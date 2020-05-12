Barry Allen may be the fastest man alive, but will it be enough to save Iris from the mirror realm she’s currently trapped in? All will be revealed during Tuesday night’s makeshift season finale, though thankfully the journey for Team Flash is still far from over. The Flash was renewed for Season 7 in January, along with a slew of other beloved CW shows. So regardless of how the rest of this season shakes out, rest assured that these beloved characters will be back to fight crime (and meta-humans) another day.

Unfortunately, it remains unclear at this time exactly when fans can expect Season 7 to air. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, TV productions have come to a complete halt, making it impossible to start shooting a new season. And while there’s still time for that to change, viewers should prepare themselves for the possibility that The Flash won’t be able to return as quickly as it normally would this fall. Fox has already opted to push back the returns of several of its scripted series to 2021, and other networks could follow suit, depending upon how long the stay at home orders continue.

For his part, though, Grant Gustin, who plays Barry on the show, is very eager to continue his journey as a speedster and has big hopes for the show’s future, despite the fact that his contract will be coming to an end by that time. "Listen, I may never have a job this cool again, that this many people actually tune in to watch, so I'm not gonna take it for granted," Gustin told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. "I was talking to Michael Rosenbaum the other day and to go as many seasons as they did with Smallville, like, nobody gets to do that! That's always been something I thought would be really cool to accomplish.”

However, Grant is well aware that the decision to continue to move forward isn’t just up to him, but the entire cast. On a personal level, though, he hopes that the series still has plenty of seasons to come. “I can definitely see myself doing more than just the one [season] that I have left on this current contract,” he added. “Seven [seasons] is it for most of the cast actually, but I think it would be great if we can continue after that."

These remarks align with what Grant told Rosenbaum on his podcast, admitting that the pandemic threw a wrench into contract negotiations. “The conversations actually had started already for adding a potential eighth and ninth [season], but then this pandemic happened, and everything has stopped,” he revealed. “We don’t know when we’re back, and I don’t know when we’re going to continue the renegotiation talks." Let’s just hope it’ll be sooner rather than later.