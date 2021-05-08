Whether you’re looking to try a new class and need the right gear or you’re diligently restocking your essentials, the best plus-size workout clothes come in moisture-wicking performance fabrics and sporty cuts to support your movement. From the barre studio to long, outdoor runs, you need clothes that are going to be able to keep up with your fitness routine.

You’ll find options for every conceivable category here: There are sports bras with adjustable fronts that let you dial in how much support you need and lightweight yoga bras that are comfortable enough to sleep in. (Plus, some really cute strappy sports bras for obvious reasons.)

As for what you wear over them, I’ve rounded up a multipack of some of the best workout tank tops, plus moisture-wicking short-sleeved tees made with a good amount of polyester, the material Shape calls “the workhorse of the workout fabrics” thanks to its ability to draw moisture away from the skin. You might also want to stock up on a long-sleeved layer with UPF 50+, the gold standard when it comes to sun-protective clothing. Pair any one of those tops with a pair of performance shorts with built-in briefs for your runs —which runners swear by for their breathability and “won’t ride up” fit — or some all-purpose bottoms, like mesh workout leggings, and you have a great workout capsule wardrobe ready to go.

All options here are available in sizes up to at least 3X or 4X, with many choices offering 5X and 6X sizes as well — and all have hundreds, if not thousands, of glowing Amazon reviews. Ahead, the best plus-size workout clothes for every type of sweat session under the sun.

1 A Brilliant High-Impact Sports Bra With Adjustable Levels Of Support Glamorise Elite Performance Adjustable Wonderwire Sports Bra Amazon $33 See On Amazon This underwire sports bra lets you adjust the front panel to hook higher or lower onto its straps for various degrees of stabilization (bye bounce!), and its unique padded underwire ensures that the only thing you feel is support. Adjustable back straps and a hook-and-eye closure ensure just the right fit, while moisture-wicking mesh accelerates your cooldown. “This sports bra is the real deal,” a shopper wrote. “I jogged on the treadmill for 30 minutes and felt fine afterwards; in a normal, stretchy sports bra, my entire chest and upper back would be hurting.” Shopping on a budget? Also consider the brand’s wireless sports bra, which has a cult following and a slightly lower price point. Available options: 4

Available sizes: 32B — 46H

2 These Mesh-Panel Workout Leggings With Pockets YOHOYOHA Plus-Size Mesh Workout Leggings Amazon $22 See On Amazon These plus-size mesh leggings have racked up over 2,000 Amazon ratings for their subtle style and workout-ready practicality. Offering both compression and comfort, they’re made from a moisture-wicking polyester performance blend with mesh panels that are nice and breathable but honestly, also just look cool as hell. Plus, there are flatlock seams throughout for a smooth, sturdy feel. Two pockets are deep enough for your phone and a pair of keys for going hands-free, and reviewers raved that the waistband didn’t roll down. “These are the best yoga/workout pants I've ever purchased,” one shopper declared. “The fit is perfect [...] There's even a little extra reinforcement in the thigh area, which is great...I already have several pairs, but will be purchasing more!” Available options: 4

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

3 A Colorful Set Of Workout Tanks With *Rave* Reviews Epic MMA Gear Flowy Racerback Tank Top (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Because you never need just one workout tank top, stock up with this budget-friendly pack and you’ll be set for a while. They have a pretty gathered detail between the shoulder blades and come in a good selection of colorways whether you’re team neutral or team neon, all made from 60% cotton blended with polyester to be breathable and colorfast (although it’s worth noting that for your sweatiest workouts you may want to forgo these in favor of the more moisture-wicking performance tee below). That said, the lightweight burnout style will feel extra airy, but you can also score them in solids if you hate anything semi-sheer. “I have had these tank tops for about a year...still thrilled with them and will continue to purchase,” one shopper gushed. “They can be dolled up with a couple cute accessories for going out, worn for working out, yard work and gardening and are perfect for sleep wear! The fabric is super soft and it is on the thinner side, making these tops cool and comfortable in the heat.” Available options: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

4 A Moisture-Wicking Workout Tee With Nice Stretch Amazon Essentials Plus Size Tech Stretch Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon For extra shoulder coverage on sunny days (or just being in no mood for a tank) this moisture-wicking tee feels light and dry in a polyester-elastane blend designed for movement (and that fans report washes up incredibly well). It falls to the low hip so it works with shorts or leggings, and a scooped crewneck will feel nonrestrictive through any type of workout. “For being soft and lightweight, the material is very sturdy and will hold up to multiple washes. Its thicker than I expected but still lightweight. Not see through, not clingy, not baggy. Overall one of my best clothing online purchases,” a reviewer praised. Available options: 4

