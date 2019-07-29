Bustle

The Best Supermarket Fashion To Wear To Work, Because Your Weekday Wardrobe Is Overdue A Shake Up

By Lauren Sharkey
Asda, Next

So you've survived working in one of the most powerful heatwaves the UK has ever seen. Figuring out what to wear in that weather was hard enough. But now things are cool one minute and hot the next, it's an even trickier scenario — especially when it comes to workwear. But one store that you may have been sleeping on is your local supermarket. Not only does it offer basic wardrobe essentials, but it also gives you so many weird weather options. So here's a rundown of the best supermarket fashion to wear to work.

The last thing you want on a cloudy yet humid day is a tight, heavy outfit. Instead, you need loose and lightweight options that will still keep you warm when the inevitable rain hits. In Tesco, Asda, or Sainsbury's, you'll find cool shirt dresses, fun yet office-appropriate prints, and culottes galore. And when you need to head to that all-important meeting, there's even a blazer or two to whip on over your smart casual look.

Of course, none of the following items cost the earth. In fact, you should be able to buy a few outfits and still have change to spare. Here's a few pieces to get your started.

1. For Every Day

White Resin Button Utility Pocket Blouse
£14
|
Asda
If your office has more of a smart casual vibe, opt for this loose and lightweight button-up blouse. Available in UK size 8 to 24.

2. For Important Days

Pink Check Print Button-Down Midi Dress
£25
|
Asda
This sheer shirt dress is a summer-to-autumn dream. Available in UK size 8 to 24.

3. For Summer Meetings

Blue Contrast Stitch Blazer
£28
|
Sainsbury's
Sainsbury's Tu range has a few workwear pieces in this gorgeous pale blue hue. Easy to wear, this sharp blazer will fit seamlessly into your existing wardrobe. Available in UK size 6 to 28.

4. For The In Between Days

F&F Multi Check Printed Culottes
£18
|
Next
Unfortunately, you can no longer buy Tesco's F&F range online, but Next does sell a variety of styles designed by the supermarket. These checked, belted culottes are great for days when the weather can't make up its mind. Available in UK size 6 to 24.

5. For When You Want To Be Noticed

White Mixed Print Tie Waist Midi Dress
£20
|
Asda
Designed in a loud print, this breathable dress will certainly turn heads. Available in UK size 8 to 24.

6. For A Smart Casual Vibe

F&F Multi Snake Print Shirt
£16
|
Next
Add a hint of colour to your workwear, thanks to this monochromatic animal print shirt. Available in UK size 6 to 22.

7. For Too Hot Days

Navy Pinstripe Belted Shorts
£16
|
Sainsbury's
Take advantage of the warmer weather with these smart tailored shorts. Available in UK size 6 to 28.

8. For Monochrome Fans

Black Striped Textured Midi Skirt
£12.50
|
Asda
The midi length, flowing style of this skirt makes it ideal for offices. Available in UK size 8 to 24.

9. For Any Job

F&F Neutral Spot Belted Shirt Dress
£25
|
Next
The next time a heatwave descends, try this breezy dress on for size. Available in UK size 6 to 22.

10. For Wearing Over A Summer Dress

Mint Green Textured Open Front Formal Blazer
£25
|
Asda
Most work-appropriate jackets are way too hot in the summer. So if you need to cover up, choose this mint blazer. Available in UK size 8 to 24.

11. For A Retro Look

Pale Blue Twill Cropped Trousers
£16
|
Sainsbury's
With a super cropped fit, these chic trousers will keep you cool, no matter what job you do. Available in UK size 8 to 24.

12. For An Effortless Day

Pink Eyelet Tie Side Culottes
£14
|
Asda
A relaxed fit keeps these vibrant pink culottes feeling comfy all day long. Available in UK size 8 to 24.

13. For Pairing With Anything

F&F Blue Square Neck Button Through Top
£9
|
Next
Made in a lightweight knit, this smart top will work for any day of the week. Available in UK size 6 to 22.

Surprised? Well, there's plenty more in store.