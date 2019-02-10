One of the biggest nights in the music industry is finally here — the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Hosted by Alicia Keys, the ceremony celebrates the year's biggest successes in all genres of music. If you're looking for the full list of 2019 Grammy Award winners, look no further.

At this year's ceremony, Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with eight nominations, and Drake is right behind him with seven. As for the women, Brandi Carlile is the most nominated female artist this year, earning six nominations total. Of course, there are other women to keep an eye on — like Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., and Kacey Musgraves, who are also all in the Album of the Year category.

Beyond handing out trophies, the ceremony also promises to feature plenty of major performances, like Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Post Malone, just to name a few. So if you get too caught up in singing along, or leaving the room to grab some popcorn, worry not — the list below has got you covered. You'll be able to keep track of all the winners, all night long.

This list will be updated throughout the night as winners are announced before and during the ceremony. The winners' names will be bolded.

Album Of The Year

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Scorpion — Drake

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone

Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album — Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Record Of The Year

"I Like It" — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile

"This is America" — Childish Gambino

"God's Plan" — Drake

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"All The Stars" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Song Of The Year

"All The Stars" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Boo'd Up" — Ella Mai

"God's Plan" — Drake

"In My Blood" — Shawn Mendes

"The Joke" — Brandy Carlile

"The Middle" — Zedd & Maren Morris

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Colors" — Beck

"Havana (Live)" — Camila Cabello

"God Is A Woman" — Ariana Grande

"Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" — Lady Gaga

"Better Now" — Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Fall In Line" — Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

"Don't Go Breaking My Heart" — Backstreet Boys

"'S Wonderful" — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"Girls Like You" — Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

"Say Something" — Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love Is Here To Stay — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

My Way — Willie Nelson

Nat "King" Cole & Me —Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe) — Seal

The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila Camila — Cabello

Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma — P!nk

Reputation — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

"Northern Soul" — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

"Ultimatum" — Disclosure Featuring Fatoumata Diawara

"Losing It" — Fisher

"Electricity" — Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

"Ghost Voices" — Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Singularity — Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide — Justice

Treehouse — Sofi Tukker

Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides — SOPHIE

Lune Rougeto — KiMONSTA

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

The Emancipation Procrastination — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Steve Gadd Band — Steve Gadd Band

Modern Lore — Julian Lage

Laid Back — Marcus Miller

Protocol 4 — Simon Phillips

Best Rock Performance

"Four Out Of Five" — Arctic Monkeys

"When Bad Does Good" — Chris Cornell

"Made An America" — THE FEVER 333

"Highway Tune" — Greta Van Fleet

"Uncomfortable" — Halestorm

Best Metal Performance

"Condemned To The Gallows" — Between The Buried And Me

"Honeycomb" — Deafheaven

"Electric Messiah" — High On Fire

"Betrayer" — Trivium

"On My Teeth" — Underoath

Best Rock Song

"Black Smoke Rising" — Greta Van Fleet

"Jumpsuit" — Twenty One Pilots

"Mantra" — Bring Me The Horizon

"MASSEDUCTION" — St. Vincent

"Rats" — Ghost

Best Rock Album

Rainier Fog — Alice In Chains

M A N I A — Fall Out Boy

Prequelle — Ghost

From The Fires — Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream — Weezer

Best Rap Performance

"Be Careful" — Cardi B

"Nice For What" — Drake

"King’s Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

"Bubblin" — Anderson .Paak

"Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

"Like I Do" — Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink

"Pretty Little Fears" — 6LACK ft. J. Cole

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"All The Stars" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

Best Rap Song

"God’s Plan" — Drake

"King’s Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

"Lucky You" — Eminem

"Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

"Win" — Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

Swimming — Mac Miller

Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle

Daytona — Pusha-T

Astroworld — Travis Scott

Best R&B Performance

"Long As I Live" — Toni Braxton

"Summer" — The Carters

"Y O Y" — Lalah Hathaway

"Best Part" — H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar

"First Began" — PJ Morton

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand" — Leon Bridges

"Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight" — Betty LaVette

"Honest" — MAJOR.

"How Deep Is Your Love" — PJ Morton Featuring Yebba

"Made for Love" — Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song

"Boo’d Up" — Ella Mai

"Come Through and Chill"— Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi

"Feels Like Summer" — Childish Gambino

"Focus" — H.E.R.

