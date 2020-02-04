A good luck charm can be anything from a four-leaf clover to an elephant symbol. For The Bachelor's Hannah Ann, it's her group date rose ring. The front-runner for Peter Weber's heart debuted her ring on last night's episode of the reality series, and the good luck symbol may have just worked in her favor.

In a behind the scenes interview, Hannah Ann explained that she hoped to get the rose during the group date. And in that instance, she lifted her hand, pointed to her finger, and said, "I mean, I am wearing my group rose ring."

The accessory in question appears to be a golden, pear-shaped signet ring with a flower — likely a rose — in the center. Thin bands are attached to either side of the pendant. While audiences didn't get a close-up view of the charm in question, the ring did seem to give Hannah Ann some luck. The 23-year-old from Tennessee captured Weber's attention and walked away with that coveted group rose.

Bustle has reached out to Hannah Ann regarding the ring and where she purchased it, but did not receive an immediate response. While Hannah Ann's actual ring remains a mystery, these shoppable options below could become your own good luck charm.

ABC

When searching for Hannah Ann's ring, it's notable that the design is not particularly trendy. The bold floral detail is a departure from the gemstone designs popular in retail now. That said, we're betting the ring could be vintage or an heirloom.

ABC

That doesn't mean you can't get your own similar good luck charm.

Hannah Ann's rose ring features an elegant signet shape. A classic version, that also features rose engraving, will give you a similar vibe.

The ring's shape is also pretty unique. Most designs are circular while Hannah Ann's appears to have a pear or heart shape. The above Scosha heart-shaped ring is an option if you'd like to emulate that shape. Plus, like the flower inside Hannah Ann's ring, this style features pink-toned jewels.

Given the vintage vibe of Hannah Ann's ring, Etsy might be the best place to find a similar design. This option features a real rose inside the pendant design.