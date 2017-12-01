A major milestone in my adult life was when I finally traded in my ripped tees and boxer shorts for the best lingerie for small boobs. It should go without saying that you don’t need an S.O. to wear lingerie — I was drooling over lace teddies and negligees long before I ever drooled over a partner, but living with parents and roommates typically meant lounging around in sweatpants and hoodies.

Finding the best lingerie for small busts is, IMO, a far easier task than searching for the perfect bra to fit my AA-cups. Of course, there are a few factors to think about when you start perusing for lingerie to fit your breast size. First, you may want to avoid buying two-piece sets where you can't mix and match sizes because you may want to the option to choose different sizes, fits, or even colors for both.

Second, consider avoiding styles that come with separate cups with underwire because they often don't fit smaller chests as well. Instead, choose lingerie pieces with either built-in support or no bra component at all.

Third, think outside the traditional lingerie drawer, if you will. Items like bodysuits or sheer robes can also be flirtatious and gorgeous as bedroom wear.

Above all, the most important thing to remember when shopping for lingerie is that we’re all different — and that's OK. Don’t worry about anything besides how good you feel in your new piece.

Whether you’re a lingerie newbie or fancy yourself a connoisseur, these are some of the best pieces of lingerie for small-chested women.

1. A Baby Doll Bodysuit With A Lace-Up Back

This sheer one-piece has no cup to get in your way or cause discomfort. The halter bodysuit, which connects to a rose-patterned bottom, has a deep V-neck and adjustable tie at the back of the neck means it can accommodate smaller busts easily. The back is mostly open, with a corset-like lace-up detail that can be adjusted to fit various sizes, fitting up to a 42-inch back. It comes in five colors and is incredibly affordable.

Fans say: "I’ve had this for over a year now. It is still one of my favorites! I feel so sexy in it. It hugs in all the right places but beautifully cover my abs that have a lot of extra skin from multiple 9 lb baby pregnancies."

2. A Cheeky Mesh & Lace Teddy For Plus Sizes

This sexy mesh teddy looks just as great on small boobs as it does on larger ones, thanks to its deep-V plunge and strappy design. It has adjustable back straps, a ribbon around the waist, shell-detailing on the front, and a beautiful lace design on the lower half. You'll be able to flaunt your butt with its "cheeky" rear cut, and it has snaps, so it's easy to get in and out of. Size-wise, it goes up to 4X, and it comes in five colors, including classic black and an eye-catching red.

Fans say: "I ordered one size up and this fit great. The quality exceeded the price."

3. A Sheer Lace Wrap In A Wide Range Of Sizes

A wonderful addition to a nightdress or bra that can also be worn by itself as well, this sheer lace robe has a deep plunge front and lovely adjustable ribbon closure that looks super sexy. It has detailing that cascades down the front and back and onto the slightly flared sleeves. It's available in 11 colors, including white, red, black, and an elegant purple.

Fans say: "Beautiful. Not heavy quality but good enough for what it is designed for. Doesn't stay on long anyway. Just be gentle with it and you will get many uses out of it."

4. A Cute Lace Romper With A Criss-Cross Back

This is one of my favorite pieces of lingerie, and it gets bonus points for being budget-friendly and fitting true to size. It’s sheer, but not totally see-through, and has an intricate lace front that doesn't snag. The back is mostly open, with a loose-fitting crisscross back, and since it’s high-waisted, you’ll definitely be able to show off your cheeks as well. This romper is actually pretty comfortable thanks to its loose fit, so you can even fall asleep in it.

Fans say: "I have bought this three times: once for myself and twice for friends as bachelorette party gifts and it’s been a hit each time. Highly recommend this lingerie for the price!"

5. A Lacy Set With Criss-Cross Accents For Plus Sizes

This two-piece set is great for anyone looking to make any old day of the week a special occasion. The top has criss-cross accents across the chest and a comfortable wireless bra design. It comes with a matching panty with more criss-cross detailing in the front and back. This is a great piece to wear on an anniversary, holiday, or a solo-vacation.

Fans say: "This item fit perfectly! And it looked amazing. I’m a US 18/20 and ordered the 3x/4x just in case. I felt so comfortable in this set."