"Long As I Live" — Toni Braxton

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Everything Is Love — The Carters

The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave And The Drumhedz — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

War & Leisure — Miguel

Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best R&B Album

Sex & Cigarettes — Toni Braxton

Good Thing — Leon Bridges

Honestly — Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton

Best Country Solo Performance

"Wouldn't It Be Great?" — Loretta Lynn

"Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters" — Maren Morris

"Butterflies" — Kacey Musgraves

"Millionaire" — Chris Stapleton

"Parallel Line" — Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Shoot Me Straight" — Brothers Osborne

"Tequila" — Dan + Shay

"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Little Big Town

"Dear Hate" — Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill

"Meant To Be" — Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Best Country Song

"Break Up In The End" — Cole Swindell

"Dear Hate" — Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill

"I Lived It" — Blake Shelton

"Space Cowboy" — Kacey Musgraves

"Tequila" — Dan + Shay

"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Little Big Town

Best Country Album

Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album

Hiraeth — Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhemann

Beloved — Snatam Kaur

Opium Moon — Opium Moon

Molecules Of Motion — Steve Roach

Moku Maluhia - Peaceful Island — Jim Kimo West

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

"Some of That Sunshine" — Regina Carter, soloist, Track from: Some Of That Sunshine (Karrin Allyson)

"Don't Fence Me In" — John Daversa, soloist, Track from: American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom (John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists)

"We See" — Fred Hersch, soloists

"De-Dah" — Brad Mehldau, soloist, Track from: Seymour Reads The Constitution! (Brad Mehldau Trio)

"Cadenas" — Miguel Zenón, soloist, Track from: Yo Soy La Tradición (Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole

The Questions — Kurt Elling

The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace

If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Diamond Cut — Tia Fuller

Live In Europe — Fred Hersch Trio

Seymour Reads The Constitution! — Brad Mehldau Trio

Still Dreaming — Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade

Emanon — The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

All About That Basie — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom — John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists

Presence — Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

All Can Work — John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

Barefoot Dances And Other Visions — Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Heart Of Brazil — Eddie Daniels

Back To The Sunset — Dafnis Prieto Big Band

West Side Story Reimagined — Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cinque — Villafranca

Yo Soy La Tradición — Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet

Best Gospel Performance/Song

"You Will Win" — Jekalyn Carr

"Won't He Do It" — Koryn Hawthorne

"Never Alone" — Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin

"Cycles" — Jonathan McReynolds Featuring DOE

"A Great Work" — Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"Reckless Love" — Cory Asbury

"You Say" — Lauren Daigle

"Joy." — for KING & COUNTRY

"Grace Got You" — MercyMe

"Known" — Tauren Wells

Best Gospel Album

One Nation Under God" — Jekalyn Carr

Hiding Place — Tori Kelly

Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds

The Other Side — The Walls Group

A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Look Up Child — Lauren Daigle

Hallelujah Here Below — Elevation Worship

Living With A Fire — Jesus Culture

Surrounded — Michael W. Smith

Survivor: Live From Harding Prison — Zach Williams

Best Roots Gospel Album

Unexpected — Jason Crabb

Clear Skies — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Favorites: Revisited By Request — The Isaacs

Still Standing — The Martins

Love Love Love — Gordon Mote

Best Latin Pop Album

Prometo — Pablo Alborán

Sincera — Claudia Brant

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade

2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía

Vives — Carlos Vives

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Claroscura — Aterciopelados

COASTCITY — COASTCITY

Encanto Tropical — Monsieur Periné

Gourmet — Orishas

Aztlán — Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Primero Soy Mexicana — Angela Aguilar

Mitad Y Mitad — Calibre 50

Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II — Aida Cuevas

Cruzando Borders — Los Texmaniacs

Leyendas De Mi Pueblo — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

¡Mexico Por Siempre! — Luis Miguel

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa' Mi Gente — Charlie Aponte

Legado — Formell Y Los Van Van

Orquesta Akokán — Orquesta Akokán

Ponle Actitud — Felipe Peláez

Anniversary — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Best American Roots Performance

"Kick Rocks" — Sean Ardoin

"Saint James Infirmary Blues" — Jon Batiste

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile

"All On My Mind" — Anderson East

"Last Man Standing" — Willie Nelson

Best American Roots Song

"All The Trouble" — Lee Ann Womack

"Build A Bridge" — Mavis Staples

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile

"Knockin' On Your Screen Door" — John Prine

"Summer's End" — John Prine

Best Americana Album

By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette

The Tree Of Forgiveness — John Prine

The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone — Lee Ann Womack

One Drop Of Truth — The Wood Brothers

Best Bluegrass Album

Portraits In Fiddles — Mike Barnett

Sister Sadie II — Sister Sadie

Rivers And Roads — Special Consensus

The Travelin' McCourys — The Travelin' McCourys

North Of Despair — Wood & Wire

Best Traditional Blues Album

Something Smells Funky 'Round Here — Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

Benton County Relic — Cedric Burnside

The Blues Is Alive And Well — Buddy Guy

No Mercy In This Land — Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite

Don't You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues Of Blue Lu Barker) — Maria Muldaur

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Please Don't Be Dead — Fantastic Negrito

