Do you hear that? That's the sound of Chris Harrison hurrying over to the Bachelor mansion to plant hundreds of rose bushes for the upcoming year. That's because both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise have been renewed at ABC for another season, as reported by TVLine. This will serve as Season 16 of The Bachelorette and Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, signifying a very rose-y future for the franchise in more ways than one.

Of course, this news doesn't come as a huge surprise to fans, who know full well that Bachelor Nation would revolt if any of the shows failed to come back for another installment of drama and cocktail parties. (What would any of us do with our Monday nights?) But given the franchise's continued popularity, this empire doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon. So pop open your finest bottle of champagne because this is a definite cause for celebration.

The announcement comes just one week after Hannah's dramatic season of The Bachelorette, which saw her get engaged to Jed, followed almost immediately by their break up after she learned her new fiancé had still been dating someone when he left to film the show. It was a season unlike anything fans had ever seen before and now that the series has officially been renewed, you can all but guarantee there will be plenty of more drama still to come.

More to come...