Whether you're the kind of person who hops out of bed in the morning like it's on fire, ready to seize the day, or you're the kind of person who literally needs to light their bed on fire just to get out of it, having a solid morning routine is a crucial element of adulthood. That said, all morning routines are not created equally, and that's why you should pick what kind of morning routine to follow based on your zodiac sign. Each personality has different needs, so what works for one sign might be totally useless for another.

Astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle there are four major categories to keep in mind when considering which signs respond best to which kinds of structures. "Fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) wake up ready to start the day, while Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) love to have routines that allow them to wake up in their own pace," she tells Bustle. "Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) tend to breeze out of bed, and go with the flow, while water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) plan their morning routine in advance, to avoid the morning chaos."

So to stay in line with what makes the most sense for each sign, I broke down Stardust's general map for each sign, including their unique personality traits and what specific routines will be most effective for them. Here's how to set up an efficient morning routine, according to the needs and nature of your zodiac sign:

Aires Giphy Your energy levels are not balanced; they surge at various times throughout the day at random, so without a lucky burst of energy to surf first thing in the morning, you might feel slow and groggy as you wait for that first wave to come. Create your own wave! Set your alarm clock to come on with some intense dance music and book yourself in to a workout class before you head to the office, or do a cardio routine at home. Getting your heart rate up first thing in the morning is the difference between a productive day and being stuck in a zombie-like state.

Taurus Giphy You're patient by nature, and when it comes to starting your day, you require a little bit of patience from the world. When you wake up, don't reach for your phone. Let the world and the work ahead wait while you wake up and prepare your mind. Make yourself some coffee and sip it by the window. Take a shower, stretch, and face your phone and the morning not a minute before you're ready to.

Gemini Giphy You're a go-with-the-flow kind of person, and this applies to your morning routine. While you are a fan of rituals, you're not bound by them. If you have an early appointment, you have no trouble bouncing out of bed and into the shower and into the day. If you have a later morning, you have no trouble filling your morning with leisurely activities. But one thing that always remains is that you feel particularly social in the morning, so whether you have a lot of time and can send out a long email to your family, or have just a little bit of time and can chat with a friend on speaker as you get ready, try to get your catch-ups in while you have the energy.

Cancer Giphy You need your morning routine to be on lock in order for you to make the most of the day ahead. So do as much prep work as you can the night before, whether it's putting your coffee pot on a timer, showering before bed, or even making some overnight oats for breakfast. Set up some structure for yourself so you have something to follow.

Leo Giphy Finding the time to do something creative or expressive before you head to work is important for your mood. Whether you wake up early and talk to a friend on the phone, or spend some time journaling, make sure you schedule some time to do something that's totally unrelated to work, every day. It will always be worth it to set the alarm a little earlier and fit in some extracurriculars.

Virgo Giphy Diligence comes naturally to you, and a morning routine is something you don't take for granted. Before bed each night, make yourself a little check list of action items you'd like to get done in the morning. The satisfaction of checking them off will send you to work on the right foot. Your list can be as simple as: wash hair, eat oats, do yoga, or as complex as: read news, go on a run, prep dinner — whatever works for you.

Libra Giphy A balanced morning is a non-negotiable for you, so make sure you find the time do to a dynamic array of activities before you go to work. Spend a good amount of time on your skincare and beauty routine, and an equal amount of time going over your work notes for the day and getting your head in the news cycle. The combination of self-indulgent time and selfless time will prepare you well for the day.

Scorpio Giphy Your morning routine might have been inspired by American Psycho, but hey – it works for you. You like to wake up and get your head right into the game, so lean into that. At night, lay out your clothes for the next day. When you wake up, go straight to the gym and get an intense workout in. When you're showering and getting ready for the day, listen to news radio and so that you're up to speed. Channel all of your natural intensity into horsepower that you can use throughout the day.

Sagittarius Giphy You might feel like you need a bit of guidance in the morning, so turn your attention inward and start the day with a mediation. Once you're completed a mediation, spend some time stretching your body and doing warming yoga poses, like sun salutations. Once you've spent enough time being quiet and introspective, turn on some music to gently turn your attention outward.

Capricorn Giphy When you know what you're in for, you can relax and excel. Spend some time first thing in the morning going over your schedule for the day. Then look a few days forward so that you feel informed and prepared. Before you get dressed and ready to go, spend some time cleaning up your space, this will help declutter your mind. Make your bed, wipe down the bathroom and put your dishes away in the kitchen. Once everything is where it should be, you can get dressed in an orderly fashion and feel in control and focused.

Aquarius Giphy Your morning routine is best spent out in the world, rather than stuck at home. When you wake up, get dressed right away and head out the door to get coffee at a café, go on a walk, or head to the park to read the paper. You get your energy from the outside world, so the best way to wake up is to get in it.