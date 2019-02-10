The Full 2019 Grammy Winners List, So You Don't Miss A Single Trophy On Music's Biggest Night
One of the biggest nights in the music industry is finally here — the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Hosted by Alicia Keys, the ceremony celebrates the year's biggest successes in all genres of music. If you're looking for the full list of 2019 Grammy Award winners, look no further.
At this year's ceremony, Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with eight nominations, and Drake is right behind him with seven. As for the women, Brandi Carlile is the most nominated female artist this year, earning six nominations total. Of course, there are other women to keep an eye on — like Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., and Kacey Musgraves, who are also all in the Album of the Year category.
Beyond handing out trophies, the ceremony also promises to feature plenty of major performances, like Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Post Malone, just to name a few. So if you get too caught up in singing along, or leaving the room to grab some popcorn, worry not — the list below has got you covered. You'll be able to keep track of all the winners, all night long.
This list will be updated throughout the night as winners are announced before and during the ceremony. The winners' names will be bolded.
Album Of The Year
- Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
- By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
- Scorpion — Drake
- H.E.R. — H.E.R.
- Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone
- Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe
- Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
- Black Panther: The Album — Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Record Of The Year
- "I Like It" — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
- "The Joke" — Brandi Carlile
- "This is America" — Childish Gambino
- "God's Plan" — Drake
- "Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- "All The Stars" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- "Rockstar" — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
- "The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Song Of The Year
- "All The Stars" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- "Boo'd Up" — Ella Mai
- "God's Plan" — Drake
- "In My Blood" — Shawn Mendes
- "The Joke" — Brandy Carlile
- "The Middle" — Zedd & Maren Morris
- "Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- "This Is America" — Childish Gambino
Best New Artist
- Chloe x Halle
- Luke Combs
- Greta Van Fleet
- H.E.R.
- Dua Lipa
- Margo Price
- Bebe Rexha
- Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance
- "Colors" — Beck
- "Havana (Live)" — Camila Cabello
- "God Is A Woman" — Ariana Grande
- "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" — Lady Gaga
- "Better Now" — Post Malone
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- "Fall In Line" — Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
- "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" — Backstreet Boys
- "'S Wonderful" — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
- "Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- "Girls Like You" — Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
- "Say Something" — Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
- "The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Love Is Here To Stay — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
- My Way — Willie Nelson
- Nat "King" Cole & Me —Gregory Porter
- Standards (Deluxe) — Seal
- The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Camila Camila — Cabello
- Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson
- Sweetener — Ariana Grande
- Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
- Beautiful Trauma — P!nk
- Reputation — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
- "Northern Soul" — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
- "Ultimatum" — Disclosure Featuring Fatoumata Diawara
- "Losing It" — Fisher
- "Electricity" — Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
- "Ghost Voices" — Virtual Self
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Singularity — Jon Hopkins
- Woman Worldwide — Justice
- Treehouse — Sofi Tukker
- Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides — SOPHIE
- Lune Rougeto — KiMONSTA
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- The Emancipation Procrastination — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
- Steve Gadd Band — Steve Gadd Band
- Modern Lore — Julian Lage
- Laid Back — Marcus Miller
- Protocol 4 — Simon Phillips
Best Rock Performance
- "Four Out Of Five" — Arctic Monkeys
- "When Bad Does Good" — Chris Cornell
- "Made An America" — THE FEVER 333
- "Highway Tune" — Greta Van Fleet
- "Uncomfortable" — Halestorm
Best Metal Performance
- "Condemned To The Gallows" — Between The Buried And Me
- "Honeycomb" — Deafheaven
- "Electric Messiah" — High On Fire
- "Betrayer" — Trivium
- "On My Teeth" — Underoath
Best Rock Song
- "Black Smoke Rising" — Greta Van Fleet
- "Jumpsuit" — Twenty One Pilots
- "Mantra" — Bring Me The Horizon
- "MASSEDUCTION" — St. Vincent
- "Rats" — Ghost
Best Rock Album
- Rainier Fog — Alice In Chains
- M A N I A — Fall Out Boy
- Prequelle — Ghost
- From The Fires — Greta Van Fleet
- Pacific Daydream — Weezer
Best Rap Performance
- "Be Careful" — Cardi B
- "Nice For What" — Drake
- "King’s Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
- "Bubblin" — Anderson .Paak
- "Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
- "Like I Do" — Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink
- "Pretty Little Fears" — 6LACK ft. J. Cole
- "This Is America" — Childish Gambino
- "All The Stars" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- "Rockstar" — Post Malone ft. 21 Savage
Best Rap Song
- "God’s Plan" — Drake
- "King’s Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
- "Lucky You" — Eminem
- "Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
- "Win" — Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Album
- Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
- Swimming — Mac Miller
- Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle
- Daytona — Pusha-T
- Astroworld — Travis Scott
Best R&B Performance
- "Long As I Live" — Toni Braxton
- "Summer" — The Carters
- "Y O Y" — Lalah Hathaway
- "Best Part" — H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar
- "First Began" — PJ Morton
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- "Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand" — Leon Bridges
- "Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight" — Betty LaVette
- "Honest" — MAJOR.
