Subscription boxes have become a firm favourite in a lot of people's lives. But it's not just beauty products that have been given the monthly box treatment. It's books too. Perfect for livening up the autumn and winter months, the following book subscription boxes will keep you (and your loved ones) entertained for hours.

If you're into vintage classics, poolside reads, or even history books, there's guaranteed to be something to fulfil your burning literary desire. The best part is it's always a surprise; one that will undoubtedly broaden your horizons.

Many companies send way more than just a book, filling the box with treats and inspirational gifts so you really can live your best life. Several also have a political slant, prioritising novels penned by women and minority voices and pushing for diversity in the publishing industry. Plus, many open the doors to a world of online book discussion, giving you the chance to share your opinions with those who care.

Whether you want to treat yourself or choose one as a gift, investing in one of the following book boxes is sure to put a smile on someone's face each and every month. The only thing that's difficult is picking just one.

1. Golden Hare Books Invest in Edinburgh-based bookshop Golden Hare Books' subscription and you'll receive a themed box every month along with additional reading recommendations and a secret gift. Opt for fiction, non-fiction, or a mixture of both. The one-book box costs from just £9.99 a month and consists of a recent paperback release. The two-book option will set you back £18 a month and involves a new book and a classic choice. Expect surprising yet enticing choices. Buy here.

2. Books That Matter Founded by a second-year university student, Books That Matter delivers empowering and inspiring literature and trinkets once a month. Each book chosen will delve into themes such as gender, sexuality, ethnicity, and politics, and be written by minority voices including trans women and women of colour. Included gifts also have a feminist slant, with each being designed by an independent female artist. Prices start from £19 a month. Buy here.

3. Reposed Formerly known as Reading In Heels, Reposed is a community of literary lovers. Buy a subscription and receive an inspiring piece of fiction every month along with everything you'll need for the ideal night in. (Think delicious chocolates, teas, and luxe beauty products.) Subscribing will give you access to the community along with limited edition boxes, special prices, and members-only events. Plus, you can even create your own bespoke box. Buy here.

4. WildWoman Billed as the UK's first non-fiction and self-care subscription box, WildWoman aims to teach and inspire. Each month, you'll receive an empowering non-fiction book, a journalling worksheet based on its contents, and a series of gifts such as candles, crystals, or sweets. You'll also be invited to join the company's women's book club. September's box is all about changing your relationship with money. From £28.50 a month, it's well worth it. Buy here.

5. Rare Birds Book Club Another female-friendly box, Rare Birds Book Club is all about celebrating female authors. But it doesn't stick to one style or genre; instead, its founders choose fiction they hope you won't be able to put down. At the beginning of the month, you'll receive a shortlist of books to choose from. The favourite will be sent straight to your door. When the month comes to a close, head online to discuss the ups and downs of the tale. You'll also be privy to giveaways, treats, and special events. And all from just £12 a month. Buy here.

6. Book Box Club YA fan? Then you'll love the Book Box Club. Like many of the others, each month's box revolves around a theme. The only constant is that it always contains a young adult book, an invitation to an online book group, and some themed goodies. Receive the full box for £28.99 a month or order the book alone for £40 for three months. Buy here.

7. The Willoughby Book Club The Willoughby Book Club sells a wide range of subscription services, from natural history and cooking boxes to classic reads and sets for couples. But the Bespoke Book Club is ideal for those who love to read anything and everything. Simply tell them what you like and they'll do the rest. Available in three, six, or 12-month packages, every subscription will result in one book being donated to Book Aid International. Prices start from £34.99. Buy here.