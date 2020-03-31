With everyone spending a lot more time indoors during the COVID-19 crisis, streaming platforms truly have become a saviour now more than ever. And there's no better distraction right now quite like the new Netflix docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. It’s ridiculously surreal, mind-boggling, and takes you on a journey nobody could expect. But are there any UK documentaries out that similar to Tiger King? Because I need to add those to my watch list immediately.

Tiger King follows flamboyant big cat zoo owner Joe Exotic over the span of five years. We get a front row seat into his extraordinary life, his obsession with exotic animals, and his fiery rivalry with another big cat lover Carole Baskin. Somehow the seven episodes really don’t feel like enough, and I for one am still left wondering how a millionaire tiger owner vanished into thin air.

While most of the wilder shows similar to Tiger King (think Don’t F**k With Cats, Fyre, Wild, Wild Country, and Three Identical Strangers), seem to hail from the US, fear not, as the UK has it’s fair share of strange and shocking documentaries too. From Louis Theroux to true crime and family dramas, here are six documentaries to watch if you enjoyed Tiger King:

1. 'Louis Theroux: America's Most Dangerous Pets' BBCKnowledge on YouTube Of course Louis Theroux already filmed a documentary about Joe Exotic back in 2011. In America's Most Dangerous Pets, Theroux visits the GW Zoo to get up close and personal with the tigers and see what day-to-day life is like for Exotic and his team (you'll definitely spot some familar faces in there). In signature Theroux style, we also get a probing interview with Exotic on the ethics of cub breeding. And elsewhere in this documentary, Theroux visits the owner of one of America's largest collections of chimpanzees. Watch America's Most Dangerous Pets on BBC iPlayer now.

2. ‘Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends’ Another Theroux masterpiece worth mentioning is his Weird Weekends series, which sees him travel across The States to meet wrestlers, UFO hunters, and Doomsday preppers. A perfect combination of dry British humour and American extravagance. Watch Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends on BBC iPlayer now.

3. ‘Tell Me Who I Am’ Netflix on YouTube When Alex gets into a bike accident and loses his long-term memory, he only has his identical twin brother to depend on to piece his life back together. But what happens if what he is told about himself is actually a lie? This documentary is simply unbelievable with twists and turns that nobody can expect. Watch Tell Me Who I Am on Netflix now.

4. ‘The World’s Most Extreme Festivals' Chris Shark travels across the world to discover some of the most extreme festivals from a Norwegian festival that never sleeps to the naked man festival in Japan. These gatherings will make Glastonbury seem like a church fate. Watch The World’s Most Extreme Festivals on BBC iPlayer now.

5. ‘Hometown: A Killing’ BBC Three on YouTube Journalist Mobeen Azhar returns to his hometown of Huddersfield to cover the death of a man who was shot dead by the police on an M62 slip road. Soon a campaign starts up, but Azhar soon discovers the town is keeping a much bigger secret. Watch Hometown: A Killing on BBC iPlayer now.