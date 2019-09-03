If you're the type of person who secretly cheers on the bad guy, there is a makeup collection in the works just for you. The Funko Pop! and Disney Cosmetics Collection is coming, and it centers on four iconic Disney villains — Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Ursula and Cruella de Vil. Get ready to get bad with these iconic baddies.

Funko is best known for its fandom lifestyle products and famous Pop! figurines, many of which are Disney themed. But now the brand wants to expand into the beauty industry, and is launching its first collection with Disney. In that way, Funko is still very much staying on brand, allowing Disney stans can create their daily makeup looks with the help of villain-approved hues.

The collection will be dropping at Ulta Beauty both in-stores and online on Sept. 15, and will be gluten and cruelty-free.

"Our Funko Pop! and Disney cosmetics collection based on the Disney Villain franchise is another whimsical way for fans, collectors and beauty aficionados to wear, travel with and display their fandom,” Funko Chief Marketing Officer, Molly Hartney, tells Bustle. "Our unique Pop! aesthetic makes this collaboration highly collectible, with beautiful molded and luxe embellishments that translate the Villains into glamorous trend setting figures.”

The entire makeup line will be manufactured by Taste Beauty, which puts a strong emphasis on vegan ingredients. You might also remember Taste Beauty from its collaboration with Oreo in 2019 to create The Oreo 'Stuf' Lip Balm, or the brand's collaboration with Sephora in 2017 to create The Felicia the Flamingo Lip Balm. Makeup that references pop culture is the brand's forte.

Each Disney villain line will include an eyeshadow palette ($24), an eyeliner ($10), a lip gloss ($12), and makeup brushes ($24), all of which are sold separately. On top of that, the coloring of each kit will mimic the color palette of the actual villain it's representing.

Maleficent’s Thorny line is "as vicious, cursed and unapologetic as the villain that inspired it," according to Funko, and it comes in a purple and blue color scheme. The palette has 12 different shades which vary across arctic blues, pinky mauves, and deep purples. The lip gloss is a frosted rose gold.

The Evil Queen’s Mirror line is for "those who take pride in being the bad apple of the bunch." The palette is encased in gold, and has dark browns and purples. That way you can recreate the Evil Queen's smokey eye at home. The lip gloss also comes in red, which is the same lip color the villain wears in the story.

Cruella de Vil’s Darling line is for "the fashionista without boundaries," according to Funko. The palette seems to be a face palette, though you can easily use the four colors as shadow. Included are three blushes that range from hot pink to a pale blush. There is also one light bronzer. The line also includes a metallic light pink gloss.

Last but not least, Ursula’s Sea Witch line will make you look beach ready. It features a four-pan face palette with three different bronzer shades and one highlighter. The gloss is a hot pink pearl formula.

Get ready to channel your inner villain with the help of Funko's first beauty launch.