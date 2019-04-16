Avengers: Endgame is only ten sleeps away and the pressure is on to avoid spoilers. At. All. Costs. The movie's directors, Joe and Anthony Russo even posted a friendly reminder to keep Endgame spoilers a secret on their Twitter page on Tuesday. So, with the release date drawing ever closer, here's how to avoid Avengers: Endgame spoilers, as Marvel fans prep for one of the most epic movie experiences of the year.

It's probably good to start with a warning from the film's directors themselves, who penned an open letter to the world, kindly asking them not to divulge plot points from the movie. In it, they address the letter, "To the greatest fans in the world."

"This is it," the Russos told fans (as if they needed a reminder). "This is the end. The end of an unprecedented narrative mosaic spanning eleven years and eleven franchises." (Who else is getting even more hyped for this?)

They go on to explain the magnitude of sharing investment in the MCU "since the very beginning" and how dedicated the two have been to delivering a worthy conclusion to this phase of the Marvel franchise. "Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga," the Russos wrote.

"Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories," the Russos continued, "we're once again asking for your help."

"When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you. Remember, Thanos still demands your silence."

the letter is just the latest development in a fandom that is armoring themselves against even the most remote possibility of spoilers. As much build-up as is attached to this movie, fans are on high-alert for Marvel secrets. In fact, there has reportedly already been leaked footage circulating the internet, per The Hollywood Reporter, causing viewers to go into full panic mode.

Some fans are prepping by muting all phrases, hashtags, or names that may relate to Avengers: Endgame in any way on social media. This way, it will be even harder for spoilers to filter into someone's feed.

Others are leaving social media behind entirely in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, scared to run into anything online that may place them squarely in the line of spoilers.

For those who don't have the stamina to stay offline entirely, there are several fans and Marvel fan accounts sharing tips on how to avoid spoilers. Some are even declaring that they won't be posting spoilers of any kind beforehand. So, fans can know which outlets they trust and choose to engage with them only.

But sometimes the most rampant spoilers can unintentionally come from those affiliated with the movies themselves. Certain actors (cough, cough Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland) have been known to be loose-lipped. One fan even warns that the movie's soundtrack or advance screening in other countries can create spoiler opportunities. Plus, for those who want a completely pure experience, you might want to sit any additional trailers or promos out.

And, when all else fails, some good, old-fashioned blocking may be in order.

No matter the method fans are choosing for how to avoid spoilers for Avengers: Endgame, the aura of anticipation has officially settled in. All fans must proceed at their own caution in the spoiler mind field for just another 10 days.