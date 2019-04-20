Whether you're a beauty fanatic or a slightly lazier individual like me, mascara is probably the thing you turn to almost every day. Often, it's the only makeup product I bother to put on. But using mascara day in, day out means you can use it up pretty quickly. So spending a fortune on it isn't ideal. Thanks to a combination of online reviews and personal experience, finding the best mascaras under £10 needn't be an ordeal.

While luxury beauty brands charge upwards of £20 on a single tube of the lash-lengthening stuff, companies that have been around for decades offer a cheaper alternative. And they're loved by some truly famous individuals. Kim Kardashian can't get enough of L'Oreal and Meghan Markle is reportedly a fan of Maybelline.

The key to a good mascara purchase is to know what you want. Do you want natural-looking lashes or a false effect? Lengthening or volumising? Buildable or waterproof? Once you've got that sorted, finding the one becomes a lot easier.

A few things to remember. One: replace your tube every three months to stop bacteria from building up. Two: apply mascara to the bottom lashes first to avoid smudges. And three: don't forget that there are more colour options than just black.

1. Kim Kardashian's Favourite L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara X5 Carbon Black £9.99 Superdrug Buy now You'd think Kim Kardashian's favourite mascara would cost the earth. But you'd be wrong. Revealing all on her very own site, the most beauty-obsessed of the Kardashian clan said that this L'Oreal mascara was her budget choice. "The colour is the perfect shade of black, and it really lifts and separates each lash," she wrote. "It’s perfect for an everyday look, or you can layer on multiple coats for a more dramatic eye."

2. An Innovative Tube Rimmel Volume Shake Mascara £8.99 Superdrug Buy now For less than a tenner, you can make the most of Rimmel's novel shaker system. Give it a shake and the waxes and pigment inside will mix all over again, preventing a dry or clumpy mascara. Basically, you're getting even more for your money.

3. A Royal Choice Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara £8.99 Boots Buy now If it's good enough for Meghan Markle, it's good enough for you. The Duchess of Sussex's former makeup artist, Lydia Sellers, told Hello! that the royal got her into Maybelline's Lash Sensational product: "I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times thanks to her! This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look." Its oil-infused formula also hydrates lashes.

4. The Pro Product Max Factor Masterpiece Mascara £9.99 Superdrug Buy now One of Vogue's cheapest top mascaras, Max Factor's Masterpiece edition comes with the ultimate lash-separating brush. If you want a professional makeup artist look, this could well be your best bet.

5. Build It Up Revlon Ultra Volume Mascara £9.99 £7.74 Amazon Buy now With a mixture of short and long bristles, Revlon's Ultra Volume brush will plump lashes to the max while eliminating the possibility of any unsightly clumps. It's a buildable formula too, meaning you can add an extra coat before your big night out.

6. The Handy Brush NYX Worth The Hype Volumising & Lengthening Mascara £9 NYX Buy now With four different colour variations (brown, black, blue, and purple), NYX is dominating the vibrant market. Its brush even tapers at the end, giving you the ability to lengthen those pesky corner lashes.