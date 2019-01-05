Sometimes your sex life just needs a good lift. Whether it's due to aches and pains or a simple difference in size between you and your partner, investing in one of the best wedge pillows for sex can help make some otherwise awkward positions feel more comfortable. And according to some of the experts I spoke to for this article, that's just where the fun begins.

"Wedges are a great aid in the bedroom because they help people maintain a position without expending energy that would be better placed elsewhere," says Felice Lopez, a Boston-based sex educator.

While ordinary pillows can do in a pinch, wedges are the way to go if you regularly crave more depth from every thrust. Since wedges are made from high-density foam, they won't lose their shape as easily as most ordinary pillows.

This makes wedges great for both vaginal and anal sex, since they support your entire weight and offer more balance for different positions. It also makes them a game-changer for oral sex and non-penetrative forms of play, too, like spanking and other BDSM practices, because they help take pressure off the knees and other sensitive areas.

While wedges come with a few notable cons — namely, the leading models are expensive, and some are too bulky to hide away easily after use — the benefits of using one, especially for those with mobility issues, can be immense.

"A wedge under the hips can make sex more enjoyable for people with different degrees of mobility, and sometimes it makes new positions possible," says Stella Harris, sex coach and author of Tongue Tied: Untangling Communication in Sex, Kink, and Relationships.

Ready to elevate your sex game and take things to a whole new level? Below, find a list of the top wedges and positioning pillows that you can leverage for more pleasure in the bedroom.

1 The Overall Best Wedge Pillow For Sex Liberator 24-Inch Wedge $80 Amazon See On Amazon If you're exploring wedges for sex, this classic 24-inch pick from Liberator should be the first one you try. The reason? It's simply the best. Angled at 27 degrees to give you the perfect pedestal for a variety of positions, including missionary or anal, this wedge offers a crucial degree of firmness that provides exceptional lift and support. It comes with two covers: one made of cozy microfiber that's machine-washable, and a silky one that's moisture-resistant. Additionally, the pillow is sloped at such an angle that not only makes it great for G-spot stimulation, but for other types of play (like oral sex) too, since it helps take pressure off the neck. There are a few downsides to this highly-rated wedge, however. Apart from the price tag — which can be prohibitive if you're shopping on a tight budget — it can also be a pain in the butt to store once it's out of its vacuum-sealed packaging.

2 Best For Travel: This Inflatable Wedge Pillow That Packs Away Easily Toughage Inflatable Sex Pillow $15 Amazon See On Amazon Looking for an extremely affordable alternative to standard wedges that you can also travel with or store easily? Inflatable wedges, like this one from Toughage, are a good gateway option because they're cheap, portable, and ideal for small spaces with little storage space. Reviewers say this wedge, which supports up to 200 pounds, is more durable than others. Made from PVC and coated with a velvety material, it doesn't come with a machine-washable or moisture-resistant cover like the Liberator wedge, but it does come at a fraction of the price. To keep an inflatable pillow like this one in good shape, Lopez suggests covering it with a towel while in use. That way you can extend its life to keep it in the mix for plenty of future adventures.

3 Best For Solo Play: This Mount That You Can Use With Your Favorite Dildo Or Vibrator Liberator Bonbon $70 Amazon See On Amazon Want to go hands-free while you're masturbating and still get the kind of support and leverage you normally would from a positioning pillow? Harris recommends using a mount like this one from Liberator, which has an opening for a toy. Built to provide support while you straddle it, the BonBon comes with an innovative squeeze design so that your favorite vibrator or dildo can actually fit into it and hit your sweet spot. Like all Liberator models, it comes with a moisture-resistant liner that protects the integrity of the dense foam interior within, plus a removable and machine-washable cover as well. While you can definitely use this with a partner the same as you would an ordinary wedge, its special insertion feature for toys makes it ideal for solo play.

4 Best For Missionary: This Cushion That Angles Your Hips Just Right DeluxeComfort Lovers Cushion $39 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other wedges and cushions featured here, this cushion doesn't offer a slope. As a result, it's best when used for one position in particular: missionary. Using this ergonomically designed cushion can help make this type of lovemaking more intimate because it angles the hips up, taking penetration to new depths that a pillow alone couldn't do. Because of the way this cushion is constructed, you get plenty of hip and tailbone support while you're getting busy, and since it's less bulky than a standard wedge, it's actually very easy to store, comparably. If you're looking for a mid-level pick that's more durable than an inflatable option, yet not as expensive as a Liberator product, this is a great choice.

5 Best For Anal: This Wedge That You Can Fold Up And Use As A Stool Drive Medical 12-Inch Folding Bed Wedge $26 Amazon See On Amazon Want to enhance the already unbelievable sensations you get during anal sex with something that makes everything feel even more pronounced? Say hello to this folding bed wedge, which gives you (during solo play) or your partner even more access to your backdoor. Spoiler alert: the kinds of sensations you're liable to feel as a result could very well blow your mind. Since this wedge folds down into a standard slope shape, you can use it for other positions as well. But when it folds up, it's not only good for storage, but can also open up a whole new world of experiences. Another perk? This wedge also makes for a terrific spanking bench — so long as you're doing it safely and consensually, of course.

6 Best For Kink: This Wedge-And-Ramp Combo That Comes With Restraints Liberator Wedge/Ramp Combo, Black Label $279 Amazon See On Amazon "For non-penetrative sex, wedges can be great for positioning a sub who is tied up or otherwise restrained," says Lopez. And when it comes to melding kink with pleasure just like that, the Black Label Combo from Liberator does it like no other wedge-and-ramp set can. That's because it comes with restraints itself, so you can spice things up by keeping your partner's ankles and wrists bound while you play. You can also use the wedge and ramp alone, or pair them up to explore other positions, like a stack to make doggy style more intense or 69-ing more pleasurable than ever.