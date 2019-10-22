Halloween is fast approaching, and if you're off to a party or other event, chances are you've been thinking extensively about your costume choices. And while clothes are of course important, beauty products can take your look to the next level. But where should you shop for it? I've perused the internet to find the best UK high street shops for Halloween makeup, so you don't have to.

From Boots to Superdrug, this year certain retailers have come up with their own tutorials to follow, and included a range of products to buy to create each look. There are also so many tutorials on YouTube to get excited about this year, and certain channels are doing it so well, such as Pixiwoos, Nikkie Tutorials, Jamie Genevieve and Glam & Gore. It's worth perusing YouTube to find your perfect Halloween look, making a list of what you will need, then heading on over to one of the high street stores mentioned below. From fake blood to black lipstick, face tattoos to hair chalks, there are so many ways to change up your look.

So without further adieu, here are the best high street shops to run to for all your Halloween makeup needs.

Boots This year, Boots has come up with a selection of Halloween looks, with easy to follow tutorials and step by steps. What's more, to go with each look, the retailer has detailed the exact products you need for each. For example, this unreal unicorn tutorial requires just four products, all which are available in Boots and that are affordable. Everything is super easy to buy online, but you can also pop in store to get what you need. Boots UK on YouTube

Superdrug Similar to Boots, Superdrug has a selection of looks to follow this year: Colourful Clown, Ice Queen, Devilishly Daring, Catitude, Slime Time, and Beauty And The Bug. You can shop by look to add everything you'll need to your basket, as well as shopping online by category (Halloween hair/Halloween nails/Halloween Lips etc). They also have specific Halloween/dressing up-related products such as fake blood, glitter, and coloured hairspray.

Primark Primark always has everything you need for a specific occasion like Halloween. From fake blood to cheap palettes that contain colours you wouldn't usually opt for, it's a great one-stop-shop where you can also often pick up your costume too. A couple of years ago, Primark started selling £8 Halloween makeup kits, so expect to find easy starter kits like this for ease and affordability. They also have these cute hair clips this year... swoon.