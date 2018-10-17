Move over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, this holiday season, there's another royal wedding that will no doubt have people glued to their TV screens. Entertainment Weekly revealed the release date for A Christmas Prince 2, which will help fans kick off the holiday season a little early this year. Yes, next month fans are invited back to Aldovia for the nuptials of Amber (Rose McIver) and Prince Richard (Ben Lamb). Think of this as a save the date to make sure you won't forget.

According to EW, the sequel to A Christmas Prince will air Nov. 30. It's pre-December release date will help everyone get into the Christmas spirit. Not to mention, mean you can watch A Christmas Prince: Royal Wedding whole 25 times before Christmas comes. Clearly, Netflix gets it viewers who couldn't get enough of A Christmas Prince the first time around.

But, before Amber walks down that aisle, she's going to have to decide whether she really wants to be a royal. Not to mention, Richard is dealing with a “political crisis that threatens to tarnish not only the holiday season, but the future of the kingdom.” Will this wedding go off without a hitch? Well, grab some hot chocolate and fasten those sleigh-ride seat belts because this is definitely going to be a bumpy night.

More to come...