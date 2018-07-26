The 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot Cast Is Official So Get Ready To Say Hello To The 3 New Stars

Good morning to the newest Charlie's Angels and the newest Charlie's Angels only. That's because Kristen Stewart officially joined the Charlie Angels reboot, which means it is finally, actually happening, according to Deadline. Even better, Stewart will star in this new take on the classic crime-fighting trio alongside Naomi Scott, with a third actor not yet confirmed. Helping bring the iconic late '70s series, which later became an iconic movie starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu, into this new era will be Elizabeth Banks who is stepping behind the camera for her follow-up to Pitch Perfect 2. So get ready for a fiercely female-empowered, new version of Charlie's Angels. (Bustle has reached out to Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott for comment on the casting news, but did not receive any response at time of publication.)

Deadline reported Thursday that the new Charlie's Angels movie, which was first teased in August of last year, was officially a go, with three stars confirmed for the film. Stewart will take the lead in her first big-budget film since Twilight alongside Scott, who starred as the Pink Ranger in last year's Power Rangers and will play Jasmine in Disney's upcoming live-action version of Aladdin. While it was originally reported that Lupita Nyong'o would star in the Charlie's Angels reboot, according to Deadline, newcomer Ella Balinska will round out this fierce trio. Recently, Balinska appeared on the mystery series Midsomer Murders and an episode of the BBC drama Casualty.

According to Variety, Charlie's Angels have gone global in the reboot "providing security and intelligence services to a variety of private clients with offices and highly trained teams worldwide." The movie, which is slated to hit theaters on Sept. 27, 2019, will reportedly focus on one of these new "teams," so expect to see these women kicking a lot of butt, just like those Angels that came before them.

In a statement to Variety, Banks confirmed the casting news and gave a few new details about what fans can expect from the reboot:

“Charlie’s Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the ’70s. This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world.”

It's clear Banks, who will direct, produce, and co-write the film, is all in on on this updated take. So much so, that she will also reportedly play Bosley, the Angels' boss who up until now had always been played by a man. No word yet if the reboot will shake things up even more and cast a woman in the role of the mysterious Charlie, who runs the detective agency the Angels work for and is never seen, only heard.

For those who wonder what the former Charlie's Angels think about this reboot, know at least one of them is all in. Earlier this month, Drew Barrymore said she approved of the Charlie's Angels reboot. "I'm excited for them," she told Entertainment Tonight, "because every generation that brings Charlie's Angels out into the world is about the power of three women and what they can do, while loving men and wanting to date them or working side by side with them. But there's just something about Charlie's Angels that make men and women so happy." (Bustle has reached out to Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz for comment, but had not received responses at the time of publication.)

This Charlie's Angels will be different than the ones before it and that's a good thing, but the three women at the film's core, well, they're as powerful as ever.