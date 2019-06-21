Getting into a true crime documentary marathon is just that. A marathon, not a sprint. It requires time, dedication, and a lot of snacks. Right now, more and more people are becoming interested in the genre, and streaming platforms are absolutely delivering the goods. So, with that in mind, I've rounded up the best true crime documentaries available on Netflix UK so save you scrolling and ensure you have maximum viewing time to make it to the finishing line of your marathon. God speed.

The criminal world has, of course, always been hugely fascinating to members of the public. That fascination with those who commit hideous crimes, who live the the glamorous lives of mobsters, or claim to have been falsely accused of something they didn't do has resulted in a huge uptick of true crime documentaries, in which journalists and other famous faces take us through each story, moment by moment, and allow us to begin a little investigation of our own.

Netflix is one of the best producers of criminal-minded content. Not only do they produce movies and series, but they chuck the whole season up at once, leaving you praying for a rainy day or even a major hangover so you have an excuse to fill up your criminal cup. Well, the criminal cup is about to overflow guys. Get drinking.

1. 'Evil Genius' — 2018 Netflix on YouTube A fake robbery. A pizza delivery man. A bomb. I can't describe this story because you just have to see it for yourself and, also, it's just too wild to explain. Gripping from start to finish. Watch here

2. 'The Alcàsser Murders' — 2019 Netflix UK & Ireland on YouTube The tragic story of three girls who went out and never came home. In rural Spain, Miriam García Iborra, Antonia Gómez Rodríguez, and Desirée Hernández Folch were missing for two months before their bodies were found. The media frenzy surrounding their disappearance, murder, and the trial that followed is all covered in this five-part documentary. A hard watch but a fascinating insight into how people can mishandle tragedy. Watch here

3. 'The Disappearance Of Madeleine McCann' — 2019 Netflix on YouTube A documentary that flags a whole load of questions regarding the case following the tragic disappearance of the then three-years-old child Madeleine McCann. A heavy watch but very interesting in terms of media involvement of ongoing cases. Watch here

4. 'The Keepers' — 2017 Netflix on YouTube What happened to Sister Cathy? Not only is this documentary series a hard watch in terms of the horrific murder that occurs, but it also details stories of abuse. Recovered memories also feature heavily in The Keepers and it's offers a tragic insight into the coping mechanisms used by abuse victims. Watch here

5. 'Time: The Kalief Browder Story' — 2016 SPIKE on YouTube This documentary tells the tragic story of the Kalief Browder case and looks at the ongoing issues of institutional racism, brutality in prisons, and the issues with solitary confinement. As the New York Times explains it, Time: The Kalief Browder Story examines "a shameful chapter in New York’s recent history." It's a hard one to watch but absolute essential in learning the shortcomings of the criminal justice system. Watch here

6. 'The Staircase' — 2018 Netflix on YouTube The Staircase is a multi-part series documenting the case surrounding the death of Kathleen Peterson. It is one of the most compelling "did he, didn't he?" type of productions you will ever see. I mean, seriously — I have had actual arguments with people over this. One of those ones you will be desperate to discuss (argue about) with friends. Watch here

7. 'Amanda Knox' — 2016 Netflix on YouTube When British student Meredith Kercher was found murdered in her flat, her flatmate Amanda Knox instantly fell under suspicion. Trial by public opinion ensued with a media obsession over Knox, her boyfriend, and their personal life. It's interesting to hear her side of things, but disappointing to hear not enough about the victim, Kercher. Nonetheless, an important watch. Watch here

8. 'Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes' — 2019 Netflix on YouTube Ted Bundy is one of the most notorious serial killers in American history. Combining a mixture of stock footage, talking heads, expert opinions, and, of course, tape recordings of Bundy, Conversations With A Killer leaves no stone unturned in anaylsing Bundy's evil deeds. Watch here

9. 'Inside The Criminal Mind' — 2017 KM PLUS MEDIA & BIG MEDIA on YouTube This one is in four parts and is a must for true crime boffins. Psychologists analyse the behaviours and minds of serial murderers, kidnappers, cult leaders, and crime lords. Watch here