likely to get sick, will reduce your stress levels, and might even get along with people better. But when it comes to how well you sleep, the number of hours isn't the only factor. How deep you sleep is has a big impact on how relaxed you'll be when you wake up, and that's where the best cotton sheets come in.

According to the textile scientists of 37.5 Technology: "To get into restorative, REM sleep, you must lose 2 degrees of heat. This comes off as moisture vapor, but if it isn’t removed from the bedding, it builds up and makes you too hot so you kick off the covers and interrupt your sleep."

In other words, having comfortable, breathable sheets are essential to a good night's sleep. And few materials rival the breathability or softness of cotton. Pair that with how easy cotton sheets are to wash, and you have tried and true great sheets.

When choosing between the thousands of cotton sheets out there, though, the best sheets for you will depend on your home temperature and if you're a hot sleeper or a cooler sleeper.

Below, the best cotton sheets on Amazon perfectly suited for your weather and your needs — almost all for less than $100, too.

1. The Best Cotton Sheets For Most People California Design Den 400 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheet Set $33 Amazon See On Amazon With more than 2,500 five-star reviews, customers on Amazon love these 100 percent cotton sheets from California Design Den. They have a smooth, silky sateen weave, which most people like best, according to the Good Housekeeping Institute's testing. Add to that the great price, range of colors and prints (including floral and reindeer), that it has been Oeko-Tex tested to be free of harmful chemicals, and you have the best cotton sheet choice for most people. Fans say: "Have stayed in a 5 star hotel before and these sheets were as wonderful as theirs were! I loved them so much that I reordered... I have a topper and a thick mattress and the fitted sheet just slipped on and tucked under the mattress. You won't be disappointed if you buy these." Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, and RV short queen

Colors: 22 including white, slate gray, and navy dots

2. The Best Cotton Sheets To Stay Cool At Night Pinzon by Amazon Organic Cotton Sheet Set $29 Amazon See On Amazon For warm nights and hot sleepers, choose the crisp coolness of percale-weave cotton sheets. This breathable set of 100 percent Global Organic Textile Standard-certified organic cotton are brushed for extra softness while the extra-wide elastic on the fitted sheet makes sure it stays in place until morning. However, some customers noticed that these wrinkled a little after the wash so if you're the type who irons sheets, these might not be your first choice. Fans say: "Great price, soft, and stay tucked in... Usually, the sheets that wick away the night sweats can be scratchy, and these are not. Also, the top sheet is not skimpy, as virtually all others are." Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king

Colors: six including white, blush, and dove gray

3. The Best Flannel Cotton Sheets To Keep You Warm Stone & Beam 100% Cotton Flannel Sheet Set $35 Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing quite like the warmth of flannel sheets on a breezy night, and these 100 percent cotton ones from Amazon's in-house Stone & Beam brand are soft, breathable, and certified by Oeko-Tex to be free of harmful chemicals — and all for an affordable price. Fans say: "Finally, a soft and cozy flannel sheet with deep pockets! These are great for cold nights; only downside is you'll never want to get out of bed." With a 4.8 overall rating, lots of customers agree. Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king

Colors: white, toast, cloud, and heather

4. A More Budget-Friendly Set Of Cotton Sheets For Warmth AmazonBasics Heather Jersey Sheet Set $29 Amazon See On Amazon Jersey cotton sheets are a great choice for more than just dorm rooms. Soft and cozy with a casual heather 100 percent combed cotton fabric, more than a thousand Amazon reviewers have given this set of jersey sheets the five-star thumbs up. Fans say: "Exactly what I was hoping for. Super soft and snuggly without being too hot. I feel like I'm being wrapped in a super soft stretchy oversize T-shirt. Plus the dark gray looks really cute paired with my light blue comforter for my beach-themed room. Fits my full size mattress perfectly even after washing." Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, and king

Colors: five including sky blue, dark gray, and oatmeal

5. The Best Cotton Sheets For Allergies GhostBed Supima Cotton and Tencel Sheet Set $125 Amazon See On Amazon Those who suffer from allergies would be smart to splurge on this set of sheets with patent-pending technology. The GhostBed sheets have a special weave of cotton and Tencel, a fiber made from eucalyptus known for being hypoallergenic and super strong, that is bacteria, dust mite, and other allergen resistant. Add to that softness and features like an extra-wide elastic band that goes all the way around the fitted sheet, and you have a fantastic luxury sheet set. Fans say: "The primary reason which led me to getting this sheet set is that they are breathable, bacteria, allergen, and dust mite resistant. And to me, that was a win! I have been using these sheets for nearly a month now and I absolute love them... These are soft, breathable, and I recommend it if these sheets are within your budget!" Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, and split king

Colors: gray and white

6. The Best Cheap Cotton Sheets AmazonBasics Essential Cotton-Blend Sheet Set $20 Amazon See On Amazon For comfortable sheets at a price that's hard to beat, choose these 52 percent cotton, 48 percent polyester sheets from AmazonBasics. The fabric is brushed for extra softness while the breathable percale weave keeps things cool. Fans say: "Even for a skeptic like me, I think these are the best cotton sheets I've ever bought in this price range... These will be the only cotton sheets I buy my kids from now on." Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, and king

Colors: six including white, navy, and light gray