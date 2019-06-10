When face wipes hit the market, lives were changed forever. They made taking off your day's make-up easy as wipe, wipe, done. As such, they became an instant hit. Sadly, however, as with a lot of things that are on the convenient end of things, face wipes really were too good to be true, because it turns out they due huge damage to the environment. Luckily there are biodegradable face wipes currently on offer that will let you carry on removing your make-up easily without having the horrible environmental issue associated with them.

Did you even know how awful your average face wipe is for the environment? Well, pull up a pew and get ready for a whole load of learning because, guys, these things are worse than I realised.

Not only are they not biodegradable, and therefore add to the unfeasible large amount of waste humans produce, but people often feel the urge to flush them down the toilet. This leads to our beautiful seas being polluted with them. And you guessed it, it is incredibly harmful to marine life and our already fragile eco system. According to the Marine Conservation Society, flushing face wipes is "contributing to sewer blockages, so-called ‘fatbergs’ and marine pollution."

If you are able, here are some alternative options to regular face wipes.

1. Cucumbers Soothing Hypoallergenic Face Wipes Cucumbers Soothing Hypoallergenic Face Wipes £3.99 Boots Get all your day's dirt off your face while simultaneously high fiving the planet and smelling like cucumber. Dreamy. Buy now The much loved Yes To wipes come in lots of different flavours but OMG who doesn't want to smell like cucumber?

2. Botanics All Bright Cleansing Biodegradable Face Wipes Botanics All Bright Cleansing Biodegradable Face Wipes £3.49 Boots Another precious purchase from the Botanics range, this kind to your skin option will have you clean as a whistle. Buy now These wonderful wipes are infused with natural Hibiscus extract and are free from parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, alcohol and SLS. They're biodegrade in water, soil, and compost. Even better.

3. Simple Biodegradable Cleansing Face Wipes Simple Biodegradable Cleansing Face Wipes £3.65 £1.59 Superdrug Gets even waterproof mascara off while being able to biodegrade. Buy now A kinder-to-the-earth version of the famous brand's make up removing wipes. Gentle on your skin, and your bank account.

4. Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wipes Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wipes £6 The Bodyshop Smells gorgeous while also being good for the environment. It's a win win all round. Buy now The Bodyshop's tea tree face wipes are 100 percent vegan and 100 biodegradable. Yes please.

5. Rawganic Pure Refreshing Facial Wipes Rawganic Pure Refreshing Facial Wipes £3.60 Planet Organic Combining green tea and aloe vera, these wipes soothe as they cleanse. Made from 100 percent organic cotton they are fully biodegradable. Buy now These wipes are certified organic by the Soil Association, ensuring that they live up to their promises. Also, at £3.60, they're on the cheaper end of the spectrum, too.

6. Klorane Make-Up Remover Wipes With Soothing Cornflower Klorane Make-Up Remover Wipes with Soothing Cornflower £5.40 Cocoon Centre France's premiere plant based brand utilises cornflower for freshness and cleanliness. Also the blue packaging is gorge. Buy now These wipes are have 100 percent biodegradable fibers, and are extra gentle on skin. As the product description states, "they eliminate in one movement the make-up on the face, lips and eyes even sensitive one and those who wear contact lenses."

7. Neal's Yard Organic Facial Wipes Neal's Yard Organic Facial Wipes £6 Neal's Yard Enriched with soothing aloe vera and lavender, these wipes soothe and clean. Buy now Also certified organic by the Soil Association, Neal's Yards biodegradable facial wipes are the ideal addition to any beauty bag.