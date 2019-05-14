Before all your Stateside pals were talking about it, you probably saw pictures of it plastered all over your social media. Y'know, the ones with Joey King in huge, round glasses? That's right — I'm talking about Hulu show The Act, which, until now, has been inaccessible to UK viewers, meaning you've yet to see what all the fuss is about. But you won't have to remain in the dark for much longer, as The Act's UK release date is finally here, and you may as well just start counting down the days already. Because it's pretty much guaranteed that this show will be your next obsession.

The Act, which, per Hulu's official synopsis, sees "a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother," and is based on the true story of Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard, will find its home in the UK on Amazon Prime, according to Metro, and it'll be made available to viewers there from Saturday, June 15 2019.

And since the show doesn't make an appearance on the Radio Times' latest list of upcoming Netflix UK arrivals, it looks like Amazon Prime will be your only option to watch it (for now). However, TV site UK Air Dates does state that it'll also be available to watch on Amazon channel STARZ PLAY.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That means, if you don't have a subscription already, then you'll want to hop over to Amazon Prime and sign up. But if you're still not sure what exactly it is you're signing up for when it comes to The Act, then true crime heads, hear my plea — you do not want to miss out on this one.

If you're unfamiliar with the story of the real life Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard, which the show takes its inspiration from, then allow me to spell it out for you quickly, so that you know what you're in for here. As Vulture recounted on Friday, May 3, Gypsy Rose was accused of conspiring with her boyfriend to murder her mother Dee Dee Blanchard — an act which was carried out in 2015.

Brownie Harris/Hulu/Kobal/Shutterstock

Vulture writes that Dee Dee "had made Gypsy a lifelong victim of her Munchausen syndrome by proxy," which the NHS describes as a condition in which "a parent or carer, usually the child's biological mother, exaggerates or deliberately causes symptoms of illness in the child." While Hulu's interpretation of the events becomes somewhat tied up in fiction — with some characters actually working as "conglomerates of real people," rather than carbon copies of them, according to Elite Daily — the series still feels devastatingly real, and it's fuelled the public's increased interest with true crime.

There's hardly any doubt in my mind that The Act will become water cooler chat almost immediately after the show comes to the UK. I just can't think of a true crime show in recent memory so original, disturbing, and heartbreaking all at once. You won't want to miss out.