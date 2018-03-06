There's a reason why Reese Witherspoon has held the title of America's Sweetheart. From her incredible acting to her charming personality to her work with Time's Up, she's an incredible woman who believes in inclusion. And that belief is now extending to her clothing line, Draper James. Witherspoon's Draper James x Eloquii collection is the crossover plus size fans of the actor have been waiting for. With the sweet styles of her ultra-Southern inspired Draper James brand now coming in plus-sizing thanks to the minds over at Eloquii, it's definitely time to go shopping for your spring and summer wardrobe.

Witherspoon's Draper James brand has been expanding since its inception. With a flagship store in Nashville and subsequent locations in Dallas, Lexington, and Atlanta, the Southern inspired attire and home goods shop certainly knows how to pick its locations based on potential interested. Now, though, their reach is expanding even more thanks to added inclusivity.

Draper James shoppers have probably seen that attire on the website only reaches size 14. This means that any woman who loves both Witherspoon and the Draper James designs was alienated from the brand. Not any more. Thanks to a collaboration with Eloquii, Draper James is now available to plus women, and these clothes are a dream.

The Draper James x Eloquii collection features incredible spring styles with everything from dresses to jumpsuits to cute tees. This style is undeniably that of Witherspoon's brand. With vibrant colors, exciting patterns, and classic silhouettes, the brand screams Draper James, but it's got the size inclusivity of Eloquii. What does that mean? It means that you can snag these styles in sizes 12-28. Talk about inclusive, right?

As for the pricing, it's not exactly Forever21, but in terms of plus size fashion, it's probably more in line with a brand like Torrid on the price sale. Pieces will range from $55 to $225, so you may need to prepare your bank account if you want multiple items from the collection (and there's a very good chance you just might).

If you are loving every brightly hued, boldly patterned masterpiece, where should you go to shop Draper James? The pieces will be available on Eloquii's website, in Eloquii stores, Rent The Runway's website, the Draper James website, and during trunk shows at select Draper James locations.

Every piece in the Draper James x Eloquii collection won't be coming at you all at the same time. Don't get too upset, though. It just means that there's more Draper James to go around, and there are tons of designs to shop!

The Draper James x Eloquii will actually have two different launches for a spring and a summer collection. The spring time collection called Escape Route is set to debut March 6. Then, the following month in April, the summer collection known as Hello Darling is set to drop. So now, there are more fashionable finds to look forward to for you.

Of course, don't forget that outside of their collaboration with Eloquii, there's tons of accessories you can shop from Draper James. The super cute "Totes Y'all" bag in the picture above? It's definitely a piece from Draper James and totally shoppable on their website. While everyone should work to have more inclusive sizing, the great thing about accessories is that they fit everyone.

Get ready to shop the cutest spring styles thanks to Draper James x Eloquii. These clearly Reese Witherspoon approved pieces are the perfect additions to your vibrant and feminine spring wardrobe. With the new plus options and their work with major plus-size brand Eloquii, Draper James is well on its way to be a size inclusive brand.