The Full 2020 SAG Awards Winners List Includes Laura Dern's First Ever Win
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Actors rarely get to step into the limelight, so thank goodness the Screen Actors Guild Awards works to remedy that travesty. The full 2020 SAG Awards winners list displays which actors' performances other actors most admired this year. Sure, things don't always go as planned since even The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast had been rooting for Fleabag to win Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series this year. But here's who took home the actor statues for the 26th SAG Awards:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Andrew Scott, Fleabag
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, JoJo Rabbit
- Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Jos Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable
- Joey King, The Act
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Steve Carell, The Morning Show
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Mahershala Ali, True Detective
- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Lupita Nyong'o, Us
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Bombshell
- The Irishman
- JoJo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Parasite
