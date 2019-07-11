Good relationships are hard to come by. It's important to have people in your life that you can always count on. While being dependable and supportive doesn't come easily to everyone, there are certain reliable zodiac signs that will always have your back no matter what.

"Each sign of the zodiac will have your back in some way," astrologer Julie McGill, tells Bustle. "Yet because each sign approaches life with a unique attitude, purpose, and value set, each sign is motivated under different circumstances and for different reasons."

What kind of backing do you need? For instance, if you need someone to hold and comfort you when you're feeling down, Cancer will be there for you in an instant. If you need someone to give you a bit of inspiration after a life crisis, Sagittarius will be there with all kinds of wild ideas for you to think about. If you need someone to help you fight for your right to be unique, an Aquarius will be right by your side.

Even if some signs aren't traditionally known for being loyal, they'll still show up for you in the best way they can. As McGill says, "We all have something to give."

Some signs may just do it better than others. So here are the zodiac signs that will always have your back no matter what, according to astrologers.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Being the first among the zodiac, Aries has a reputation for having a very "me first" attitude. But according to McGill, Aries will always have your back because they symbolize courage. "The Aries views life as a hero’s journey," she says. "It's often on this journey that Aries finds themselves in a situation that requires them to summon up bravery, strength and fortitude to stand up for what is right." Aries-born people feel like it's their "duty" to be bold and have your back, even if they're the only one to do it. For them, it's the principle that matters.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tauruses are known for being fiercely loyal and super reliable. If you're lucky enough to be in a close relationship with a Taurus, this is the person that will always be there for you for better or worse. "Their commitment is not quickly given but is never-ending once achieved," McGill says. "Though it takes a lot to get the bull moving, provoke them enough and they will mow you down."

3. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "When you're in trouble, your first call should be to a Cancer," astrologer Elisa Robyn, PhD, tells Bustle. They're emotional and empathetic creatures. So if you need someone to share your feelings with, a Cancer is it. Their home is usually warm and inviting. It can make you feel immediately safe and at ease. According to Robyn, they will hold you until you can get back on your own two feet. They're loyal to a fault and always seem to know just what their loved ones need.

4. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) "If you need someone to help you talk out your pain and sadness, and perhaps plot against the people who hurt you, call your Virgo friends," Robyn says. Virgos are very grounded in nature and will be your rock if you need them. They respect and value the people closest to them, and hold on to everyone they've ever loved in their lives. Since they're also very practical, they'll also be there to help you disset your problem, plan your next steps, and help you move on.

5. Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle As an Air sign, they can be seen as distant and a bit too flexible for some. Libras may not be the most decisive people among the zodiac, but according to Robyn, Libras will never let a friend down. "If you call in the middle of the night they will answer and help you calm down and focus on what you need," she says. "They stay calm and value being a friend when needed." They can also help you to see both the good and bad of every situation.

6. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) "Scorpio will have your back, because Scorpio values loyalty above all else," McGill says. "Bonds made with Scorpio people run deep as an iceberg." Like their opposite sign, Taurus, Scorpios don't get angry very often. They may be intense, but they also tend to stay very even-tempered. If necessary, however, they will not hesitate to act. According to McGill, "It must have been a Scorpio who said, 'Revenge is a dish best served cold.'" Because if you hurt someone they love, "their stinger will prepare to strike."