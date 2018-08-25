Traveling can be super expensive as is, but opting for the best budget luggage instead of pricier options will ensure you can pack everything you need without shelling out a small fortune for your wheels. And don't think for a second that "budget" implies low quality — there are some premium suitcases out there with impressive, durable specs.

What's The Best Budget Luggage?

First of all, there are lots of different styles. You could go hardshell or softshell; individual carry-on or one of the best cheap luggage sets; spinner luggage or a two-wheel design. Dare I go on? Regardless of your personal preferences, here, I've outlined highly-rated picks guaranteed to suit your travel and budget needs. They've got useful features like expandable fabrics (for stuffing to the max, obviously), durable exteriors that'll stand up to wear and tear, and, of course, telescopic handles for easy transport.

Read on to shop for your new travel companion, and prepare to be shocked at just how affordable top-notch luggage can be. Then, once you've added your favorite — or maybe favorites? — to your cart, be sure to pick up the best luggage tags and the best TSA-approved locks on Amazon, too. Safe travels!

1 The Overall Best Budget Luggage Set That Comes With Four Pieces U.S. Traveler New Yorker Luggage Set $80 Amazon Buy Now The measurements: 15 x 10 x 7 inches (tote); 21 x 13.5 x 8 inches (small); 25 x 15 x 9.5 inches (medium); 29 x 17 x 10.5 inches (large) The features: My overall top pick for the budget luggage is this set by U.S. Traveler. It comes with everything you need — from a tote bag to a small suitcase and even a large one — for a mere $80. These softside suitcases boast durable outer fabric with a PVC backing, foam front panel pockets, and fully-lined interiors with zippered mesh pockets and organizers. They're also expandable and feature carrying handles in two spots, on the tops and on the sides, for added convenience. However, potential downside alert: This option doesn't come with spinner wheels. What fans say: With over 1,500 reviews and a four-star rating on Amazon, it's safe to say users love this value set. One reviewer called it "solid quality and nice-looking luggage for a great price."

2 A Two-Piece Softside Set That's Even Cheaper Rockland Luggage Softside Luggage Set $31 Amazon Buy Now The measurements: 12 x 11 x 5.5 inches (tote); 19 x 13 x 8 inches (suitcase) The features: Another super affordable softside option is this two-piece luggage set by Rockland. For just $31, you get one rolling suitcase and one tote bag with a non-slip shoulder strap. The expandable suitcase features a fully-lined interior with front zipper pockets, a retractable telescopic handle, and padded top and side grip handles. It's also not a spinner, but don't worry — it's easy to roll. Both bags are made with a durable outer fabric and come in 45 different patterns/colors. What fans say: This versatile set has more than 4,000 Amazon reviews and a four-star rating. "Adorable, functional, and a steal at this price," noted a happy reviewer.