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

5 A Track Jacket That’s So Perfect For Outdoor Fitness JUST MY SIZE Plus Size Active Full-Zip Mock Neck Jacket Amazon $26 See On Amazon This lightweight track jacket will keep you cool and covered in a moisture-wicking polyester blend, but the real MVP is a series of reflective stripes on the wrists and back for safe visibility in low light. Raglan sleeves give you extra range of motion through the shoulders, and the stand collar features a soft tab at the top to protect your skin when it’s fully zipped. The two front patch pockets are plenty deep to hold the essentials (phone and hands) when you’re out and about. “I wanted something thin/lightweight with pockets and no hood. This checks all those boxes. It's the right warmth for mild weather; not as warm as a hoodie...The material is super soft, too,” a fan pointed out. “Love at first wear. Perfect for my needs. I highly recommend.” If you are looking for a hood, don’t sleep on this sleek crossneck option from a different brand. Available options: 4

Available sizes: 2X — 5X

6 This Sleek Compression Sports Bra With Stylish Straps Core 10 All Around Sports Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you prefer a classic sports bra, the Core 10 compression bra has a softer build that doesn’t skimp on support. It’s made with a double layer of moisture-wicking fabric (polyester blended with a high dose of stretchy elastane) with a breathable “powermesh” lining to provide even more support. Removable cups are there if you want even more coverage, and there are a couple of cute strap options to choose from, like the criss-cross one featured here, a modified version with a T-back or even ones with more geometric straps. “The bra arrived in new, pristine condition and appears to be very well made,” a fan remarked. “As far as functionality on a spin bike — absolutely NO bounce.” Available options: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

7 These Fun Tie-Dye Bike Shorts With Pockets HDE Biker Shorts Amazon $30 See On Amazon In a range of different tie-dye prints (from neon to the more moody dark purple), these bike shorts are too fun to pass up. The polyester-spandex blend is lightweight and wicks sweat, while pockets on each leg (plus a super-secure zippered pocket on the back of the waistband) offer handy storage. The high, wide waistband promises to stay in place no matter how much you bend. “These are my favorite shorts for walking, biking and workouts. The deep side pockets are AWESOME! Never have to worry about my phone popping out or where I’m going to put it,” a reviewer wrote. “I have this brand and style in 3 different colors. Highly recommend.” For more classic shades and sizes up to 5X, the Just My Size cotton bike short also has rave reviews. Available options: 4

Available sizes: Small — 4X

8 A Cute Colorblock Hoodie For A Cozy Layer Eytino Plus Size Striped Pullover Hoodie Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you want something cute to wear coming and going from the gym or need a cozy athleisure layer on your days off, this hoodie is a stylish alternative to the sweats you recall from high school gym class. It’s made with a lightweight polyester-spandex blend, with a lining that resembles terry, so it’s suitable across a range of seasons. The cozy hood and convenient kangaroo pocket for hands and keys are two features you’ll appreciate every time you wear it. “Cute and comfy,” a reviewer confirmed. “This thing is so comfortable. It's neither very thick nor very thin. It's a nice sweatshirt that's not so thick you feel like you're drowning in it.” Need a classic crewneck? The Just My Size sweatshirt has over 2,000 ratings. Prefer something sporty? This Champion hoodie has loads of retro-athletic appeal. Available options: 16

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

9 This Cute Longline Strappy Bra That Looks Like A Crop Top TrainingGirl Strappy Racerback Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon You might wear this pullover sports bra on rest days, and who could blame you? Its longline cut and strappy style could easily pass for a cute, casual top. The racerback crop is made from soft moisture-wicking fabric with four-way stretch, and a dedicated shelf bra — that includes removable pads tucked inside — comes with a covered elastic band at the base for a soft, supportive hold. “This bra/top thing is amazing. It surprisingly provides plenty of support,” a reviewer commented. “This is cute and comfortable...The elastic is thick and well made. I do not see this stretching out overtime like a lot of the other bras I have tried. The stitching is flawless.” For those who prefer a hook-and-eye closure, this strappy sports bra comes with rave reviews in sizes up to 5X. Available options: 3

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10 Some Best-Selling Workout Capris In The Prettiest Prints JUST MY SIZE Plus Size Active Stretch Capri Amazon $20 See On Amazon These best-selling plus-size workout capris are so comfortable that fans admit to wearing them around the house, too. The calf-length cut feels breezy and the wide yoga waistband stays put comfortably. The polyester-spandex stretech jersey feels buttery-soft and wicks moisture (and dries fast so sweat doesn’t show) and it comes in gorgeous butterfly-wing patterns you won’t find anywhere else. “I am absolutely thrilled with these stretch capris. The fabric is substantial but cooling. They fit perfectly...and the waist doesn't roll or slip down,” a fan raved. (The brand’s colorblock workout capris are also cute and well worth considering.) Available options: 3

