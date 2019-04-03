"I get it. Your dad was an a**hole. But now he's married to an incredible woman and he has a beautiful daughter and he's not that dude anymore. Let's move on."

Crystal represents so many victims who blame themselves for their assault. She hasn’t been able to accept or reconcile her emotions about her own sexual assault that took place at some undetermined time in the past, so it makes it hard for her to have clarity in this situation. Acknowledging Marcus Graham’s actions as wrong would essentially force her to have to deal with the pain she has suppressed for years.

At the beginning of the episode, she admits to Bryson that women probably didn’t feel comfortable speaking out against such a powerful executive. But she shares his pain of seeing the firm that literally shaped their careers going up in flames.

But when the group dives into conversation, she flips the script and says she hates to see a powerful Black man being taken down. Crystal downplays his actions by saying it’s not too bad because he “didn’t rape anybody” and insists the story is coming out because of a business merger that would have made The Graham Agency even more powerful.

She says Marcus has moved on from his past and is no longer that person. It’s an all too common thought process that puts certain men on pedestals and places the blame everywhere except where it belongs — with the offender. In some ways, Crystal's reaction is reminiscent of when Olympic athlete Gabby Douglas came under fire for tweets many felt were victim-blaming — and it was later revealed that she was also assaulted by her former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Blaming victims and deflecting is the default stance for too many people and it leaves women suffering in silence as a result. In the end, Crystal’s conversation with Simone and wise words from Tia bring her to tears in the shower in a sign that her wounds might finally begin to heal.