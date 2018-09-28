The Best K-Beauty Must-Haves You Can Find At Walmart.com For Under $30
If you're based in the states, getting your hands on the best K-beauty products can be a bit of a struggle — especially if you don't know where to look. Lucky for us, more and more US-based retailers have started to carry some of our favorite K-beauty finds, but you probably didn't know you can access an amazing selection of Korean beauty products on Walmart.com. Forget waiting weeks for your overseas packages to arrive — Walmart.com offers free 2-day shipping on all orders over $35 (you can thank us later!).
From essences to ampoules, sheet masks to lip patches, and plenty of snail-infused products, Walmart.com is making it easy to get the best K-beauty must-haves delivered right to your door. Not to mention, there's a handful of Korean beauty products on Walmart.com for everyone, whether you're a 10-step K-beauty enthusiast or just dipping your toes into the much-loved skincare movement. But before we set you off, check out the best K-beauty must-haves on Walmart.com, below!
For Hydrated, Dewy Skin, Try This Snail Mucin Essence
Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
$19
Don't let the words "snail mucin" throw you off — this ultra-hydrating, breakout-reducing essence is my K-beauty ride or die. It helps reduce hyperpigmentation and acne-induced scarring while moisturizing the skin without a heavy finish.
See Overnight Results With This Fermented K-Beauty Serum
MISSHA Time Revolution Night Repair Science Activator Borabit Ampoule
$27
This lightweight nighttime ampoule (basically a super-charged serum) contains fermented ingredients, peptides, and vitamin B12 to strengthen the skin's barrier, restore elasticity, and leave your complexion baby-soft by morning.
For Ultra-Clean Skin, Pre-Cleanse With This Whipped Cleansing Balm
Banila Co Clean it Zero Facial Cleanser, Classic
$19
This whipped cleansing balm melts away stubborn makeup and washes away completely clean — seriously, not a trace of greasy residue is left behind!
For A Silky Smooth Complexion, Try This Exfoliating Black Sugar Mask
SKINFOOD Black Sugar Mask Off Exfoliator
$10
This rich facial scrub actually feels like food for your skin, leaving your complexion smooth, hydrated, and restored. Pro tip: Let the scrub sit for a few minutes before rinsing for even better results!
For Plumped Skin That's Soft And Hydrated, Try This Sheet Mask Infused With Snail Mucin And Bee Venom
Benton Snail Bee High Content Mask, 10
$18
Sorry, I'm not done with snail products just yet. This sheet mask infused with camellia sinensis leaf water, snail secretion filtrate, bee venom, and botanicals brightens the skin while improving texture and plumping skin.
Keep Your pH Levels Balanced With This Soothing Facial Toner
Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner
$19
This pH-balancing toner helps prep the skin for the rest of your skincare routine, ensuring optimal absorption while hydrating and soothing on its own.
For Perfect Lashes All Day, Try This Smudge-Proof Mascara With Microfibers
Tonymoly Panda's Dream Smudge Out Mascara 01
$14
If you tend to accumulate mascara under your lower lash line throughout the day, this mascara might be your match. Its smudge-proof formula keeps lashes looking fresh all day, while micro-fibers lengthen and volumize.
Wash Away Every Last Trace Of Makeup With This Light Cleansing Oil
The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Light Cleansing Oil
$12
As the first step in your K-beauty routine, this lightweight oil cleanser melts away makeup while hydrating the skin. Rinse away, and follow up with your favorite facial cleanser for ultra-clean skin.
For Firmer Skin, Try Incorporating A Collagen Serum Into Your Routine
$12
For firmer-looking skin, try this serum with 90% marine-derived collagen. It helps boost hydration while restoring your skin's bounce.
For Acne-Prone Skin, These Pimple Patches Will Change Your Life
Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch
$6
If you have acne-prone skin, these pimple patches are a must-have. Place one of these right on top of your breakout to provide an instant barrier against bacteria and dirt.
Get A Plump, Kissable Pout With This Hydrating Lip Patch
TONYMOLY Kiss Kiss Lovely Lip Patch
$6
Sheet masks are not just for your face! This adorable lip patch acts as a sheet mask for your lips. It's infused with fruit extracts and vitamin C to plump and hydrate lips — a must-have for winter!
Prime And Prep Your Skin With This 3-in-1 Primer Sunscreen
ETUDE HOUSE Beauty Shot Face Blur SPF 33 PA++
$16
This 3-in-1 primer smoothes, disguises pores, and improves tone to create the perfect makeup base. Plus, it's formulated with SPF 33 to protect the skin from harmful UV rays.
Steam Away Blackheads With This Unique Self-Heating Balm
Tonymoly Egg Pore Blackhead Steam Balm
$14
This warming balm is like a mini steam facial, just without the steam. It helps open up pores to remove pesky blackheads and congestion, leaving skin smooth and firm.
