Fall is officially here, so if you've been needing an excuse to switch up your look, there's no better time than now. At least that's what every major celebrity stylist told Bustle when they were asked what the most popular fall haircuts were going to be this season. Whether you want to chop it all off and give yourself a completely new hairstyle or want to keep your length, but give your 'do a little something-something extra, 'tis the season to give yourself a mane makeover.

Summer can be hard on your hair, what with all the sun, heat, and travel. If you spent a lot of hours in the pool or the ocean or underneath the blazing sun, fall could be the perfect time to hit refresh and get rid of split ends or grown-out color. But perhaps the most difficult part about hitting refresh is figuring out what you should actually do with your hair. Look no further than these suggestions from 11 of the most sought-after celebrity stylists in the industry.

From blunt bobs to '60s-inspired fringe, here are the 12 major hair styles these stylists think are going to be big this season.

'90s Collarbone-Length Hair Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “I’m really into '90s collarbone-length hair with layers and angles in the front for fall," says Jen Atkin, founder of OUAI haircare and the stylist behind fashion's It girls (aka Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid). Atkin suggests telling your stylist you want a lot of movement and texture, "especially towards the ends and in the fringe." Atkin says it's super important to bring your stylists photos or screenshots of the style you want "as long as they’re of someone with similar texture/length to yours.”

Long, Healthy, & Layered Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you have ever swooned over a photo of Mary-Kate or Ashley Olsen's hair, you have Mark Townsend to thank. Townsend not only knows what's going to be big for the next season — he's also setting the trends. For fall, he's loving long, shiny hair with long face-framing layers, like his clients Dakota Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen.

Straight Bobs jennychohair on Instagram What do Jennifer Lawrence, Amanda Seyfried, and Emilia Clarke have in common, besides fantastic hair? Jenny Cho, the woman behind their enviable locks. Cho thinks that this fall is going to be more about styling than cuts, with people focusing more on playing with their parts and keeping their strands shiny and silky. But if she had to pick one haircut that's going to be huge this season, it's got to be the bob. "Bobs that are more straight across instead of an A-Line are super in," she tells Bustle. Townsend also agrees with Cho, saying he's "obsessed with chin-length bobs that have natural looking waves or '60s-inspired with volume at the crown."

Wavy Bobs chadwoodhair on Instagram Celebrity stylist Chad Wood agrees that the bob trend is going strong for fall. "I love how versatile a bob can be and how you can totally transform it for each face shape," Wood explains. "My favorite way to style a bob is to incorporate loose waves into your lengths," he shares. Wood uses Redken Triple Take 32 Hairspray to seal the waves and then adds a few spritzes of Redken Wind Blown 05 to break up the curls a bit. Then, to add some extra shine, Wood completes the look with Redken Shine Flash 02 "for high shine."

'60s-Inspired Voluminous Layers & Bangs kyleeheathhair on Instagram Kylee Heath (the genius behind Nicole Kidman and Sofia Vergara's gorgeous hair) saw a lot of '60s-inspired hairstyles at New York Fashion week and predicts the decade will be a big influence on hair this fall. Heath thinks we'll be seeing a lot of "layers that give volume" and "long full bangs."

Layers For Curly Hair DevaCurl If you've got curly hair, Deanna Brown, stylist at DevaChan SOHO Salon, thinks fall and winter is the perfect time to focus on "layers and face-framing." If you're not sure what to ask your stylist, Brown suggests telling them you want a short and textured round look, like the hairstyle above.

Sleek Bobs mimistyles_ on Instagram Leo Izquierdo, co-founder of IGK (the cult-favorite brand that makes the cheekiest hair products) sees his clients going in two different directions. First, the "super sleek, clean line graphic bob... especially the graphic bob with shorter bangs." Second, he's noticing his clients embrace the opposite — "a softer look with long layers and longer, more romantic fringe."

Bowl Cuts Shutterstock “Something we’re going to see a lot of is a short, cropped bowl cut," predicts Mandee Tauber, Oribe educator. "It’s sexy and androgynous— women are starting to lean toward a non-gendered look. Plus, it’s easy to maintain and was all over the runways.”

Long Fringe With Face-Framing Layers anthonyholguin on Instagram Nine Zero One stylist Anthony Holguin thinks people will be growing their hair long for fall, after cutting it short in the summer. "The long fringe with layers around the face and mid-length is so perfect for fall," Holguin tells Bustle.

Lobs Achim Aaron Harding/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "The lob is making a big comeback," shares Jess Elbaum, head stylist on Modern Family. "Everyone has been wearing a shorter version [over] the last year, but in the fall, I predict the lob/shoulder-length will come back." Elbaum suggests styling your lob "wet and wavy" or with effortless, undone iron waves though, clearly, stick straight looks great too.

"B-Line" Bobs Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "The B-line bob" — that's what Sunnie Brook is calling the It haircut for fall. "It's kinda A-line in its shape, but more boyish." Brook believes this cut is great on any hair type, whether you have straight, wavy, or curly. "It’s universal and so many versatile ways to style."