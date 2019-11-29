A number of Black Friday deals might already be sold out, but there are still plenty of awesome discounts coming up next week. In fact, some of the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals could save you hundreds of dollars on important products like laptops and home cleaning accessories. Even better, you can take advantage of these deals without ever leaving your house.

That's the best part about Cyber Monday, after all: it doesn't require you to battle rabid crowds before the sun goes up, or to brave potentially frigid temperatures, just to snag that one television or laptop you've had your eye on for months. Even more excitingly, on Cyber Monday it doesn't matter if you don't physically live near a Walmart, the way it might matter for Black Friday. And this year, the Walmart Cyber Monday deals are so good you might want to set an alarm on your phone, just so you don't forget to log on.

It's worth remembering that Cyber Monday deals can still sell out, too. So if you've been waiting for months to find an affordable smart LED TV, you might want to jump on this sale before it's gone. Here are some of the best Cyber Monday deals from Walmart this year:

$198.01 Off A 55" VIZIO Smart LED TV VIZIO 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV ( $478 $279.99 | Walmart If you've been waiting for the opportunity to upgrade your television and binge-streaming experience, now's the time. When a deal is this good, it almost seems like it isn't a decision at all. You can grab this 55" smart LED TV for $279.99, which is $198 less than the usual price.

$150 Off A Lenovo Ideapad Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 15.6" Laptop $449 $299 | Walmart It's always a good day for a laptop upgrade, but it's an especially good day when the laptop in question is on sale. The full price for this 15.6" Lenovo laptop is $449, but it will be available on Cyber Monday for $299.

$39.01 Off A Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer $109 $69.99 | Walmart The holiday season is filled with so many opportunities to cook fun recipes, why not upgrade your kitchen with some fun appliances? This air fryer is the ultimate home cooking accessory, and you can get it on Cyber Monday for $69.99.

$219.01 Off A Robot Vacuum SHARK ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System with Detachable Hand Vacuum $449 $229.99 | Walmart The ultimate gift to yourself this winter is a vacuum that does the cleaning for you. This robot vacuum is usually $449, but you'll be able to get it for only $229 on Cyber Monday.