Here In Babylon — Teresa James And The Rhythm Tramps

Cry No More — Danielle Nicole

Out Of The Blues — Boz Scaggs

Victor Wainwright And The Train — Victor Wainwright And The Train

Best Folk Album

Whistle Down The Wind — Joan Baez

Black Cowboys — Dom Flemons

Rifles & Rosary Beads — Mary Gauthier

Weed Garden — Iron & Wine

All Ashore — Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kreole Rock And Soul — Sean Ardoin

Spyboy — Cha Wa

Aloha From Na Hoa — Na Hoa

Noa 'Ane'i — Kalani Pe'a

Mewasinsational - Cree Round Dance Songs — Young Spirit

Best Reggae Album

As The World Turns — Black Uhuru

Reggae Forever — Etana

Rebellion Rises — Ziggy Marley

A Matter Of Time — Protoje

44/876 — Sting & Shaggy

Best World Music Album

Deran — Bombino

Fenfo — Fatoumata Diawara

Black Times — Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Freedom — Soweto Gospel Choir

The Lost Songs Of World War II — Yiddish Glory

Best Children's Album

All The Sounds — Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

Building Blocks — Tim Kubart

Falu's Bazaar — Falu

Giants Of Science — The Pop Ups

The Nation Of Imagine — Frank & Deane

Best Spoken Word Album

Accesstory To War (Neil deGrasse Tyson & Avis Lang) — Courtney B. Vance

Calypso — David Sedaris

Creative Quest — Questlove

Faith - A Journey For All — Jimmy Carter

The Last Black Unicorn — Tiffany Haddish

Best Comedy Album

Annihilation — Patton Oswalt

Equanimity & The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle

Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan

Standup For Drummers — Fred Armisen

Tamborine — Chris Rock

Best Musical Theater Album

The Band's Visit — Original Broadway Cast

Carousel — 2018 Broadway Cast

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert — Original Television Cast

My Fair Lady — 2018 Broadway Cast

Once On This Island — New Broadway Cast

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Call Me By Your Name — Various Artists

Deadpool 2 — Various Artists

The Greatest Showman — Various Artists

Lady Bird — Various Artists

Stranger Things — Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Black Panther — Ludwig Göransson, composer

Blade Runner 2049 — Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers

Coco — Michael Giacchino, composer

The Shape Of Water — Alexandre Desplat, composer

Star Wars: The Last Jedi — John Williams, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

"All The Stars" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA, Track from: Black Panther

"Mystery Of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, Track from: Call Me By Your Name

"Remember Me" — Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade, Track from: Coco

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Track from: A Star Is Born

"This Is Me" — Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble, Track from: The Greatest Showman

Best Instrumental Composition

"Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil)" — Terence Blanchard

"Chrysalis" — Kittel & Co.

"Infinity War" — Alan Silvestri

"Mine Mission" — John Powell & John Williams

"The Shape Of Water" — Alexandre Desplat

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"Batman Theme (TV)" — Randy Waldman Featuring Wynton Marsalis

"Change The World" — Take 6

"Madrid Finale" — John Powell

"The Shape Of Water" — Alexandre Desplat

"Stars And Stripe Forevers" — John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists

Best Arrangement, Instruments & Vocals

"It Was A Very Good Year" — Willie Nelson

"Jolene" — Dan Pugach

"Mona Lisa" — Gregory Porter

"Nina" — Magos Herrera & Brooklyn Rider

"Spiderman Theme" — Randy Waldman Featuring Take 6 & Chris Potter

Best Recording Package

Be The Cowboy — Mitski

Love Yourself: Tear — BTS)

MASSEDUCTION — St. Vincent

The Offering — The Chairman

Well Kept Thing — Foxhole

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Appetite For Destruction (Locked N' Loaded Box) — Guns N' Roses

I'll Be Your Girl — The Decemberists

Pacific Northwest '73-'74: The Complete Recordings — Grateful Dead

Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of "Weird Al" Yankovic — "Weird Al" Yankovic)

Too Many Bad Habits — Johnny Nicholas

Best Album Notes

Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924 — Various Artists

4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recordings Of America's Iconic Instrument — Charles A. Asbury

The 1960 Time Sessions — Sonny Clark Trio

The Product Of Our Souls: The Sound And Sway Of James Reese Europe's Society Orchestra — Various Artists

Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition) — Bob Dylan

Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris — Various Artists

Best Historical Album

Any Other Way — Jackie Shane

At The Louisiana Hayride Tonight — Various Artists

Battleground Korea: Songs And Sounds Of America's Forgotten War — Various Artists

A Rhapsody In Blue — The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant — Oscar Levant

Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris — Various Artists

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn't Do — The Milk Carton Kids

Colors — Beck

Earthtones — Bahamas

Head Over Heels — Chromeo

Voicenotes — Charlie Puth

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Best Alternative Music Album(Vocal or Instrumental.)

