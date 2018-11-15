Beauty lovers, mark your calendars because one of the biggest makeup sales of the year is just a mere week away, and it's about to offer you savings so deep you won't know what to do with yourself. The Sephora 2018 Black Friday sale is just around the corner, and the big shopping holiday will let you stock up on some of your favorite products for considerably less. Whether you have a couple of empties you need to replenish, want to stock up on favorites at half the price, or want to allow yourself a little treat and try something frivolous and new, the Black Friday sale is a great way to do all of that. Especially after hearing just how deep those price slashes are going to get.

While there is no official Sephora 2018 Black Friday flier yet that goes into detail about store hours and official sale deals, the beauty store did release a sneak peek of what to expect via their Sephora app. If you have the app downloaded on your phone, you can access the preview via the home page, scrolling through around 30 products or so that have been heavily reduced in price, giving you an idea of what to expect on Nov. 23.

Everything in the sneak peek is $15 or less, but that doesn't mean you're going to get only budget brands in the roundup. The app shows that there will be mini duo sets from brands like Tarte, Too Faced, and BECCA, and the store will slash individual, normal-sized items by half or more. To give you an idea just what to expect, below are some of the best deals in the Sephora 2018 Black Friday sale.

First up is the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration, which is usually $42 and is down to $15, saving you a whopping $27. The lotion is great for dryness, redness, eczema, fine lines, and wrinkles, and its whipped texture ensures there won't be a greasy after-feel.

There is also the Too Faced Sexy Prime Time Set, which is valued at $24 and will be sold for $12, or half off. It consists of a Better Than Sex mini mascara (which in itself usually costs $12,) and a Perfecting Primer Mini (which usually costs $16 in its small form.)

The Tarte Beach, Sleep, Repeat Mini Set is valued at $27 and is going to be sold for an exciting $10, letting you scoop up two Tarte best sellers for a bargain price. It will include a mini Amazonian Clay Smart Mascara (which is $23 in its normal size,) and the Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush (which is $29 in its full size.) With this bundle you can try both of these best selling products for cheap.

In terms of makeup, there is the Kat Von D Lolita Lip Duo, which is valued at $20 but you can nab for $12. This particular kit lets you try out two different liquid lipsticks in varying red shades.

Then there is the Benefit Cosmetics Bang! Beauty Blowout Set, which is valued at $43 but is reduced to $15. Here you get three products: the Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara (which costs $13 in its mini form), Hoola Matte Bronzer Mini (which costs $16 in its mini form), and the The POREfessional Face Primer (which costs $13 in its mini form.)

These are just a few of their most exciting deals — hop on over to the Sephora app and start planning your attack strategy.