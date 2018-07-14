Underwear is an awesome invention when it comes to coverage and hygiene, but for every issue it fixes, it seems to create a different one. There's VPL, chafing, and swamp butt, but in my opinion, the worst is the dreaded wedgie. Absolutely no one likes having to subtly pick fabric out of their crevice in the elevator, but fortunately, sporting a pair of the best wedgie-proof underwear can prevent that.

In order to achieve this seemingly-impossible feat, you'll need a few select features. First, a full-coverage design is one of the best defenses against a wedgie, because the further the seams are from your butt, the less chance they have of slipping in there. Second, high elasticity is a life-saver in this department, because the fabric moves with you instead of stretching out and bunching up. Finally, you've got the subtle but genius additions like silicone piping, wide waistbands, and reinforced seams. All of these help to contribute to a solid pair of panties that won't ride up.

If you tend to get overwhelmed by the underwear section in your department store, I've got fantastic news for you. Amazon has some of the best full-coverage underwear options available, and most of them are way more accessible than anything you'll find at your local mall. So go ahead — figuratively pick out a pair so you never again have to literally pick out a pair.

1 This Pair Has Genius Silicone Piping That Keeps Them In Place Amazon Naomi and Nicole Edgies $18 Amazon Buy Now According to Reddit user egg_on_your_face, panties with silicone piping are "THE way to go! I recommend Naomi and Nicole. They have the added benefit of being pretty!" These Naomi and Nicole Edgies are made from a silky and breathable material, and they have flat seams to reduce VPL under leggings and dresses. Most importantly, however, they have a comfortable silicone lining along the edges. This serves to keep the briefs in place no matter what, and according to reviewers, that makes them the "most comfortable underpants [they've] ever worn." Available Sizes: Small - XX-Large

2 Thanks To Their Four-Way Stretch, These Won't Ride Up During Yoga Or Running Amazon Balanced Tech Classic Seamless Hipster Briefs $16 (Pack Of 3) Amazon Buy Now If you lead a particularly active lifestyle, you'll want something that won't be settling into your butt halfway through your morning jog. These Balanced Tech classic briefs are made with a special four-way stretch that conforms to the body in all the right places. As a result, they stay in place without riding up during yoga, running, or gym workouts. They're even made with odor-resistant and moisture-wicking material to keep you dry and fresh throughout your day and your exercise routine — plus the tagless design and flat seams minimize chafing, irritation, and panty lines. They come in a pack of three, and they're available in seven variety packs, the colors ranging from discreet to vivid. Available Sizes: X-Small - Large

3 Reinforced Elastic Openings Have Reviewers Saying These Underwear Never Need To Be Adjusted Amazon Kalon Hipster Brief Nylon Spandex Underwear $22 (Pack Of 6) Amazon Buy Now Oftentimes, wedgies are at their worst when the elastic around the legs starts to stretch out. This causes excess fabric that starts to work its way into all the most uncomfortable crevices. Kalon hipster briefs are made from a nylon spandex blend for an extra-stretchy fit and long-lasting comfort. The leg edges feature a sewn binding for better elasticity and recovery, meaning that you can move, wash, and re-wear without having to worry about them losing their shape. Finally, the posterior coverage means that the seams hug your backside instead of getting all up in it. The result, according to reviewers? "I have worn these new underwear for the past few days. I don’t think I ever remember a time I had to pick out a wedgie or adjust them in any way." Available Sizes: Small - X-Large

4 These Seamless Panties Ride Higher Than A Bikini Cut, So They Won't Pinch, Ride Up, Or Roll Amazon Warner's No Pinching No Problems Seamless Hipster Panty $9-$12 Amazon Buy Now People are obsessed with Warner's No Pinching No Problems panties for several reasons, including their seamless stretch to prevent irritation and their extra wide waistband to prevent rolling. For those looking for a wedgie-proof fit, however, these also fit the bill. The full-seat coverage and the high waistband prevent this pair from riding up, even underneath yoga pants, tight dresses, and workout shorts. Plus, since they're made from a quality nylon and spandex blend, they hold their shape despite tons of washes. "All of my life (60+ years of it) my panties have been creeping up, bunching up and moving into places panties should not be," one reviewer writes. "These panties stay put, period... Never stop making these, I never want to go back to uncomfortable panties again!" Available Sizes: Small - X-Large

5 Calvin Klein Is A Wedgie-Proof Favorite Among Reddit Users Amazon Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Boyshort $11-$20 Amazon Buy Now According to Reddit users, boyshorts are especially great when it comes to preventing wedgies because they're "super comfortable and stay put," and Calvin Klein is one of the most reliable brands. These Modern boyshorts are made from soft, breathable cotton, but also feature a bit of spandex so they move alongside your body. The iconic Calvin Klein waistband allows for a secure fit that won't ride up (or slip down), and they're available in a ton of adorable colors and patterns. Reddit user lostcauseromantic also says they're "really awesome" for keeping pads in place during your period without riding up, all because they "never slip" while simultaneously allowing for a bit of extra room. Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

6 There Is Such a Thing As A “Front Wedgie,” And These Thongs Overcome That Amazon Kalon Nylon Spandex Thong Underwear $22 (Pack Of 6) Amazon Buy Now Normally people do not equate "anti-wedgie" with "thong," but for some people — like this Reddit user — it's their best bet: "The only thing that doesn't creep up and give me a wedgie is a thong, since the wedgie is already there to start with." That being said, front-wedgies are also a thing, and reviewers love Kalon thongs because they prevent them from happening. They have a full-coverage front, a ribbed upper band, and reinforced leg edges that move and flex as you do. The soft, stretchy fabric and greater elasticity also makes them a favorite for workouts and long work days. Best of all, since they come in a pack of six, you'll be set for nearly every day of the week. Available Sizes: Small - X-Large