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys

Colors — Beck

Utopia — Björk

American Utopia — David Byrne

Masseduction — St. Vincent

Best Remixed Recording

"Audio (CID Remix)" — LSD

"How Long (EDX's Dubai Skyline Remix)" — Charlie Puth

"Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)" — Gabriel & Dresden Featuring Sub Teal

"Stargazing (Kaskade Remix)" — Kygo Featuring Justin Jesso

"Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix)" — Haim

Best Immersive Audio Album

Eye In The Sky - 35th Anniversary Edition — The Alan Parsons Project)

Folketoner — Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor

Seven Words From The Cross — Matthew Guard & Skylark

Sommerro: Ujamaa & The Iceberg — Ingar Heine Bergby, Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Choir

Symbol — Engine-Earz Experiment

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Bates: The (R)Evolution Of Steve Jobs — Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edwards Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 — Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

John Williams At The Movies — Jerry Junkin & Dallas Winds

Liquid Melancholy - Clarinet Music Of James M. Stephenson — John Bruce Yeh

Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 — Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra

Visions And Variations — A Far Cry

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost

Elizabeth Ostrow

Judith Sherman

Dirk Sobotka

Best Orchestral Performance

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 & Symphony No. 4 — Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony)

Ruggles, Stucky & Harbison — David Alan Miller, conductor (National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic)

Schumann: Symphonies Nos. 1-4 — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Adams: Doctor Atomic — BBC Symphony Orchestra; BBC Singers)

Bates: The (R)Evolution Of Steve Jobs — The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra

Lully: Alceste — Les Talens Lyriques; Choeur De Chambre De Namur

Strauss, R.: Der Rosenkavalier — Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Verdi: Rigoletto — Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra; Men Of The Kaunas State Choir

Best Choral Performance

"Chesnokov: Teach Me Thy Statutes" — Mikhail Davydov & Vladimir Krasov; PaTRAM Institute Male Choir

"Kastalsky: Memory Eternal" — The Clarion Choir

McLoskey: Zealot Canticles" — Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval & Mandy Wolman; The Crossing

"Rachmaninov: The Bells" — Oleg Dolgov, Alexey Markov & Tatiana Pavlovskaya; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks; Chor Des Bayerischen Rundfunks

"Seven Words From The Cross" — Skylark

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Anderson, Laurie: Landfall — Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet

Beethoven, Shostakovich & Bach — The Danish String Quartet

Blueprinting — Aizuri Quartet

Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring Concerto For Two Pianos — Leif Ove Andsnes & Marc-André Hamelin

Visions And Variations — A Far Cry

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

"Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 2" — Yuja Wang; Simon Rattle, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)

"Biber: The Mystery Sonatas" — Christina Day Martinson; Martin Pearlman, conductor (Boston Baroque)

"Bruch: Scottish Fantasy, OP. 46; Violin Concerto No. 1 In G Minor, OP. 26" — Joshua Bell (The Academy Of St. Martin In The Fields)

"Glass: Three Pieces In The Shape Of A Square" — Craig Morris

"Kernis: Violin Concerto — James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor (Seattle Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Arc — Les Violons Du Roy

The Handel Album — Philippe Jaroussky; Artaserse, ensemble

Mirage — Alexandre Tharaud; Marianne Crebassa & Jodie Devos; Les Siècles

Schubert: Winterreise — Randall Scarlata; Gilbert Kalish, accompanist

Songs Of Orpheus - Monteverdi, Caccini, D'India & Landi — Karim Sulayman; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo's Fire, ensembles

Best Classical Compendium

Fuchs: Piano Concerto 'Spiritualist'; Poems Of Life; Glacier Rush — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Gold — The King's Singers; Nigel Short, producer

The John Adams Edition — Simon Rattle, conductor; Christoph Franke, producer

John Williams At The Movies — Jerry Junkin, conductor; Donald J. McKinney, producer

Vaughan Williams: Piano Concerto; Oboe Concerto; Serenade To Music; Flos Campi —Peter Oundjian, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Bates: The (R)Evolution Of Steve Jobs — Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edwards Parks, Jessica E. Jones, & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra

Du Yun: Air Glow — International Contemporary Ensemble

Heggie: Great Scott — Patrick Summers, Manuel Palazzo, Mark Hancock, Michael Mayes, Rodell Rosel, Kevin Burdette, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Nathan Gunn, Frederica von Stade, Ailyn Pérez, Joyce DiDonato, Dallas Opera Chorus & Orchestra

Kernis: Violin Concerto — James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony

Mazzoli: Vesters For Violin — Olivia De Prato

Best Music Video

"APESH*T" — The Carters

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"I'm Not Racist" — Joyner Lucas

"PYNK" — Janelle Monáe

"Mumbo Jumbo" — Tierra Whack

Best Music Film