- "How Deep Is Your Love" — PJ Morton Featuring Yebba
- "Made for Love" — Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song
- "Boo’d Up" — Ella Mai
- "Come Through and Chill"— Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi
- "Feels Like Summer" — Childish Gambino
- "Focus" — H.E.R.
- "Long As I Live" — Toni Braxton
Best Urban Contemporary Album
- Everything Is Love — The Carters
- The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle
- Chris Dave And The Drumhedz — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
- War & Leisure — Miguel
- Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello
Best R&B Album
- Sex & Cigarettes — Toni Braxton
- Good Thing — Leon Bridges
- Honestly — Lalah Hathaway
- H.E.R. — H.E.R.
- Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton
Best Country Solo Performance
- "Wouldn't It Be Great?" — Loretta Lynn
- "Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters" — Maren Morris
- "Butterflies" — Kacey Musgraves
- "Millionaire" — Chris Stapleton
- "Parallel Line" — Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- "Shoot Me Straight" — Brothers Osborne
- "Tequila" — Dan + Shay
- "When Someone Stops Loving You" — Little Big Town
- "Dear Hate" — Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill
- "Meant To Be" — Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Best Country Song
- "Break Up In The End" — Cole Swindell
- "Dear Hate" — Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill
- "I Lived It" — Blake Shelton
- "Space Cowboy" — Kacey Musgraves
- "Tequila" — Dan + Shay
- "When Someone Stops Loving You" — Little Big Town
Best Country Album
- Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini
- Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne
- Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
- Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
- Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
Best New Age Album
- Hiraeth — Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhemann
- Beloved — Snatam Kaur
- Opium Moon — Opium Moon
- Molecules Of Motion — Steve Roach
- Moku Maluhia - Peaceful Island — Jim Kimo West
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- "Some of That Sunshine" — Regina Carter, soloist, Track from: Some Of That Sunshine (Karrin Allyson)
- "Don't Fence Me In" — John Daversa, soloist, Track from: American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom (John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists)
- "We See" — Fred Hersch, soloists
- "De-Dah" — Brad Mehldau, soloist, Track from: Seymour Reads The Constitution! (Brad Mehldau Trio)
- "Cadenas" — Miguel Zenón, soloist, Track from: Yo Soy La Tradición (Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole
- The Questions — Kurt Elling
- The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace
- If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza
- The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Diamond Cut — Tia Fuller
- Live In Europe — Fred Hersch Trio
- Seymour Reads The Constitution! — Brad Mehldau Trio
- Still Dreaming — Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade
- Emanon — The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- All About That Basie — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
- American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom — John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists
- Presence — Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band
- All Can Work — John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble
- Barefoot Dances And Other Visions — Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
- Heart Of Brazil — Eddie Daniels
- Back To The Sunset — Dafnis Prieto Big Band
- West Side Story Reimagined — Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
- Cinque — Villafranca
- Yo Soy La Tradición — Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- "You Will Win" — Jekalyn Carr
- "Won't He Do It" — Koryn Hawthorne
- "Never Alone" — Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin
- "Cycles" — Jonathan McReynolds Featuring DOE
- "A Great Work" — Brian Courtney Wilson
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- "Reckless Love" — Cory Asbury
- "You Say" — Lauren Daigle
- "Joy." — for KING & COUNTRY
- "Grace Got You" — MercyMe
- "Known" — Tauren Wells
Best Gospel Album
- One Nation Under God" — Jekalyn Carr
- Hiding Place — Tori Kelly
- Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds
- The Other Side — The Walls Group
- A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Look Up Child — Lauren Daigle
- Hallelujah Here Below — Elevation Worship
- Living With A Fire — Jesus Culture
- Surrounded — Michael W. Smith
- Survivor: Live From Harding Prison — Zach Williams
Best Roots Gospel Album
- Unexpected — Jason Crabb
- Clear Skies — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
- Favorites: Revisited By Request — The Isaacs
- Still Standing — The Martins
- Love Love Love — Gordon Mote
Best Latin Pop Album
- Prometo — Pablo Alborán
- Sincera — Claudia Brant
- Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade
- 2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía
- Vives — Carlos Vives
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
