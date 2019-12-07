Bustle

The 7 Most Comfortable Rubber Boots

Whether you're gardening or walking around in the rain, you want your rubber boots to be comfortable. But unfortunately, comfort isn't always a hallmark quality with this kind of boot. To find the most comfortable rubber boots, you have to dig around a little.

To help you out, I've spent some time researching various boots to find the most comfortable options. I based my selections on the following criteria:

  • Cushioning: This isn't something that rubber boots are known for. I searched far and wide to find options with EVA foam or some sort of special insole to increase the comfort factor. I also included items with shock-absorbing midsoles when possible.
  • Chafe-protection: Rubber boots are notorious for rubbing and chafing, especially at the top around the calves. Since this is a difficult quality to evaluate based on design alone, I relied heavily on the reviews for this piece, trying to include boots with testimonials from customers.
  • Waterproofing: It's hard to be comfortable if your feet are wet and soggy. Although not all rubber boots are necessarily designed for the rain, it's usually a good quality to have just the same. With the exception of one option that's water-resistant, all of my picks below are 100% waterproof.

Another non-comfort-related thing to keep in mind is tread. You don't want to be sliding around or risk falling in the mud, which is why I made sure that all of my picks also have soles with thick lugs or other patterns that provide good traction.

Given these considerations, here are the most comfortable rubber boots.