The 'AHS: 1984' Ending Was Different Than Any Other Season

Spoilers ahead for the AHS: 1984 finale. Though American Horror Story usually ends almost as dire as it started, the AHS: 1984 ending was uncharacteristically happy thanks to Finn Wittrock's character. AHS seasons have certainly had satisfying finales, but they typically aren't as feel-good as when Wittrock's Bobby Richter walked away from Camp Redwood alive. His ghost family of his father, grandmother, and uncle watched on as he reentered the living world to Mike + The Mechanics' "The Living Years." In the end, 1984 channeled the more uplifting films of the 1980s than the slasher genre the season started with resulting in a ghost story with quite the happy ending.

As with every season of AHS, there were twists and turns in the finale as the son of Benjamin Richter (aka, Mr. Jingles) came to Camp Redwood in 2019 and learned what happened back in 1989. Over the last 30 years, the ghosts of the camp have ensured that real-life serial killer "Nightstalker" Richard Ramirez is continuously tortured and killed so he can never attack innocent people again. Margaret Booth somehow managed to become a murderous ghost on the premises after being decapitated and put through the wood chipper. And Brooke and Donna both managed to be the final girls ... and maintain remarkably young looks. But the biggest twist of all was the fact that nothing sinister occurred to Benjamin's son Bobby.

Wittrock and John Carroll Lynch both made their first AHS appearances in Freak Show as the villain Dandy and the pseudo-villain Twisty the Clown, respectively. So it seemed fair to wonder that maybe Bobby wasn't as good as he seemed and would have some murderous traits passed on from his grandmother Lavinia (Lily Rabe) and his father Benjamin (Carroll Lynch). But Bobby genuinely came to the camp for the sole purpose to learn about why his father disappeared and who had been sending him checks. Donna helped him find his secret benefactor Brooke and, knowing his innocence, the ghosts of Camp Redwood worked together to protect him from the deadly evil forces of Margaret and Ramirez.

What's most remarkable is how Benjamin was such a good father even in ghost form when he grew up with a scornful and hateful mom like Lavinia (though Rabe's character had softened over the decades). Bobby told Benjamin he had been a good parent because he had sacrificed himself for his child and Benjamin emphasized how much he loved his son, instructing him to "forget this place and live."

Fans were also excited to see Emma Roberts survive an AHS season and for her and Donna to both be the final girls. But the 1988 ballad of "The Living Years" playing as Bobby said goodbye to his ghost family is what really seemed to make fans emotional. The song perfectly encapsulated the message behind the touching father-son reunion with lyrics about living with your father's baggage but making sure to share you love him while you still can.

The song, while epic, is admittedly schmaltzy. Yet, its use ties into the '80s theme of the season where sweeping songs playing over triumphant endings was quite standard. As for the horror aspect, "The Living Years" was previously featured as the final song for an episode of the 1992 Wes Craven show Nightmare Cafe. So American Horror Story proved with 1984 that slasher movies, ghost stories, and even some seasons of AHS can have a sentimental ending that leaves you hopeful for the land of the living.