- Claroscura — Aterciopelados
- COASTCITY — COASTCITY
- Encanto Tropical — Monsieur Periné
- Gourmet — Orishas
- Aztlán — Zoé
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
- Primero Soy Mexicana — Angela Aguilar
- Mitad Y Mitad — Calibre 50
- Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II — Aida Cuevas
- Cruzando Borders — Los Texmaniacs
- Leyendas De Mi Pueblo — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
- ¡Mexico Por Siempre! — Luis Miguel
Best Tropical Latin Album
- Pa' Mi Gente — Charlie Aponte
- Legado — Formell Y Los Van Van
- Orquesta Akokán — Orquesta Akokán
- Ponle Actitud — Felipe Peláez
- Anniversary — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Best American Roots Performance
- "Kick Rocks" — Sean Ardoin
- "Saint James Infirmary Blues" — Jon Batiste
- "The Joke" — Brandi Carlile
- "All On My Mind" — Anderson East
- "Last Man Standing" — Willie Nelson
Best American Roots Song
- "All The Trouble" — Lee Ann Womack
- "Build A Bridge" — Mavis Staples
- "The Joke" — Brandi Carlile
- "Knockin' On Your Screen Door" — John Prine
- "Summer's End" — John Prine
Best Americana Album
- By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
- Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette
- The Tree Of Forgiveness — John Prine
- The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone — Lee Ann Womack
- One Drop Of Truth — The Wood Brothers
Best Bluegrass Album
- Portraits In Fiddles — Mike Barnett
- Sister Sadie II — Sister Sadie
- Rivers And Roads — Special Consensus
- The Travelin' McCourys — The Travelin' McCourys
- North Of Despair — Wood & Wire
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Something Smells Funky 'Round Here — Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio
- Benton County Relic — Cedric Burnside
- The Blues Is Alive And Well — Buddy Guy
- No Mercy In This Land — Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite
- Don't You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues Of Blue Lu Barker) — Maria Muldaur
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Please Don't Be Dead — Fantastic Negrito
- Here In Babylon — Teresa James And The Rhythm Tramps
- Cry No More — Danielle Nicole
- Out Of The Blues — Boz Scaggs
- Victor Wainwright And The Train — Victor Wainwright And The Train
Best Folk Album
- Whistle Down The Wind — Joan Baez
- Black Cowboys — Dom Flemons
- Rifles & Rosary Beads — Mary Gauthier
- Weed Garden — Iron & Wine
- All Ashore — Punch Brothers
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Kreole Rock And Soul — Sean Ardoin
- Spyboy — Cha Wa
- Aloha From Na Hoa — Na Hoa
- Noa 'Ane'i — Kalani Pe'a
- Mewasinsational - Cree Round Dance Songs — Young Spirit
Best Reggae Album
- As The World Turns — Black Uhuru
- Reggae Forever — Etana
- Rebellion Rises — Ziggy Marley
- A Matter Of Time — Protoje
- 44/876 — Sting & Shaggy
Best World Music Album
- Deran — Bombino
- Fenfo — Fatoumata Diawara
- Black Times — Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
- Freedom — Soweto Gospel Choir
- The Lost Songs Of World War II — Yiddish Glory
Best Children's Album
- All The Sounds — Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats
- Building Blocks — Tim Kubart
- Falu's Bazaar — Falu
- Giants Of Science — The Pop Ups
- The Nation Of Imagine — Frank & Deane
Best Spoken Word Album
- Accesstory To War (Neil deGrasse Tyson & Avis Lang) — Courtney B. Vance
- Calypso — David Sedaris
- Creative Quest — Questlove
- Faith - A Journey For All — Jimmy Carter
- The Last Black Unicorn — Tiffany Haddish
Best Comedy Album
- Annihilation — Patton Oswalt
- Equanimity & The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle
- Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan
- Standup For Drummers — Fred Armisen
- Tamborine — Chris Rock
Best Musical Theater Album
- The Band's Visit — Original Broadway Cast
- Carousel — 2018 Broadway Cast
- Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert — Original Television Cast
- My Fair Lady — 2018 Broadway Cast
- Once On This Island — New Broadway Cast
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
- Call Me By Your Name — Various Artists
- Deadpool 2 — Various Artists
- The Greatest Showman — Various Artists
- Lady Bird — Various Artists
- Stranger Things — Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
- Black Panther — Ludwig Göransson, composer
- Blade Runner 2049 — Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers
- Coco — Michael Giacchino, composer
- The Shape Of Water — Alexandre Desplat, composer
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi — John Williams, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
- "All The Stars" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA, Track from: Black Panther
- "Mystery Of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, Track from: Call Me By Your Name
- "Remember Me" — Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade, Track from: Coco
- "Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Track from: A Star Is Born
- "This Is Me" — Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble, Track from: The Greatest Showman
Best Instrumental Composition
- "Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil)" — Terence Blanchard
- "Chrysalis" — Kittel & Co.
