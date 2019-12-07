Whether you're gardening or walking around in the rain, you want your rubber boots to be comfortable. But unfortunately, comfort isn't always a hallmark quality with this kind of boot. To find the most comfortable rubber boots, you have to dig around a little.

To help you out, I've spent some time researching various boots to find the most comfortable options. I based my selections on the following criteria:

Cushioning: This isn't something that rubber boots are known for. I searched far and wide to find options with EVA foam or some sort of special insole to increase the comfort factor. I also included items with shock-absorbing midsoles when possible.

Another non-comfort-related thing to keep in mind is tread. You don't want to be sliding around or risk falling in the mud, which is why I made sure that all of my picks also have soles with thick lugs or other patterns that provide good traction.

Given these considerations, here are the most comfortable rubber boots.

1. This All-Around Great Rain Boot With Anatomically Shaped Insoles Kamik Women's Waterproof JESSIE Rain Boot $50 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Designed with a special, anatomically shaped footbed and soft EVA foam, these Kamiks rank among the most comfortable women's rubber boots by far. The well-cushioned insoles, which measure one-eighth-inch thick, allow you to walk around comfortably all day, according to reviewers. On top of that, the helium rubber material is 50% lighter than natural rubber, reducing foot fatigue and making it easier to walk. Plus, the fully waterproof boots have strong, grippy soles. They come in a variety of colors including purple, blue, yellow, and black. What fans say: "Finally a pair of rain boots that are actually comfortable and completely water proof!!" Available sizes: 5 - 10

2. A Mid-Calf Boot With Special Rebound Cushioning And Anti-Odor Technology Bogs Women's Sauvie Waterproof Rubber Boot $90 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: These short, ultra-comfy women's rubber boots are constructed with unique rebound cushioning inside the midsoles that provides softness while you walk, as well as shock absorption. This feels better on your feet and also prevents them from getting tired. In addition to the proprietary bounce cushioning, the waterproof, chafe-free boots have moisture-wicking liners in the footbeds to lift sweat and reduce odor. The soles are tough, grippy, and completely non-marking for when you're walking inside. They come in sage, black, wine, and mustard colors. What fans say: "I swear I would wear these everyday if I could...Extremely comfortable and look good too." Available sizes: 6 - 12

3. A Tough, Tall Work Boot That's Super Comfy Yet Rugged Lacrosse Women's Alpha Thermal 14" Waterproof Work Boot $0 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: If you're looking for taller, tougher boots that can take a beating, these sturdy Lacrosse Alpha Thermals are just the ticket. The waterproof rubber boots are built with rugged, high-traction soles and strong, multi-layer rubber on the toes and heels, making them extra durable. The main part of the boots feature soft, warm neoprene that doesn't chafe, and cozy fleece linings. Best of all, the footbeds are made with thick, well-cushioned EVA foam that's insulated and, according to customers, incredibly comfortable. What fans say: "These are phenomenal boots. Really comfortable and warm. I usually wear them in 1-2 feet of snow playing with kids and they keep my feet really warm and dry." Available sizes: 5 - 11

4. This Cute Rain Boot With A Cushioned Sole That Comes In A Variety Of Styles Roma Boots Women's EMMA Mid Rain Boots $75 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Designed to offer comfort without any pinching or rubbing, these stylish rubber boots are super cozy with a cute, sleek aesthetic. The multi-layer cushioned soles make them easy to walk in, according to fans, and they're 100% waterproof, too. There's traction on the exterior, along with soft, quick-dry knit lining inside. They feature bungee closure systems and come in your choice of glossy or matte finishes. What fans say: "These are fantastic boots. They look great and are incredibly comfortable. Easy to step into, with room to tuck my jeans into them. I'm really glad I bought them." Available sizes: 5 - 11

5. An Affordable Ankle Boot That's Warm, Cozy, And Perfect If You're On A Budget NORTY - Womens Ankle Rain Boots $20 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: With 1,100-plus reviews, these popular women's rubber boots provide an excellent combination of style, function, and affordability. Customers say you can walk in them without the rubber chafing your legs (largely due to the wide opening and elastic band), and they offer support in both the ankles and arches. The grippy soles showcase stellar traction, while the handy pull tabs make them easy to slip on and off. At this price point, they're probably going to be more water-resistant than fully waterproof, especially during long periods of heavy rain. However, they still make a great bargain choice. What fans say: "I walked 18,440 steps/8.73 miles and these were comfortable the entire time!" Available sizes: 6 - 11

6. This Rain-Proof Gardening Boot That Comes In Adorable Farm Animal Patterns Sloggers Women's Waterproof Rain and Garden Boot $45 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: What could be cuter than rubber boots covered in cows, chickens, or baby lambs? These adorable women's rain boots, which boast more than 1,600 reviews, feature a variety of farm-themed patterns with prints like "Cow-abella Bubble Gum," "Horse Show Paisley," and "Goats Grass Green." Not only that, but they're incredibly comfortable, too. They're equipped with special comfort insoles and heavy-duty lugs for exceptional tread. What's more, the smooth design prevents the tops from rubbing your legs and chafing your calves, according to reviewers. What fans say: "Most comfortable footwear I ever had. I have wide feet and these boots dont [squeeze] my feet at all. Nice arch support. Even after working 6hrs on my feet in athletic shoes and then putting these boots on, was a relief. I bought these 8 months ago. Ive worked on concrete for hrs, mud, slick grass, gravel, rock, and poop. My feet were never sore and there is always great traction." Available sizes: 6 - 11