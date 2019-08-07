The West Beverly Hills High School alums are back tonight with the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot. Sadly, the cast shot the new show after Luke Perry's passing. Hopefully, they honor is legacy in a meaningful way. Still, aside from that major piece missing, the BH90210 cast is full of familiar faces, which will please fans of the original show. Not only that, but there are some promising new members in everyone's favorite '90s friend group.

There are actually a lot of new additions because the reboot is basically two shows in one, sort of. The show is about the Beverly Hills, 90210 original cast members getting together to shoot a reboot. This means that the stars will play heightened versions of themselves as actors and reprise the roles that made them household names. Yes, it sounds a bit confusing, but it does mean that there will be a lot of new people on the show.

Some of the casting changes have been announced with some specifics includes. Then, there are others that could not be more vague, but still super exciting nonetheless.

Here is a rundown of the actors who will be a part of the BH90210 cast, that we know of. So far, anyway.

Jason Priestly

Jason Priestly is back as Brandon Walsh, the group's moral compass during the show's original run.

Shannen Doherty

Shannon Doherty's Brenda Walsh infamously left the show after Season 4, but Brandon's twin sister is back for the reboot.

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling's character Donna Martin was a part of every single season of Beverly Hills, 90210's ten-year run. Of course, she returned for the reboot.

Brian Austin Green

There's no way that Donna would return without her husband David Silver, aka Brian Austin Green. Hopefully, the two of them are still together. The series finale did end with their wedding reception, after all.

Jennie Garth

Jennie Garth's Kelly Taylor went through a lot on the original show and the first reboot 90210. Is it even a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot if Kelly isn't a part of it? Nope.

Ian Ziering

In addition to playing himself, Ian Ziering is back as Steve Sanders.

Gabrielle Carteris

Gabrielle Carteris played Andrea Zuckerman for the first five seasons of the original show. After that, she made some guest appearances, but now she is back as a main cast member again.

Joe E. Tata

Nat. Is. Back. There's no way they would hang at the Peach Pit without getting some sage advice from diner owner Nat Bussichio.

Denise Richards

It's a little unclear who Denise Richards will play on the show, but there are plenty of options. She had a small part as Robin McGill, Kelly Taylor's cousin, during the Season 2 finale. She even played an enthusiastic West Bevelry Hills High School alum named Gwen Thompson on the first reboot. She could also just play, well, Denise Richards, one of the 'actors' on the reboot within a reboot.

La La Anthony

In May 2019, Deadline announced that La La Anthony will play Brian Austin Green's wife, Shay, who is a hip-hop superstar and bread winner of the family.

Vanessa Lachey

According to People, Vanessa Lachey plays Jason Priestly's wife Camille, who happens to be a high-powered publicist.

Carol Potter

Carol Potter portrayed Brandon and Brenda's mom Cindy Walsh during the original series, guiding them through their teenage drama. And even though the twins are all grown-up, who wouldn't want some life advice from Cindy Walsh?

Christine Elise McCarthy

Christine Elise McCarthy's Emily Valentine was Brandon's controversial love interest during Season 2, who also made appearances in later seasons. If the original series is any indication, she will bring the drama.

Ivan Sergei

Ivan Sergei will play the part of Tori Spelling's fictional husband Nate, who is a professional hockey player. This differs from the real Spelling husband Dean McDermott, who is an actor. But this fictional couple also has a lot of kids.

It will be so great to have the old West Beverly crew back on TV, but the reboot is really showing some promise thanks to some all-star additions to the group. It should be really interesting to see how the new and old cast members are integrated in the new series.