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

11 A Pair Of Running Shorts With Built-In Briefs Clothe Co. Running Shorts Amazon $31 See On Amazon These running shorts have all the features you need to hit a new PR. They’re built to be ultra-lightweight with a relatively short inseam (just over three inches) so they won’t hold you back on your runs. Contrast panels on each side, made of tricot, are a little more breathable and just as moisture-wicking as the rest of the polyester shell, and add a little bit of style to the retro gym short. Hidden inside their elastic waist is an adjustable drawstring, plus a built-in brief that wicks away sweat and is more comfortable when you’re logging miles. “These are great. The legs are roomy without being huge and they fit comfortably on my waist. They're a good length too. I don't feel like I have to constantly pull them down in between my legs,” a fan reported, and multiple shoppers compared them favorably to Nike. Available options: 8

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

12 This Cute Crop Top You’ll Want In A Few Colors Core 10 Pima Cotton Blend Knot Front Yoga T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Alo Yoga makes a similar top, but this affordable crop tee by Core 10 comes in a hard-to-find short sleeve cut made from high-quality cotton. Pima cotton is blended with modal and elastane to be lightweight, breathable, and absorbent (although not moisture-wicking); plus it’s stretchy and sooo soft. The crop length isn’t extremely short and will cover a longer sports bra with extra length in the back that almost meets your leggings. “Great plus size option,” one fan wrote. “Can I just say how hard it is to find a crop top that extends pass your chest when you’re an H cup! They look great with skirts and pants for that high waisted look. I’ve bought almost every color and will definitely double up on the basics.” Available options: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

13 This Pair Of Cotton Yoga Pants You’ll Wear Constantly Stretch Is Comfort Foldover Plus Size Yoga Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These cute yoga pants are stretchy enough for downward-facing dog, thanks to a good dose of spandex, but they’re mostly cotton and so comfortable you’ll probably use them as loungewear equally often. The foldover waistband can be worn high or flipped down to reveal a pop of color, and the female-founded brand manufactures all of their products in sunny Los Angeles if you like to vote with your wallet. “These pants are perfection,” a shopper gushed. “The material is thick enough to not be see through, the waist is comfortable, and they are long enough. I originally bought two pairs. I'm up to 6 pairs now. I never want to wear any other pants.” Available options: 10

Available sizes: X-Large — 5X

14 A Versatile Fleece Jacket Made For The Trail Amazon Essentials Plus Size Full-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket Amazon $27 See On Amazon A fleece jacket is sporty by nature, but a lot more subtle than a hoodie when you want something easy that will look just as stylish with jeans. The Amazon Essentials zip-up is made from mid-weight polar fleece with a stand collar and two secure zip pockets. The contoured side seams give it a tailored rather than boxy look. (Bonus: there are two deep pockets hidden inside for extra storage.) Wear it to the gym, as a base layer for hiking, or with a shirt and Bean boots at the farmer’s market. It’s that versatile. “I love this jacket, it is perfect for quick trips. Warm and soft, and cozy. Big zipper pockets are perfect for keeping you phone and keys safe. Nice and warm for your hands. I think I’m going to buy another one,” a fan confessed. Available options: 21

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

15 This Budget-Friendly Long-Sleeve Workout Top With UPF 50+ JUST MY SIZE Plus Size Active Cooldri Long Sleeve V-Neck Tee Amazon $13 See On Amazon This long-sleeve workout tee comes with an UPF 50+ rating that blocks about 98% of damaging rays to protects your skin while you move. The moisture-wicking polyester weave ensures you stay cool and dry, and a V-neck helps keep things airy. The fabric is even treated for odor control so you can train your hardest and still walk out feeling fresh. “I love this tee. It is lightweight, smooth, comfortable [...],” a shopper remarked. “I even bought the colors I don't usually wear just to have another one to put on! Great fit with a great price.” Available options: 5

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

16 These Classic Sporty Joggers Champion Plus-Size Powerblend Jogger Amazon $34 See On Amazon These Champion athletic joggers have all the hallmarks of a seriously nice pair, from their flat drawstring waist and tapered leg to the slash pockets finished with wide seams. The brand’s proprietary poly-cotton “power” blend is partially made from recycled materials and blended to stay true to size, while reducing pilling so they stay looking new. There are versions with and without subtle logos and brand signatures. “My new favorite sweatpants!” one fan reported. “Pockets are great! They are soft, breathable and move with you for any activity!” Available options: 5

Available sizes: 1X — 4X-Large