6. A Lace Halter Negligee With Matching Panties

This lingerie set features an elegant top and matching G-string in seven different colors. The lace halter top has triangle cups that tie at the back of the neck so you can adjust the cups for the perfect fit. The G-string is high-cut, but features a plunging crisscross detail — a sexy touch to an otherwise subtle piece of lingerie.

Fans say: "Love this nighty! It is very comfortable. It is completely sheer. It fits just as expected and is good for someone with a smaller bust."

7. A Fitted Mesh Bodysuit With A Sexy Snap Closure

I’m obsessed with this mesh bodysuit — it's a great piece of lingerie that can be worn underneath clothing or as a top with jeans or skirts. The mesh open back is beautifully designed and super well-made, and the straps are adjustable, so there’s no need to worry about them falling down during vigorous activity.

Fans say: "I love it it's perfect, the material is decent I wouldnt say it's that thin it's more like breathable and perfect for summer."

8. A Chemise With Built-In Bust Support

Not all lingerie needs to be hand-washed. This super soft piece is a great for lounging or sleeping in since you can toss it into the washing machine on delicate and hang dry. The lacy neck add a touch of elegance, and it has a little built-in support without being constricting. It looks great paired with a loose kimono for daywear and is also a great piece to pack for weekends away. Choose from five colors, including black, navy, gray and red. It even comes in a high-neck variation.

Fans say: "This nightgown is so soft and lightweight it’s almost like wearing nothing! Still enough coverage to walk around the house! Fits to the expected size. Might have to order another one."

9. A Lace-Mesh One-Piece Smock With Cap Sleeves

There’s a lot of great things going on in this one-piece lingerie set. The front has an inviting v-neck and is almost see-through in the front. The upper back has a hook and eye closure, making it easy to get in and out of. This is another great piece that can be worn underneath clothing, or on its own.

Fans say: "Beautiful and great quality piece!!! Fits perfect!!! Definitely recommend!"

10. A Classic Chemise Nighty With A Lace Trim

This nightgown is simple, elegant, and a great option for anyone looking for classic lingerie to lounge in. It has a cute bow and lace detail, a subtle slit on the side, low-rise back, and adjustable straps. The cupless design means it's incredibly comfortable, and it's super well-made. Since it comes in 15 different colors and is super affordable, you'll probably want to stock up on a bunch to spend the rest of your nights in.

Fans say: "The slit of the side gives it a sexy look without taking away from this truly classy chemise. It has a rhinestone at the cleavage and one at the top of the side slip. This chemise is not only comfortable, but classy sexy. I will definitely be ordered this same chemise in other colors. I absolutely love it!"

11. This Lacy Bra And Underwear Set That is Both Sexy And Low-Maintenance

Don't over look the power of a lacy bra and panties. This set — which is sold separately, which means that you can mix and match sizes — is comfortable enough to wear ever day and sexy enough to for a special occasion. The deep-plunge V-neck bra is made from a polyamide and rayon with a healthy dose spandex. It has lightly-lined cotton cups, scalloped trim, and the back — which is just as stunning as the front — has a clasp closure. The all-over lace bottoms are equally as stretchy (read: 16-percent spandex) had have a low-rise waistband that won't pinch or dig into your sides. Both the bra and underwear are machine-washable and both come in a number of color options.

Fans say about the bralette: "This is beautiful. The black lace is gorgeous and sheer and appears to be a polyester fiber. The cup area is made of a cotton fiber for comfort with a wide elastic band along the bottom and two hooks in the back for closure. The straps also have elastic on both sides of the lace for a snug fit to your body type. One could use it more or less as a camisole for those not so heavily endowed."

Fans say about the bottoms: "I got a few different colors and thinking about getting more. They fit well and are comfortable to wear. Good quality, too. They look and feel like some of my other brand pairs that I paid 3 times more for."

12. A Best-Selling Lace Teddy In Plus Sizes

This lace teddy one-piece comes highly recommended by more than 540 Amazon users because it is as comfortable as it is sexy, with a plunging V-neck and adjustable halter straps. It has a cute scalloped back, is very cheeky, and comes in six colors including black, merlot, blue, and white.

Fans say: "The extra high cut on the legs emphasizes hip curves and makes your legs look long. I’ll probably order another one in more colors!"