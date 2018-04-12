If you're plus size, then you know firsthand that it can be difficult to find quality, fashionable clothes that speak to your style. While more and more brands are expanding their collections to keep their plus size customers in mind, not many venture past the size-24 mark, making it tricky to find trendy clothes. That is, until the Dia&Co x nanette NANETTE LEPORE collaboration.

The size-inclusive styling box service Dia&Co has been trying to change the way plus sized women shop, first by launching their services in 2014 and delivering hand-picked items directly to their curvier customers, and second by challenging designers to include a more inclusive size range when making their lines. Not only has Dia&Co worked with over 18 designers to create collections that range up to a size 32, but in 2017 the brand took out a full-page New York Times ad and launched its #movefashionforward campaign. In it they pledged to provide both financial and business support to designers who want to create clothes for plus size women.

One of the designers who committed to doing this was Nanette Lepore, who is known for her bohemian-chic looks that integrate bold colors, ruffles, and lace in a grownup way. Lepore's first plus size collection was in partnership with Dia&Co in 2017, and their looks were available in sizes 14 to 24. Now, for the first time ever, the brand will expand its collection up to a size 32.

“We were pleased to work with the nanette NANETTE LEPORE team last fall to bring the collection into plus sizes for the first time, but we knew we still had work to do to make sure the collection was fully inclusive," Kelsey Kennedy, Dia&Co's Director of Merchandising, shares with Bustle. "In designing the Spring collection, it was a top priority for both teams to make sure that all women would have access to these beautiful styles. We are committed to building a world where all women have equal opportunities to express their style. Through this collection, we’re excited to be able to bring more quality options for all members of our community."

Even more exciting, all the items in the collection are under $100, making it an affordable line to shop. The prices specifically range between $59-$99, and will include 25 different styles to choose from, including tops, bottoms, skirts, dresses, and more. While some might call this price range mid-range, if you hop over to Nanette Lepore's website, you will notice that the majority of her pieces run around the $400 mark.

Sheer and lace panel dresses range from $300-$500 dollars, simple pencil skirts clock in at $300, and bohemian wide leg pants hover at the $400 mark, making it a luxury label. But now, one can shop the collection for hundreds of dollars less.

This inclusive, plus-size collection will be available exclusively through Dia&Co boxes starting Apr. 11, so you can begin shopping it today. If you have never used this subscription box before, the process is simple. In order to order, all you have to do is sign up for a box at dia.com, and write a note saying you want nanette NANETTE LEPORE pieces. If there are any particular ones that have caught your eye you can even go as far as writing the names of the looks you want to get in the mail. They will then be shipped out to you, you can try them on in the comfort of your own home, and then send back the ones you don't want to keep.

This collection will only be available while supplies last, so make sure you don't sleep on it and order soon! To give you an idea what to expect, below are some of their best picks.

Dia&Co Maria Off Shoulder Ruffle Blouse $65 Dia&Co Usher in spring with this flirty off-the-shoulder top that incorporates ruffles and an eye-popping coral red hue. Pair it with skinny jeans and chandelier earrings for a flirty look, or layer it underneath overalls for a laid back vibe. Buy Now

Dia&Co Marlow Patterned Shift Dress $59 Dia&Co Using Nanette Lepore's penchant for sheer fabrics and floral motifs, this mini is both professional and playful, meaning you don't have to sacrifice your personality or personal taste while getting dressed for work. Buy Now

Dia&Co Sophia Ruffle Sleeve Blouse $69 Dia&Co Featuring bell sleeves, a high neckline, sheer material, and a prairie-like print, this is grown up bohemian at its finest. Pair it with skinny jeans or a flirty mini and discover all the ways you can dress the piece up. Buy Now

Dia&Co Leandra Bell Sleeve Blouse $65 Dia&co A short bell sleeve top, this red, lacy number is sure to make a statement in any wardrobe. The great thing about this piece is that it's slightly cropped, meaning you won't be inundated with a lot of fabric that will make you feel baggy or swallowed up. Buy Now

Dia&Co Tess Embroidered Mesh Top $69 Dia&Co Incorporating frilly, sheer sleeves, delicate embroidery, and a moody palette of black, navy, and dark green, this top lets you show off both your arms and figure with its see-through material and cropped shape. Buy Now

As you can see, this new collection isn't here to try to reinforce stereotypes on how curvier women "should" dress, like hiding their arms or covering up in baggy silhouettes. Treat yourself to a new spring wardrobe and test drive this new Dia&Co x nanette NANETTE LEPORE collaboration today.