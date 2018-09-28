The Best K-Beauty Must-Haves You Can Find At Walmart.com For Under $30

If you're based in the states, getting your hands on the best K-beauty products can be a bit of a struggle — especially if you don't know where to look. Lucky for us, more and more US-based retailers have started to carry some of our favorite K-beauty finds, but you probably didn't know you can access an amazing selection of Korean beauty products on Walmart.com. Forget waiting weeks for your overseas packages to arrive — Walmart.com offers free 2-day shipping on all orders over $35 (you can thank us later!).

From essences to ampoules, sheet masks to lip patches, and plenty of snail-infused products, Walmart.com is making it easy to get the best K-beauty must-haves delivered right to your door. Not to mention, there's a handful of Korean beauty products on Walmart.com for everyone, whether you're a 10-step K-beauty enthusiast or just dipping your toes into the much-loved skincare movement. But before we set you off, check out the best K-beauty must-haves on Walmart.com, below!

For Hydrated, Dewy Skin, Try This Snail Mucin Essence

See Overnight Results With This Fermented K-Beauty Serum

For Ultra-Clean Skin, Pre-Cleanse With This Whipped Cleansing Balm

For A Silky Smooth Complexion, Try This Exfoliating Black Sugar Mask

SKINFOOD Black Sugar Mask Off Exfoliator $10 Walmart This rich facial scrub actually feels like food for your skin, leaving your complexion smooth, hydrated, and restored. Pro tip: Let the scrub sit for a few minutes before rinsing for even better results! Shop Now

For Plumped Skin That's Soft And Hydrated, Try This Sheet Mask Infused With Snail Mucin And Bee Venom

Keep Your pH Levels Balanced With This Soothing Facial Toner

For Perfect Lashes All Day, Try This Smudge-Proof Mascara With Microfibers

Wash Away Every Last Trace Of Makeup With This Light Cleansing Oil

For Firmer Skin, Try Incorporating A Collagen Serum Into Your Routine

For Acne-Prone Skin, These Pimple Patches Will Change Your Life

Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch $6 Walmart If you have acne-prone skin, these pimple patches are a must-have. Place one of these right on top of your breakout to provide an instant barrier against bacteria and dirt. Shop Now

Get A Plump, Kissable Pout With This Hydrating Lip Patch

TONYMOLY Kiss Kiss Lovely Lip Patch $6 Walmart Sheet masks are not just for your face! This adorable lip patch acts as a sheet mask for your lips. It's infused with fruit extracts and vitamin C to plump and hydrate lips — a must-have for winter! Shop Now

Prime And Prep Your Skin With This 3-in-1 Primer Sunscreen

Steam Away Blackheads With This Unique Self-Heating Balm