- "Infinity War" — Alan Silvestri
- "Mine Mission" — John Powell & John Williams
- "The Shape Of Water" — Alexandre Desplat
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- "Batman Theme (TV)" — Randy Waldman Featuring Wynton Marsalis
- "Change The World" — Take 6
- "Madrid Finale" — John Powell
- "The Shape Of Water" — Alexandre Desplat
- "Stars And Stripe Forevers" — John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists
Best Arrangement, Instruments & Vocals
- "It Was A Very Good Year" — Willie Nelson
- "Jolene" — Dan Pugach
- "Mona Lisa" — Gregory Porter
- "Nina" — Magos Herrera & Brooklyn Rider
- "Spiderman Theme" — Randy Waldman Featuring Take 6 & Chris Potter
Best Recording Package
- Be The Cowboy — Mitski
- Love Yourself: Tear — BTS)
- MASSEDUCTION — St. Vincent
- The Offering — The Chairman
- Well Kept Thing — Foxhole
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
- Appetite For Destruction (Locked N' Loaded Box) — Guns N' Roses
- I'll Be Your Girl — The Decemberists
- Pacific Northwest '73-'74: The Complete Recordings — Grateful Dead
- Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of "Weird Al" Yankovic — "Weird Al" Yankovic)
- Too Many Bad Habits — Johnny Nicholas
Best Album Notes
- Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924 — Various Artists
- 4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recordings Of America's Iconic Instrument — Charles A. Asbury
- The 1960 Time Sessions — Sonny Clark Trio
- The Product Of Our Souls: The Sound And Sway Of James Reese Europe's Society Orchestra — Various Artists
- Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition) — Bob Dylan
- Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris — Various Artists
Best Historical Album
- Any Other Way — Jackie Shane
- At The Louisiana Hayride Tonight — Various Artists
- Battleground Korea: Songs And Sounds Of America's Forgotten War — Various Artists
- A Rhapsody In Blue — The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant — Oscar Levant
- Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris — Various Artists
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn't Do — The Milk Carton Kids
- Colors — Beck
- Earthtones — Bahamas
- Head Over Heels — Chromeo
- Voicenotes — Charlie Puth
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Boi-1da
- Larry Klein
- Linda Perry
- Kanye West
- Pharrell Williams
Best Alternative Music Album(Vocal or Instrumental.)
- Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys
- Colors — Beck
- Utopia — Björk
- American Utopia — David Byrne
- Masseduction — St. Vincent
Best Remixed Recording
- "Audio (CID Remix)" — LSD
- "How Long (EDX's Dubai Skyline Remix)" — Charlie Puth
- "Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)" — Gabriel & Dresden Featuring Sub Teal
- "Stargazing (Kaskade Remix)" — Kygo Featuring Justin Jesso
- "Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix)" — Haim
Best Immersive Audio Album
- Eye In The Sky - 35th Anniversary Edition — The Alan Parsons Project)
- Folketoner — Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor
- Seven Words From The Cross — Matthew Guard & Skylark
- Sommerro: Ujamaa & The Iceberg — Ingar Heine Bergby, Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Choir
- Symbol — Engine-Earz Experiment
Best Engineered Album, Classical
- Bates: The (R)Evolution Of Steve Jobs — Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edwards Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 — Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
- John Williams At The Movies — Jerry Junkin & Dallas Winds
- Liquid Melancholy - Clarinet Music Of James M. Stephenson — John Bruce Yeh
- Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 — Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra
- Visions And Variations — A Far Cry
Producer Of The Year, Classical
- Blanton Alspaugh
- David Frost
- Elizabeth Ostrow
- Judith Sherman
- Dirk Sobotka
Best Orchestral Performance
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
- Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 & Symphony No. 4 — Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony)
- Ruggles, Stucky & Harbison — David Alan Miller, conductor (National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic)
- Schumann: Symphonies Nos. 1-4 — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
- Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
- Adams: Doctor Atomic — BBC Symphony Orchestra; BBC Singers)
- Bates: The (R)Evolution Of Steve Jobs — The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra
- Lully: Alceste — Les Talens Lyriques; Choeur De Chambre De Namur
- Strauss, R.: Der Rosenkavalier — Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus
- Verdi: Rigoletto — Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra; Men Of The Kaunas State Choir
Best Choral Performance
- "Chesnokov: Teach Me Thy Statutes" — Mikhail Davydov & Vladimir Krasov; PaTRAM Institute Male Choir
- "Kastalsky: Memory Eternal" — The Clarion Choir
- McLoskey: Zealot Canticles" — Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval & Mandy Wolman; The Crossing
- "Rachmaninov: The Bells" — Oleg Dolgov, Alexey Markov & Tatiana Pavlovskaya; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks; Chor Des Bayerischen Rundfunks
- "Seven Words From The Cross" — Skylark
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- Anderson, Laurie: Landfall — Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet
- Beethoven, Shostakovich & Bach — The Danish String Quartet
- Blueprinting — Aizuri Quartet
- Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring Concerto For Two Pianos — Leif Ove Andsnes & Marc-André Hamelin
- Visions And Variations — A Far Cry
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- "Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 2" — Yuja Wang; Simon Rattle, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)
- "Biber: The Mystery Sonatas" — Christina Day Martinson; Martin Pearlman, conductor (Boston Baroque)
- "Bruch: Scottish Fantasy, OP. 46; Violin Concerto No. 1 In G Minor, OP. 26" — Joshua Bell (The Academy Of St. Martin In The Fields)
- "Glass: Three Pieces In The Shape Of A Square" — Craig Morris
- "Kernis: Violin Concerto — James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor (Seattle Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Arc — Les Violons Du Roy
- The Handel Album — Philippe Jaroussky; Artaserse, ensemble
- Mirage — Alexandre Tharaud; Marianne Crebassa & Jodie Devos; Les Siècles
- Schubert: Winterreise — Randall Scarlata; Gilbert Kalish, accompanist
- Songs Of Orpheus - Monteverdi, Caccini, D'India & Landi — Karim Sulayman; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo's Fire, ensembles
Best Classical Compendium
- Fuchs: Piano Concerto 'Spiritualist'; Poems Of Life; Glacier Rush — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
- Gold — The King's Singers; Nigel Short, producer
- The John Adams Edition — Simon Rattle, conductor; Christoph Franke, producer
- John Williams At The Movies — Jerry Junkin, conductor; Donald J. McKinney, producer
- Vaughan Williams: Piano Concerto; Oboe Concerto; Serenade To Music; Flos Campi —Peter Oundjian, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- Bates: The (R)Evolution Of Steve Jobs — Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edwards Parks, Jessica E. Jones, & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra
- Du Yun: Air Glow — International Contemporary Ensemble
- Heggie: Great Scott — Patrick Summers, Manuel Palazzo, Mark Hancock, Michael Mayes, Rodell Rosel, Kevin Burdette, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Nathan Gunn, Frederica von Stade, Ailyn Pérez, Joyce DiDonato, Dallas Opera Chorus & Orchestra
- Kernis: Violin Concerto — James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony
- Mazzoli: Vesters For Violin — Olivia De Prato
Best Music Video
- "APESH*T" — The Carters
- "This Is America" — Childish Gambino
- "I'm Not Racist" — Joyner Lucas
- "PYNK" — Janelle Monáe
- "Mumbo Jumbo" — Tierra Whack
Best Music Film
- Life In 12 Bars
- Whitney
- Quincy
- Itzhak
- The King