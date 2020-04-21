Days after Taurus season 2020 begins, we'll be greeted by the April 2020 new moon, which rises on Tuesday, April 22. With the moon in earth sign Taurus, we'll have a chance to hunker down and start building a solid foundation for our most tangible goals. But there's also a lot of planetary action happening that will impact the energy of this luminary — and some zodiac signs will be feeling the intensity more than others.

April's new moon will be in close alignment with planet Uranus, which can bring unexpected twists of fate and sudden changes to our course. The moon will also find itself in a tough and frustrating square aspect with tough love planet Saturn, teaching us lessons about responsibility and challenging us. Paired with the unpredictability of Uranus, we might find ourselves dealing with some unexpected bumps in the road and face issues that we didn't intend on confronting just yet.

The cosmic energy around this new moon can be intense — but its influence has the power to offer us opportunities to rebuild and bring a fresh perspective and work ethic to different areas of our lives. Read on to find out if you're one of the zodiac signs most affected by the April 2020 new moon, and if so, how to deal with this wild lunar ride.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

"This new moon will unlock a doorway to one of your most sacred hopes and dreams in the days following it, so be sure to take action to [start building] the life of your dreams during that time," astrologer Kyle Thomas tells Bustle. Even baby steps feel like soaring leaps under this transit, and connecting with your intentions through a new moon ritual can help you clarify your goals.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

With the new moon hitting your house of career and public recognition, it's a good time to start setting things in motion. "Your career is lighting up like fireworks at this time, so be certain to make big power moves," Thomas says. "Don't sit in the shadows — go after something mighty." The new moon could also bring some unexpected events in your professional life, so stay flexible to new possibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

One-on-one bonds are up for your renewal or cancellation under this luminary, Scorpio. "The new moon will be highlighting your partnerships — in business, love, or collaboration — so this is a magnificent time to put effort into working with a partner, as you can make great movement as a team," Thomas says. "[Although] some Scorpios in relationships could separate, which will help clear the paths to better connections ahead."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You'll be feeling fun, flirty, and full of inspiration when it comes to dating, creativity, and beyond. "The most romantic New Moon of the year has come for you, Capricorn. If you're single, you could find your heart opens up — while committed Caps will grow even closer with the person they're with," Thomas says. This luminary could be explosive for you, so follow your passion.