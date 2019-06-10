The Best Biodegradable Face Wipes Available In The UK, Because Every Small Act Helps
When face wipes hit the market, lives were changed forever. They made taking off your day's make-up easy as wipe, wipe, done. As such, they became an instant hit. Sadly, however, as with a lot of things that are on the convenient end of things, face wipes really were too good to be true, because it turns out they due huge damage to the environment. Luckily there are biodegradable face wipes currently on offer that will let you carry on removing your make-up easily without having the horrible environmental issue associated with them.
Did you even know how awful your average face wipe is for the environment? Well, pull up a pew and get ready for a whole load of learning because, guys, these things are worse than I realised.
Not only are they not biodegradable, and therefore add to the unfeasible large amount of waste humans produce, but people often feel the urge to flush them down the toilet. This leads to our beautiful seas being polluted with them. And you guessed it, it is incredibly harmful to marine life and our already fragile eco system. According to the Marine Conservation Society, flushing face wipes is "contributing to sewer blockages, so-called ‘fatbergs’ and marine pollution."
If you are able, here are some alternative options to regular face wipes.
1. Cucumbers Soothing Hypoallergenic Face Wipes
Cucumbers Soothing Hypoallergenic Face Wipes
£3.99
Boots
Get all your day's dirt off your face while simultaneously high fiving the planet and smelling like cucumber. Dreamy.
The much loved Yes To wipes come in lots of different flavours but OMG who doesn't want to smell like cucumber?
2. Botanics All Bright Cleansing Biodegradable Face Wipes
Botanics All Bright Cleansing Biodegradable Face Wipes
£3.49
Boots
Another precious purchase from the Botanics range, this kind to your skin option will have you clean as a whistle.
These wonderful wipes are infused with natural Hibiscus extract and are free from parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, alcohol and SLS. They're biodegrade in water, soil, and compost. Even better.
3. Simple Biodegradable Cleansing Face Wipes
Simple Biodegradable Cleansing Face Wipes
£3.65
£1.59
Superdrug
Gets even waterproof mascara off while being able to biodegrade.
A kinder-to-the-earth version of the famous brand's make up removing wipes. Gentle on your skin, and your bank account.
4. Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wipes
Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wipes
£6
The Bodyshop
Smells gorgeous while also being good for the environment. It's a win win all round.
The Bodyshop's tea tree face wipes are 100 percent vegan and 100 biodegradable. Yes please.
5. Rawganic Pure Refreshing Facial Wipes
Rawganic Pure Refreshing Facial Wipes
£3.60
Planet Organic
Combining green tea and aloe vera, these wipes soothe as they cleanse. Made from 100 percent organic cotton they are fully biodegradable.
These wipes are certified organic by the Soil Association, ensuring that they live up to their promises. Also, at £3.60, they're on the cheaper end of the spectrum, too.
6. Klorane Make-Up Remover Wipes With Soothing Cornflower
Klorane Make-Up Remover Wipes with Soothing Cornflower
£5.40
Cocoon Centre
France's premiere plant based brand utilises cornflower for freshness and cleanliness. Also the blue packaging is gorge.
These wipes are have 100 percent biodegradable fibers, and are extra gentle on skin. As the product description states, "they eliminate in one movement the make-up on the face, lips and eyes even sensitive one and those who wear contact lenses."
7. Neal's Yard Organic Facial Wipes
Neal's Yard Organic Facial Wipes
£6
Neal's Yard
Enriched with soothing aloe vera and lavender, these wipes soothe and clean.
Also certified organic by the Soil Association, Neal's Yards biodegradable facial wipes are the ideal addition to any beauty bag.
No matter which brand you use, make sure that you make sure it's the right one for your and your skin type. Take an extra minute to do your research and find out which one will leave you feeling good both for the environment and for your skin.