While the main function of a full-length mirror is to provide a head-to-toe reflection, it can also act as a clever design element that also adds more light to your room. The best full-length mirrors will complement your aesthetic, and they'll be easy to hang or lean against the wall. Plus, they won't warp, so you'll always get a clear, distortion-free reflection. So, what are some key factors to consider before making your purchase?

Whether you're looking for a design-savvy option that lets you extend personality to all corners of your home, or simply looking for a way to make sure your shoes match your outfit, I’ve rounded up the best full-length mirrors on Amazon, so you can find the one for you.

1. An Elegant Mirror That's Extra Tall NeuType Full Length Mirror $150 | Amazon See on Amazon Standing 65 inches tall and weighing 22 pounds, this full-length mirror is perfect for leaning against the wall or hanging, thanks to the included gourd hooks. The mirror pictured here features an aluminum alloy frame with a subtle, luxurious gold finish, but it's also available in several other styles: silver, black, minimalist wood, or a backlight option. Longer than most mirrors, this is a piece that will add a little drama to any room. A reviewer wrote: “This mirror is great! The frame is thin and the gold finish doesn't look cheap. I was worried the stand wouldn't be sturdy enough before I mounted it on the wall, but my kids have been all around it and it doesn't show any signs of wobbling. No distortion is noticed either.”

2. The Most Affordable Beauty4U Full Length Mirror $51 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're on a budget, this cheap full-length mirror is a great pick, and reviewers report that it's totally distortion-free. At 50 inches, it weighs just over 11 pounds — the lightest on this list — and it's easy to mount to the wall. It's available in black or white, and the frame features a subtle sculpted design. A reviewer wrote: “Needed a small mirror to decorate the foyer in my apartment. This mirror is perfect for my decor and sits in the perfect position for me to do a final check before leaving each day. The mirror is a great value for price and made with the right touch of detail.”

3. A Rustic Option Barnyard Designs Long Decorative Wall Mirror $160 | Amazon See on Amazon For a true farmhouse feel, go the rustic route with this large floor mirror that has a frame made from unfinished wood. The frame is 58 inches tall with an inset mirror that measures out to just 48 inches tall, which means you may not see your entire reflection if you're on the tall side. It weighs 28.2 pounds and looks great leaning against the wall, but can also be mounted with the preinstalled hooks. A reviewer wrote: “This is actually much nicer than I even expected. It’s a gorgeous mirror and I love that the actual mirror is inset from the wood. Beautiful rustic wood details.”

4. A Traditional Cheval Mirror Crown Mark Cheval Oval Mirror $63 | Amazon See on Amazon This freestanding cheval oval mirror gives off some serious vintage vibes. Available in espresso, cherry, black, oak, and white, the mirror is 59 inches tall and can be tilted so you get the perfect angle. While there is some assembly required, reviewers have noted that it's a breeze to put together and that there's zero distortion. It will fit nicely in any corner of your home, but might be especially charming in the bedroom. A reviewer wrote: "I took a chance on this mirror and I'm so glad I did! The mirror was packaged well for protected shipping and assembled very easily in no time. It's a nice floor Cheval mirror that allows me to see clearly from head to toe, and it looks great in a corner of a room."

5. An Over-The-Door Mirror That's Easy To Mount Rose Home Fashion Door Mirror $74 | Amazon See on Amazon If you don't have space for a floor mirror, but don't want to fuss with mounting something to a wall, this over-the-door mirror might be right up your alley. The 18-pound mirror attaches easily with the accompanying hangers to hook over your door, and it comes with two sets of hangers with different height settings, so you can choose the one that's best for you. The mirror is bordered by a thin aluminum alloy frame, but at 48 inches long, it's a bit on the short side. Although there's no mention of distortion, reviewers report being pleased with their purchase. A reviewer wrote: “I really like this mirror. It's the perfect size. I hung it over my door and was worried that the door would not close, but no worries it closes perfectly."

6. A Mirror With Built-In Storage AOOU Organizer And Full Length Mirror $120 | Amazon See on Amazon Optimize the space in your home with this full-length mirror that doubles as storage. The wall-mounted mirror hinges open, revealing multiple shelves and drawers for cosmetics and valuables, as well as hooks and slots designed specially for earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, and more. The small LED spotlights illuminate everything, and the lock-and-key closure on the side ensures that valuables remain safe. Weighing 29 pounds, the distortion-free, wall-mounted mirror is 47 inches long and is available with brown and white frames. A reviewer wrote: “Good jewelry organization compartments. I love that it can be hung over door or attached to a wall or door. The mirror is wonderful! (Other brands have mirrors that aren't a true image, but this one is)."

7. A Luxe Mirror With LED Lights QiMH Vertical Mirror WIth LED Lights $215 | Amazon See on Amazon This vertical mirror has cool, futuristic backlighting that will add the perfect glow to selfies or help you see your outfit better. The wall-mounted mirror is 47 inches long and weighs 30 pounds, and since the on switch for the lighting is on the side, the mirror maintains its clean, streamlined aesthetic. It requires a single 9-volt battery for operation, which will keep the lights running for up to 50,000 hours. A reviewer wrote: “I love this mirror! Very well built and sturdy. Looks sleek & cool even when the light isn't turned on. Has a nice rocker switch to turn it on. Great bright white light, but not too bright that it is blinding to look in to. Having the light from the front helps prevent shadows that would be cast from overhead lighting.”