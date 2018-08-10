The 9 Best Long Workout Shirts
Finding exercise tops that are long enough can sometimes feel like an impossible feat — but don't give up just yet. The best long workout shirts exist, and they offer maximum coverage and comfort.
When choosing the best workout shirt for you, there are a few fabrics to keep in mind. You can pick a lightweight cotton option to keep your body cool, or opt for something made out of quick-drying materials like polyester and nylon. These synthetic fabrics are arguably the most beneficial feature to look for in athletic clothing, as they won't absorb lots of moisture (aka sweat). For optimal comfort and full range of motion, you'll want to look for a bit of stretchy spandex, or elastane, in the fabric makeup, too.
Beyond fabrics, there are also different top styles to consider. From the best women's workout tanks to t-shirts to long sleeve shirts, this category is vast — and, lucky for you, I've unearthed the best ones you can order on Amazon.
Ready to find the perfect workout shirt? Here, shop 10 different options that'll pump up your fitness wardrobe with style. Then, check out some of the best athletic socks for sweaty feet while you're at it.
The Best Long Workout Tanks
This tank by RBX is a light option that'll drape your body in a loose, comfortable fit. Its polyester fabric blend means it'll feel breathable and soft and won't get soaked in sweat. The scoop neck front, open sleeves, and racerback design make this a great option for yoga or barre, because you'll have full range of motion and a lot of circulation throughout to keep you cool. With 4.5 stars on Amazon, users love this option for its cute design, loose fit, and breathable material.
- Available sizes: Small - X-Large
$14 (2 Pack)
Amazon Essentials' two-pack of women's tanks is a reliable, affordable option at just $14 for two scoop neck tanks. The cotton, modal, and spandex fabric blend means these tanks feel stretchy and breathable — but they might not be the most moisture-wicking choice. Get them in 13 different color options.
- Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
Cestyle's sleeveless tank is another great racerback option if you're looking for a loose fit with a flared bottom. Made with a stretchy, sweat-resistant fabric blend, it'll give you full range of motion without feeling too tight or restrictive. Amazon reviewers say it fits long, offering full coverage in leggings. Don't love the green hue? It's available in nine other colors.
- Available Sizes: Small - XX-Large
The Best Short Sleeve Workout Shirts
This short sleeve athletic shirt by Joe's USA comes highly recommended by Amazon reviewers, with a 4.5-star rating and 400 customer reviews. It uses polyester interlock fabric that's super breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking, making it a solid choice for all types of workouts. What's more, it has a v-neck design and comes in a variety of colors. Users love that the bright color options that don't fade after washing.
- Available sizes: X-Small - XXXX-Large
If you prefer a long, scoop neck shirt that's super functional for workouts, you'll love Layer 8's training tee. This loose-fitting option is made of polyester and spandex for quality stretch and ventilation — it even features a mesh opening in the upper back for serious breathability. It has a UPF rating of 50, meaning it's effective at blocking UV rays from the sun if you frequently hit the pavement outdoors.
- Available sizes: X-Small - Medium
Another functional scoop neck option is the activewear shirt by Kimmery. This long and loose shirt features a relaxed fit that flows out slightly at the bottom and will give you that coveted full range of motion. It's also made of polyester and spandex, and boasts the breathable and moisture-wicking qualities you'd expect from a quality workout top. The Amazon bestseller comes in lots of color options, and users are obsessed with its length, naturally.
- Available sizes: Medium - XX-Large
The Best Long Sleeve Workout Shirts
This long sleeve workout shirt by Ssyiz has a stylish round neckline, thumb holes, and an open mesh back for added air circulation. It's made with cotton and spandex, meaning it'll feel stretchy, comfortable, and breathable — but it won't wick away moisture quite as well as some of the other options on this list. That said, it's great for low-intensity workouts. With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and nearly 200 reviewer, it's a beloved pick.
- Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large
For a quick-dry top that can handle lots of sweat, you can't go wrong with the Core 10's performance shirt. This long sleeve option is mostly made of polyester and has a stylish scoop neck front and drop-tail hem. Get it in three different colors and a variety of sizes, listed below.
- Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large, 1X - 3X
If you're a sucker for a cozy sweatshirts feel (aren't we all?), you'll want 7Goals' workout sweatshirt in your closet. This trendy, relaxed-fit long sleeve option has a keyhole scoop-neck neckline, thumbholes, and a cutout back. It's only $20 and comes in four colors. Customers love that they can throw this one on before or after a workout.
- Available sizes: Small - Large
